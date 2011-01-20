Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Reunion
Season 3 E 14 • 03/31/2011
The crew reunites to discuss all the drama from their second summer at the shore, including Snooki and Vinny's friendship with benefits, JWoww's new relationship and Mike's meddling ways.
Watching
Full Ep
41:05
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S3 • E4
Free Snooki
Deena brings home a Ronnie look-alike, Snooki gets out of her post-arrest funk with the perfect juicehead, and things get ugly for JWoww when she starts spending time with an old friend.
01/20/2011
Full Ep
40:47
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S3 • E5
Drunk Punch Love
Vinny brings home a girl with an overprotective family, the tensions in the house boil over when Sammi crosses the line, and Mike spreads a rumor about Deena.
01/27/2011
Full Ep
41:02
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S3 • E6
Should We Just Break Up?
Snooki meets a new guy with a shady past, the ladies take a trip to a sex shop, and Pauly makes peace with the infamous Danielle.
02/03/2011
Full Ep
41:00
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S3 • E7
Cabs Are Here!
Sammi and Ronnie's relationship explodes as Ronnie destroys Sammi's stuff, leading her to wonder whether she should stay at the house.
02/10/2011
Full Ep
11:40
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S3 • E8
The Great Depression
Sammi spends time with her family, Vinny and Pauly start a prank war, Snooki hooks up with a familiar face, and Deena becomes a slopopotamus.
02/17/2011
Full Ep
40:38
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S3 • E9
Kissing Cousins
Snooki and Deena take an unexpected ride, Mike has a party for one when the guys ditch him for dinner, and Sammi makes her way back to the house.
02/24/2011
Full Ep
40:54
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S3 • E10
A Cheesy Situation
Snooki's feelings for Vinny get complicated, plumbers find a nasty surprise in the house's clogged toilet, and the Meatballs get their revenge on Mike.
03/03/2011
Full Ep
12:55
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S3 • E11
GTF – Gym, Tan, Find Out Who Sammi Is Texting
Pauly and Vinny take a road trip to visit family in Staten Island, JWoww gets suspicious of Roger, and Sammi finds herself in the middle of a new fight over a guy.
03/10/2011
Full Ep
10:28
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S3 • E12
A House Divided
Vinny gets his ears pierced, Pauly strikes out at the club, and Mike causes trouble in the house when he airs Sammi's dirty laundry.
03/17/2011
Full Ep
10:46
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S3 • E13
At the End of the Day
Danny has an end-of-summer barbecue with the crew, JWoww and Roger make it official, and the roommates say goodbye to the house.
03/24/2011
Full Ep
41:58
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S3 • E14
Reunion
The crew reunites to discuss all the drama from their second summer at the shore, including Snooki and Vinny's friendship with benefits, JWoww's new relationship and Mike's meddling ways.
03/31/2011
Full Ep
39:48
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S4 • E1
Going to Italia
The roommates get their passports ready as they set off for a trip to the motherland, but acclimating to Italian culture proves to be more difficult than they thought.
08/04/2011
Full Ep
40:52
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S4 • E2
Like More than a Friend
Pauly fears hooking up with Deena would ruin their friendship, the roommates start a new job together, and Mike makes a confession to Snooki.
08/11/2011
Full Ep
40:48
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S4 • E3
Twinning
Ron and Sam rekindle their relationship, Deena pulls the ultimate robbery on Mike and Vinny, and Snooki catches wind of the rumors Mike has been spreading about their alleged hookup.
08/18/2011
Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S4 • E4
Crime and Punishment
Deena comes to blows with the guys over a prank, Ron and Sam fall back into old habits, and a confrontation between Mike and Ron quickly gets out of control.
08/25/2011
Full Ep
40:39
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S4 • E5
And the Wall Won
Mike's injuries send him to the hospital, Ron and Sam come to terms about the future of their relationship, and Pauly faces an unwelcoming local at the club.
08/28/2011
Full Ep
40:43
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S4 • E6
Fist Pump, Puships, Chapstick
Snooki finds it hard to be herself around Jionni, Pauly and Vinny take on new personas, and Vinny steps in as Ron and Sam continue to argue over their relationship.
09/08/2011
Full Ep
40:43
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S4 • E7
Meatball Mashup
The roommates set off for a relaxing beach getaway, but Deena and Snooki's drunken antics become too much for everyone.
09/15/2011
Full Ep
40:56
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S4 • E8
Where Is My Boyfriend?
Jionni's arrival in Florence has Mike ready to defend himself at all costs, and Snooki is left in shambles when Jionni reaches his limit with her wild behavior.
09/22/2011
Full Ep
40:52
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore
S4 • E9
Three Men and a Snooki
Jionni's unwavering decision to go home crushes Snooki, JWoww steps in when Deena worries over a missed period, and Mike tries to move in on Snooki as her relationship hangs in the balance.
09/29/2011
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
The MTV Movie & TV Awards Are Back and Bigger Than Ever
Toast the year's best film and television at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, which honors the best scripted entertainment on May 16, followed by a celebration of reality TV on May 17.
04/19/2021
Trailer
01:05
Siesta KeyS4
The Tide Will Turn on the New Season of Siesta Key
New priorities, fragile relationships, broken friendships and life-changing decisions hang in the balance in Season 4 of Siesta Key, premiering May 12 at 8/7c.
04/16/2021
Trailer
00:30
Teen Mom 2S10
Ashley Makes Her Debut on Teen Mom 2
The moms face fresh challenges and welcome into the fold new mom, Ashley, when Teen Mom 2 returns May 4 at 8/7c.
04/14/2021
Trailer
01:20
The Hills: New BeginningsS2
Start Over Again on The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2
Find out why sometimes moving forward means putting everything to the test on Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, premiering Wednesday, May 12 at 9/8c.
04/14/2021