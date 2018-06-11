Basic to Bougie

Doughnuts / Truffles

Season 3 E 13 • 09/08/2020

Tim and Darren try some unimpressive doughnuts and some very expensive truffles.

08:33

S2 • E10
Basic to Bougie
Mac & Cheese / Whiskey ft. Justina Valentine

MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are joined by Justina Valentine as they sample and guess the prices of mac and cheese and whiskey.
11/06/2018
08:48

S2 • E11
Basic to Bougie
Grilled Cheese / Risotto

MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample and guess the prices of grilled cheese and risotto.
11/13/2018
09:48

S3 • E2
Basic to Bougie
Bagels and Cream Cheese & Acai Bowls

Darren and Tim taste test three types of bagels and cream cheese, then try acai bowls, with the goal of ranking them from cheapest to most expensive.
09/01/2020
09:46

S3 • E5
Basic to Bougie
Deviled Eggs and Rack of Ribs

Darren and Tim bring in Justina Valentine to sample deviled eggs and juicy ribs in order to guess the price point of each recipe.
09/01/2020
10:12

S3 • E6
Basic to Bougie
Knishes and Tartare

Tim and Darren taste Jewish potato pastries known as knishes, then go out of their comfort zone by trying three different types of tartare.
09/01/2020
10:00

S3 • E7
Basic to Bougie
Cereal and Escargot

Tim and Darren welcome Tim's dad to the show so the three can taste the difference between cheap, mid-tier and expensive versions of cereal and escargot.
09/01/2020
09:10

S3 • E9
Basic to Bougie
Dumplings and Bao Buns

Wild 'N Out star Renny returns and steps in to help Tim and Darren sample three levels of dumplings and bao buns to figure out which pricing tier they fit into.
09/01/2020
09:13

S3 • E10
Basic to Bougie
Coffee and Oysters

Darren and Tim bring in Tana Mongeau to sip three types of coffee and eat three varieties of oysters to find out if the price reflects the taste.
09/01/2020
09:48

S3 • E11
Basic to Bougie
Veggie Burgers / Frog Legs ft. Justina Valentine

"Justina Valentine is back to join Tim and Darren in trying some veggie burgers and frog legs. "
09/08/2020
10:31

S3 • E12
Basic to Bougie
Burritos / Kale Juice ft. Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau joins Tim and Darren in trying some burritos and kale juice.
09/08/2020
10:28

S3 • E14
Basic to Bougie
Bacon / Caeser Salad ft. Tim's Dad

Tim and Darren some surprising bacon and unexpectedly good Caesar salad with Tim's dad.
09/08/2020
10:52

S3 • E15
Basic to Bougie
S'mores / Matcha

Tim and Darren try s'mores and matcha!
09/08/2020
09:08

S3 • E16
Basic to Bougie
Microwave Meals / Shrimp ft. Justina Valentine

Justina Valentine joins Tim and Darren to try an assortment of frozen meals and shrimp.
09/08/2020
11:12

S3 • E17
Basic to Bougie
Pretzels / Cake

Tim and Darren try some really expensive cake and some pretzels.
09/08/2020
10:07

S3 • E18
Basic to Bougie
Beer / Ice Cream Rolls ft. Renny

Renny joins Tim and Darren to try beer and ice cream rolls.
09/08/2020
10:43

S3 • E19
Basic to Bougie
GRAND Finale

On this GRAND finale episode, Tim and Darren try pancakes and…gold?!
09/08/2020
11:16

S4 • E1
Basic to Bougie
Guacamole and Octopus

Justina Valentine joins Timothy and Darren to taste three kinds of guac and three types of octopus to figure out which ones are the least and most expensive.
06/08/2020
12:54

S4 • E2
Basic to Bougie
Hot Chocolate and Tongue

Timothy and Darren test different styles of hot chocolate and preparations of tongue to figure out which ones are bargains and which ones break the bank.
06/08/2020
10:28

S4 • E3
Basic to Bougie
Waffles and Cannoli

Justina Valentine joins Timothy and Darren to taste three kinds of guac and three types of octopus to figure out which ones are the least and most expensive.
06/08/2020
12:30

S4 • E4
Basic to Bougie
Milkshakes and Mushrooms

Darren and Timothy sip on three different milkshakes and munch on three kinds of mushrooms to figure out which ones are the least and the most expensive.
06/08/2020
