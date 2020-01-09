Basic to Bougie

Guacamole and Octopus

Season 4 E 1 • 06/08/2020

Justina Valentine joins Timothy and Darren to taste three kinds of guac and three types of octopus to figure out which ones are the least and most expensive.

Full Ep
09:13

S3 • E10
Basic to Bougie
Coffee and Oysters

Darren and Tim bring in Tana Mongeau to sip three types of coffee and eat three varieties of oysters to find out if the price reflects the taste.
09/01/2020
Full Ep
09:48

S3 • E11
Basic to Bougie
Veggie Burgers / Frog Legs ft. Justina Valentine

"Justina Valentine is back to join Tim and Darren in trying some veggie burgers and frog legs. "
09/08/2020
Full Ep
10:31

S3 • E12
Basic to Bougie
Burritos / Kale Juice ft. Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau joins Tim and Darren in trying some burritos and kale juice.
09/08/2020
Full Ep
10:28

S3 • E13
Basic to Bougie
Doughnuts / Truffles

Tim and Darren try some unimpressive doughnuts and some very expensive truffles.
09/08/2020
Full Ep
11:27

S3 • E14
Basic to Bougie
Bacon / Caeser Salad ft. Tim's Dad

Tim and Darren some surprising bacon and unexpectedly good Caesar salad with Tim's dad.
09/08/2020
Full Ep
10:52

S3 • E15
Basic to Bougie
S'mores / Matcha

Tim and Darren try s'mores and matcha!
09/08/2020
Full Ep
09:08

S3 • E16
Basic to Bougie
Microwave Meals / Shrimp ft. Justina Valentine

Justina Valentine joins Tim and Darren to try an assortment of frozen meals and shrimp.
09/08/2020
Full Ep
11:12

S3 • E17
Basic to Bougie
Pretzels / Cake

Tim and Darren try some really expensive cake and some pretzels.
09/08/2020
Full Ep
10:07

S3 • E18
Basic to Bougie
Beer / Ice Cream Rolls ft. Renny

Renny joins Tim and Darren to try beer and ice cream rolls.
09/08/2020
Full Ep
10:43

S3 • E19
Basic to Bougie
GRAND Finale

On this GRAND finale episode, Tim and Darren try pancakes and…gold?!
09/08/2020
Full Ep
11:16

Full Ep
12:54

S4 • E2
Basic to Bougie
Hot Chocolate and Tongue

Timothy and Darren test different styles of hot chocolate and preparations of tongue to figure out which ones are bargains and which ones break the bank.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
10:28

S4 • E3
Basic to Bougie
Waffles and Cannoli

Justina Valentine joins Timothy and Darren to taste three kinds of guac and three types of octopus to figure out which ones are the least and most expensive.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
12:30

S4 • E4
Basic to Bougie
Milkshakes and Mushrooms

Darren and Timothy sip on three different milkshakes and munch on three kinds of mushrooms to figure out which ones are the least and the most expensive.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
10:59

S4 • E5
Basic to Bougie
Nachos and Clams

Justina Valentine joins Timothy and Darren for a high-low taste test, sampling three types of nachos and three styles of clams to figure out which ones are most expensive.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
11:57

S4 • E6
Basic to Bougie
Egg Salad and Pastrami

Timothy and Big Baby brave the potential aftermath of an egg salad feast, then sing the praises of pastrami.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
10:43

S4 • E7
Basic to Bougie
Chicken Sandwich and Rainbow Food

Big Baby gets emotional as he and Timothy embark on a chicken sandwich tasting, then the pair scarfs down colorful bites that are ready for their close-up.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
11:29

S4 • E8
Basic to Bougie
Jerky and Bloody Marys

Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine sample cured meats, then get boozy with three different takes on a classic brunch beverage.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
12:17

S4 • E9
Basic to Bougie
Pudding and Cheesecake

Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine pun their way through a round of puddings while managing to save room for rich and creamy cheesecakes.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
13:11

S4 • E10
Basic to Bougie
Curry and Daiquiris

Timothy and Big Baby muscle through a spicy course of curry, then go straight into vacation mode with a round of daiquiris.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
12:00

S5 • E1
Basic to Bougie
Baby Food

Join Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu and Darren "Big Baby" Brand (with no drawers on) as they take on the mysterious world of baby food!
10/21/2020
Trailer
