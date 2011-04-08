Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Where Is My Boyfriend?
Season 4 E 8 • 09/22/2011
The boys spring Team Meatballs from the police station after their accident. And when Snooki's true love Jionni comes to visit, what starts as a romantic evening ends with a sobbing Snooki alone in the streets of Florence.
Jersey Shore
S4 • E1
Going to Italia
The housemates pack up their hair extensions and their Shore Store t-shirts and jet off to Italy for a European adventure. But the culture-shock that awaits them is nothing compared to their shocking new hook-ups.
08/04/2011
Jersey Shore
09/22/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E9
Three Men and a Snooki
Deena panics after missing her period. Snooki wakes up devastated after an all-night fight with Jionni. When she decides to take a break from the relationship, Mike tries to win her over, but someone else ends up comforting her.
09/29/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E10
Damage Is Done
After Mike's prank on Snooki backfires, the guys visit Vinny's family in Sicily and the girls class it up on a Tuscan wine tour. Snooki learns the truth from Vinny about their hook-up, and now she has to come clean to Jionni.
10/06/2011
Bonus
04:05
Jersey ShoreS4 E10
I'm Not Even Kidding
After Sammi spills the beans about The Situation's meddling, Snooki takes the fight to him.
10/06/2011
Bonus
04:48
Jersey ShoreS4 E10
I Hate You
Accusations and wine bottles fly when Snooki confronts The Situation about his phone call.
10/06/2011
Bonus
07:41
Jersey ShoreS4 E10
Calling You Out
The guys explore rustic Sicily, and the girls show Snooki some tough love while visiting a haunted winery.
10/06/2011
Bonus
04:41
Jersey ShoreS4 E10
Move On
Wine tasting takes a bitter turn when JWOWW exposes Snooki's lies, and the boys enjoy dinner with Vinny's family.
10/06/2011
Bonus
06:02
Jersey ShoreS4 E10
What Did You Do?
Tension runs high with the girls, and Snooki reveals to Jionni that she hooked up with Vinny.
10/06/2011
Bonus
04:55
Jersey ShoreS4 E10
I Have To Tell Him
Vinny reveals to Snooki that they smushed, and Snooki decides to come clean with Jionni.
10/06/2011
Bonus
00:36
Jersey ShoreS4 E10
Next On
Don't miss an all-new episode of 'Jersey Shore,' Thursday at 10/9c.
10/06/2011
Bonus
02:10
Jersey ShoreS4 E10
Get Over It
Snooki confronts The Situation and points out that she hooked up with Vinny instead of him.
10/06/2011
Bonus
02:50
Jersey ShoreS4 E10
Shady Business
Ronnie annoys the guys when they take a trip to a Sicilian strip club.
10/06/2011
Bonus
01:28
Jersey ShoreS4 E10
Backfired
Snooki lashes out at The Situation when she hears that he's trying to get in contact with her boyfriend.
10/06/2011
Bonus
01:03
Jersey ShoreS4 E10
Gym, Tan, Who's The Rat?
On the next episode, The Situation decides to find out who's been gossiping in the house.
10/06/2011
