Basic to Bougie
Bacon / Caeser Salad ft. Tim's Dad
Season 3 E 14 • 09/08/2020
Tim and Darren some surprising bacon and unexpectedly good Caesar salad with Tim's dad.
More
Watching
Full Ep
08:48
S2 • E11Basic to BougieGrilled Cheese / Risotto
MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample and guess the prices of grilled cheese and risotto.
11/13/2018
Full Ep
09:48
S3 • E2Basic to BougieBagels and Cream Cheese & Acai Bowls
Darren and Tim taste test three types of bagels and cream cheese, then try acai bowls, with the goal of ranking them from cheapest to most expensive.
09/01/2020
Full Ep
09:46
S3 • E5Basic to BougieDeviled Eggs and Rack of Ribs
Darren and Tim bring in Justina Valentine to sample deviled eggs and juicy ribs in order to guess the price point of each recipe.
09/01/2020
Full Ep
10:12
S3 • E6Basic to BougieKnishes and Tartare
Tim and Darren taste Jewish potato pastries known as knishes, then go out of their comfort zone by trying three different types of tartare.
09/01/2020
Full Ep
10:00
S3 • E7Basic to BougieCereal and Escargot
Tim and Darren welcome Tim's dad to the show so the three can taste the difference between cheap, mid-tier and expensive versions of cereal and escargot.
09/01/2020
Full Ep
09:10
S3 • E9Basic to BougieDumplings and Bao Buns
Wild 'N Out star Renny returns and steps in to help Tim and Darren sample three levels of dumplings and bao buns to figure out which pricing tier they fit into.
09/01/2020
Full Ep
09:13
S3 • E10Basic to BougieCoffee and Oysters
Darren and Tim bring in Tana Mongeau to sip three types of coffee and eat three varieties of oysters to find out if the price reflects the taste.
09/01/2020
Full Ep
09:48
S3 • E11Basic to BougieVeggie Burgers / Frog Legs ft. Justina Valentine
"Justina Valentine is back to join Tim and Darren in trying some veggie burgers and frog legs. "
09/08/2020
Full Ep
10:31
S3 • E12Basic to BougieBurritos / Kale Juice ft. Tana Mongeau
Tana Mongeau joins Tim and Darren in trying some burritos and kale juice.
09/08/2020
Full Ep
10:28
S3 • E13Basic to BougieDoughnuts / Truffles
Tim and Darren try some unimpressive doughnuts and some very expensive truffles.
09/08/2020
Full Ep
11:27
S3 • E14Basic to BougieBacon / Caeser Salad ft. Tim's Dad
Tim and Darren some surprising bacon and unexpectedly good Caesar salad with Tim's dad.
09/08/2020
Full Ep
09:08
S3 • E16Basic to BougieMicrowave Meals / Shrimp ft. Justina Valentine
Justina Valentine joins Tim and Darren to try an assortment of frozen meals and shrimp.
09/08/2020
Full Ep
11:12
S3 • E17Basic to BougiePretzels / Cake
Tim and Darren try some really expensive cake and some pretzels.
09/08/2020
Full Ep
10:07
S3 • E18Basic to BougieBeer / Ice Cream Rolls ft. Renny
Renny joins Tim and Darren to try beer and ice cream rolls.
09/08/2020
Full Ep
10:43
S3 • E19Basic to BougieGRAND Finale
On this GRAND finale episode, Tim and Darren try pancakes and…gold?!
09/08/2020
Full Ep
11:16
S4 • E1Basic to BougieGuacamole and Octopus
Justina Valentine joins Timothy and Darren to taste three kinds of guac and three types of octopus to figure out which ones are the least and most expensive.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
12:54
S4 • E2Basic to BougieHot Chocolate and Tongue
Timothy and Darren test different styles of hot chocolate and preparations of tongue to figure out which ones are bargains and which ones break the bank.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
10:28
S4 • E3Basic to BougieWaffles and Cannoli
Justina Valentine joins Timothy and Darren to taste three kinds of guac and three types of octopus to figure out which ones are the least and most expensive.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
12:30
S4 • E4Basic to BougieMilkshakes and Mushrooms
Darren and Timothy sip on three different milkshakes and munch on three kinds of mushrooms to figure out which ones are the least and the most expensive.
06/08/2020
