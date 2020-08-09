Basic to Bougie
Nachos and Clams
Season 4 E 5 • 06/08/2020
Justina Valentine joins Timothy and Darren for a high-low taste test, sampling three types of nachos and three styles of clams to figure out which ones are most expensive.
S3 • E14Basic to BougieBacon / Caeser Salad ft. Tim's Dad
Tim and Darren some surprising bacon and unexpectedly good Caesar salad with Tim's dad.
09/08/2020
S3 • E16Basic to BougieMicrowave Meals / Shrimp ft. Justina Valentine
Justina Valentine joins Tim and Darren to try an assortment of frozen meals and shrimp.
09/08/2020
S3 • E17Basic to BougiePretzels / Cake
Tim and Darren try some really expensive cake and some pretzels.
09/08/2020
S3 • E18Basic to BougieBeer / Ice Cream Rolls ft. Renny
Renny joins Tim and Darren to try beer and ice cream rolls.
09/08/2020
S3 • E19Basic to BougieGRAND Finale
On this GRAND finale episode, Tim and Darren try pancakes and…gold?!
09/08/2020
S4 • E1Basic to BougieGuacamole and Octopus
Justina Valentine joins Timothy and Darren to taste three kinds of guac and three types of octopus to figure out which ones are the least and most expensive.
06/08/2020
S4 • E2Basic to BougieHot Chocolate and Tongue
Timothy and Darren test different styles of hot chocolate and preparations of tongue to figure out which ones are bargains and which ones break the bank.
06/08/2020
S4 • E3Basic to BougieWaffles and Cannoli
Justina Valentine joins Timothy and Darren to taste three kinds of guac and three types of octopus to figure out which ones are the least and most expensive.
06/08/2020
S4 • E4Basic to BougieMilkshakes and Mushrooms
Darren and Timothy sip on three different milkshakes and munch on three kinds of mushrooms to figure out which ones are the least and the most expensive.
06/08/2020
S4 • E6Basic to BougieEgg Salad and Pastrami
Timothy and Big Baby brave the potential aftermath of an egg salad feast, then sing the praises of pastrami.
06/08/2020
S4 • E7Basic to BougieChicken Sandwich and Rainbow Food
Big Baby gets emotional as he and Timothy embark on a chicken sandwich tasting, then the pair scarfs down colorful bites that are ready for their close-up.
06/08/2020
S4 • E8Basic to BougieJerky and Bloody Marys
Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine sample cured meats, then get boozy with three different takes on a classic brunch beverage.
06/08/2020
S4 • E9Basic to BougiePudding and Cheesecake
Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine pun their way through a round of puddings while managing to save room for rich and creamy cheesecakes.
06/08/2020
S4 • E10Basic to BougieCurry and Daiquiris
Timothy and Big Baby muscle through a spicy course of curry, then go straight into vacation mode with a round of daiquiris.
06/08/2020
S5 • E1Basic to BougieBaby Food
Join Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu and Darren "Big Baby" Brand (with no drawers on) as they take on the mysterious world of baby food!
10/21/2020
S5 • E2Basic to BougiePB & J
Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu and Darren "Big Baby" Brand get comfortable working from home by having a little childhood favorite: Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches!
10/28/2020
S5 • E3Basic to BougieApocalyptic Food ft. Justina Valentine
Join Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu, Darren "Big Baby" Brand, and Justina Valentine tackle on 3 different foods to help them survive the apocalypse.
11/04/2020
S5 • E4Basic to BougieCrispy Rice Treats
Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are graced with a variety of crispy rice treats.
11/11/2020
