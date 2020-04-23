Chicken Sandwich and Rainbow Food
Season 4 E 7 • 06/08/2020
Big Baby gets emotional as he and Timothy embark on a chicken sandwich tasting, then the pair scarfs down colorful bites that are ready for their close-up.
Basic to Bougie
S1 • E1
Hot Dogs and Caviar
Timothy and Big Baby do a deep dive into hot dogs, from classic food-cart to Hawaiian bacon-wrapped, and try to discern the difference between cheap and expensive caviars.
04/23/2020
Basic to Bougie
S1 • E2
Truffles and Ice Cream
Timothy and Big Baby get their just desserts when they rate chocolate truffles and cleanse their palates with delectable dairy delights -- lactose intolerance be damned.
04/23/2020
Basic to Bougie
S1 • E3
Sushi and Chips
Big Baby shows off his chopstick skills when he and Timothy take on a sushi challenge, then they try to differentiate between the priciest and cheapest potato chips.
04/23/2020
Basic to Bougie
S1 • E4
Tacos and Champagne
Timothy and Big Baby tackle different types of tacos and try to determine if the bubblier champagne is the better champagne.
04/23/2020
Basic to Bougie
S1 • E5
Lobster Rolls and French Fries
Timothy and Big Baby seek the impostor crustacean in a sea of lobster rolls and revel in a French fry challenge featuring frozen and fancy varieties.
04/23/2020
Basic to Bougie
S4 • E1
Guacamole / Octopus
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/08/2020
Basic to Bougie
S4 • E2
Hot Chocolate / Tongue
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/08/2020
Basic to Bougie
S4 • E3
Waffles / Cannoli
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/08/2020
Basic to Bougie
S4 • E4
Milkshakes / Mushrooms
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/08/2020
Basic to Bougie
S4 • E5
Nachos / Clams
The ultimate "highbrow" versus "lowbrow" showdown! MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample some of the finer (and less-than-finer) foods the world has to offer – and try to guess their price.
06/08/2020
Basic to Bougie
S4 • E6
Egg Salad and Pastrami
Timothy and Big Baby brave the potential aftermath of an egg salad feast, then sing the praises of pastrami.
06/08/2020
Basic to Bougie
Basic to Bougie
S4 • E8
Jerky and Bloody Marys
Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine sample cured meats, then get boozy with three different takes on a classic brunch beverage.
06/08/2020
Basic to Bougie
S4 • E9
Pudding and Cheesecake
Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine pun their way through a round of puddings while managing to save room for rich and creamy cheesecakes.
06/08/2020
