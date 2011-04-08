Jersey Shore
- 39:48
S4 • E1
Going to ItaliaThe housemates pack up their hair extensions and their Shore Store t-shirts and jet off to Italy for a European adventure. But the culture-shock that awaits them is nothing compared to their shocking new hook-ups.08/04/2011
- 40:56
S4 • E8
Where Is My Boyfriend?The boys spring Team Meatballs from the police station after their accident. And when Snooki’s true love Jionni comes to visit, what starts as a romantic evening ends with a sobbing Snooki alone in the streets of Florence.09/22/2011
- 40:52
S4 • E9
Three Men and a SnookiDeena panics after missing her period. Snooki wakes up devastated after an all-night fight with Jionni. When she decides to take a break from the relationship, Mike tries to win her over, but someone else ends up comforting her.09/29/2011
- 40:54
S4 • E10
Damage Is DoneAfter Mike’s prank on Snooki backfires, the guys visit Vinny’s family in Sicily and the girls class it up on a Tuscan wine tour. Snooki learns the truth from Vinny about their hook-up, and now she has to come clean to Jionni.10/06/2011