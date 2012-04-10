Jersey Shore

- 40:30Sign in to Watch
S6 • E1
Once More Unto the BeachAs the roommates head back to the shore house, Nicole wonders how being pregnant will affect her summer, and Mike's sobriety and new attitude take everyone by surprise.10/04/2012
S6 • E2
No Shame, Good IntegrityRon and Sammi fall back into old habits, Vinny offers tough love to Deena when she can't handle being away from her boyfriend, and Nicole breaks some major news to the roommates.10/04/2012
S6 • E3
Toxic Shots SyndromeNicole moves into her own shore house, Mike reaches a difficult point in his sobriety, and Deena's emotional troubles become a concern for the roommates.10/11/2012
S6 • E4
Blues, Balls & BrawlsJenni's surprise party for Roger doesn't go as planned, Mike struggles to reconnect with Nicole, and Deena finds an unlikely new meatball.10/11/2012
S6 • E5
Merp WalkJenni gets injured trying to stop a fight at the club, Mike considers taking his relationship with Paula to the next level, and a day of partying lands Deena in hot water with Seaside police.10/18/2012
S6 • E6
Let's Make It OfficialMike makes a peace offering to Nicole, the roommates support Mike as he makes things official with Paula, and Jenni worries about her future with Roger after not hearing from him for days.10/25/2012
S6 • E7
Great Meatballs of FireJenni tries to patch things up with Roger, Mike rethinks his commitment to Paula when things start moving too fast, and Deena's mom steps in after her partying goes too far.11/01/2012
S6 • E8
Control the CrazySammi confronts Deena about her drunken behavior, and Paula's bawdy antics make Mike cringe as he adjusts to the rules of monogamy.11/08/2012
S6 • E9
Make It UnofficialMike makes a decision about his relationship with Paula, Nicole expresses her desire for Vinny and Jionni to resolve their differences, and the ladies plan a surprise baby shower for Nicole.11/15/2012
S6 • E10
Shore ShowerPaula stands in the way of a newly reunited MVP, the gang has an unexpected run-in at the club, and Vinny works up the nerve to talk to Jionni at the baby shower.11/29/2012
About Jersey Shore
Snooki, JWOWW, Sammi Sweetheart, The Situation, Pauly D, Vinny and Ronnie come together to live and work in Seaside Heights. Get ready to GTL, smush and Jersey Turnpike.
