Should We Just Break Up?
Season 3 E 6 • 02/03/2011
Ronnie’s over-drinking causes some painful side effects. Snooki meets a guy who may or may not be engaged. And Pauly makes peace with an old nemesis
40:59
Jersey Shore
S2 • E10
Gone, Baby, Gone
Mike connects with a Canadian, Snooki looks for her ideal guido, and Angelina's former fling shows up and causes a stir.
09/30/2010
40:50
Jersey Shore
S2 • E11
Girls Like That
The ladies make up after the note drama, and Snooki and Mike get into it at the club.
10/07/2010
41:02
Jersey Shore
S2 • E12
Deja Vu All Over Again
Mike gets the guys bounced from a club, jeopardizes their ride and stands between Pauly and a hookup.
10/14/2010
41:14
Jersey Shore
S2 • E13
Back into the Fold
During their last night in Miami, Sammi and Ronnie clash, Pauly and Vinny say goodbye to their dates, and a fight breaks out at dinner.
10/21/2010
40:29
Jersey Shore
S2 • E14
Reunion
Julissa Bermudez hosts as the roommates reunite to talk hookups, brawls and bromances that went down during their time in Miami.
10/28/2010
39:54
Jersey Shore
S3 • E1
Back to the Shore
With Angelina gone, Snooki brings her friend Deena to the Shore for the summer. The tension between the girls from Miami finally explodes as fists and extenstions go flying on their first night in the house.
01/06/2011
41:00
Jersey Shore
S3 • E2
It's Gonna Be An Interesting Summer
The fight between Sammi and Jwoww causes tension in the house. Ronnie and Sammi continue to isolate themselves missing the first family dinner. And when Ronnie decides to hang out and have fun with the rest of the house, Sammi feels all alone.
01/13/2011
40:31
Jersey Shore
S3 • E3
Where’s the Beach
Sammi decides to make peace with Snooki and Deena. Jwoww runs into her old flame Roger and sparks fly. And Snooki gets arrested for public intoxication.
01/17/2011
41:05
Jersey Shore
S3 • E4
Free Snooki
After Snooki is arrested, she becomes depressed until she meets a new guy. Deena meets Ronnie’s stunt double. Meanwhile, Jwoww’s relationship with Tom comes to an end.
01/20/2011
40:47
Jersey Shore
S3 • E5
Drunk Punch Love
Ronnie and Jwoww make up leading to Sammi punching Ronnie in the face. Vinny picks up a girl with an overbearing family. And Mike learns Deena's dirty little secret.
01/27/2011
41:02
Jersey Shore
S3 • E6
Should We Just Break Up?
Ronnie’s over-drinking causes some painful side effects. Snooki meets a guy who may or may not be engaged. And Pauly makes peace with an old nemesis
02/03/2011
41:00
Jersey Shore
S3 • E7
Cabs are Here!
Ronnie and Sammi’s tumultuous relationship comes to an end. When Ronnie destroys everything Sammi owns, she must decide whether or not to leave the Shore.
02/10/2011
11:40
Jersey Shore
S3 • E8
The Great Depression
After Sammi leaves the house, Ronnie is an emotional wreck. With the girls taking Sammi’s side and the guys not knowing how to cheer him up, Ronnie feels like he has no friends left in the house.
02/17/2011
40:38
Jersey Shore
S3 • E9
Kissing Cousins
Snooki’s summer of hookups comes back to haunt her. Mike pulls the ultimate prank on Deena and Snooki. But the rest of the guys have the last laugh, ditching Mike for taking too long to get ready for dinner.
02/24/2011
40:54
Jersey Shore
S3 • E10
A Cheesy Situation
Sammi’s return to the Shore house leaves Ronnie at a loss for words. Snooki’s feelings for Vinny continue to deepen. Mike hooks up with a girl who he's convinced smells like cheese but doesn't realize he's been pranked.
03/03/2011
12:55
Jersey Shore
S3 • E11
GTF – Gym, Tan, Find Out Who Sammi Is Texting
Vinny and Pauly take a road trip to Staten Island. Roger becomes more than just a rebound for Jwoww. Mike reveals Sammi’s shady ways, causing Ronnie to question his love for her.
03/10/2011
10:28
Jersey Shore
S3 • E12
A House Divided
Mike continues to instigate drama between Ronnie and Sammi. Snooki has a falling out with Vinny. And Deena gets upset at Pauly and Vin for trying to hook up with her friend at the end-of-summer party.
03/17/2011
10:46
Jersey Shore
S3 • E13
At The End of the Day
While one couple reaches a crossroads in their relationship, another couple makes it official. The roommates say goodbye to another summer at the Jersey Shore.
03/24/2011
39:48
Jersey Shore
S4 • E1
Going to Italia
The roommates get their passports ready as they set off for a trip to the motherland, but acclimating to Italian culture proves to be more difficult than they thought.
08/04/2011
40:52
Jersey Shore
S4 • E2
Like More than a Friend
Pauly fears hooking up with Deena would ruin their friendship, the roommates start a new job together, and Mike makes a confession to Snooki.
08/11/2011
40:48
Jersey Shore
S4 • E3
Twinning
Ron and Sam rekindle their relationship, Deena pulls the ultimate robbery on Mike and Vinny, and Snooki catches wind of the rumors Mike has been spreading about their alleged hookup.
08/18/2011
