S1 • E1
The Challenge Workout
Full Body with Nelson Thomas

Host Rachel Robinson guides viewers through a 30-minute intense full-body routine with The Challenge veteran Nelson Thomas that requires only two dumbbells and a workout mat.
09/12/2022
Full Ep
33:53

S1 • E2
The Challenge Workout
Leg Day with Rachel & Tori

The Challenge three-time finalist Tori Deal joins Rachel for leg day, showing viewers the perfect high-intensity, lower-body workout with squats, deadlifts, lunges and more.
09/12/2022
Full Ep
35:16

S1 • E3
The Challenge Workout
Arms with Rachel & Mark

Mark Long, two-time winner of The Challenge, reunites with Rachel for a medium-weight workout designed to target biceps and triceps with a variety of curls, push-ups, planks and more.
09/12/2022
Full Ep
34:53

S1 • E4
The Challenge Workout
Chest and Back with Rachel and Corey

Spies, Lies & Allies contestant Corey Lay joins Rachel for a dumbbell workout targeting the chest and upper back.
09/12/2022
Full Ep
35:13

S1 • E5
The Challenge Workout
Ass and Abs with Rachel and Devyn

Feel the burn with Battle of the Seasons and Aftermath finalist Devyn Simone as she joins Rachel for a core and glutes workout that includes resistance bands, dumbbells, and cardio.
09/12/2022
Full Ep
33:58

S1 • E6
The Challenge Workout
Full Body Body-Weight with Rachel and Nicole

Two-time finalist Nicole Zanatta joins Rachel for a Challenge-inspired full body workout that combines cardio and mindful movement to increase endurance and perfect form.
09/12/2022
Full Ep
34:35

S2 • E1
The Challenge Workout
Bodyweight

The Challenge veteran Rachel Robinson leads a beginner 30-minute bodyweight workout with Challenger Tyler Duckworth and "Love Is Blind" star Raven Ross.
06/16/2023
Full Ep
33:37

S2 • E2
The Challenge Workout
Ass Day

Rachel Robinson guides Wild 'N Out's Justina Valentine and All Star Shore star Giannina Gibelli through a dumbbell workout targeting the glutes.
06/16/2023
Full Ep
34:35

S2 • E3
The Challenge Workout
Push & Pull

Three-time Challenge champ Derrick Kosinski and All Star Shore alum Blake Horstmann get their sweat on in a full-body push-pull workout.
06/16/2023
Full Ep
35:09

S2 • E4
The Challenge Workout
Core & Cardio

Two-time Challenge finalist Ruthie Alcaide and RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall strengthen their cores in a beginner cardio workout with Rachel Robinson.
06/16/2023
Full Ep
34:03

S2 • E5
The Challenge Workout
Compound Moves

"The Challenge: USA" star Kyland Young and "Big Brother" alum Joseph Abdin help Rachel demonstrate a full-body dumbbell workout that targets multiple muscle groups.
06/16/2023
Full Ep
34:32

S2 • E6
The Challenge Workout
Upper Body

"The Challenge: USA" star Justine Ndiba and RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 runner-up Kameron Michaels break a sweat as they take on Rachel's biceps, triceps and shoulders workout.
06/16/2023
Full Ep
35:00

S2 • E7
The Challenge Workout
Lower Body

"The Challenge: All Stars" finalist Nia Moore and "The Challenge: USA" contestant Cashay Proudfoot follow Rachel's intense lower-body workout, which utilizes medium or heavy weights.
06/16/2023
Full Ep
34:20

S2 • E8
The Challenge Workout
Heavy Full Body

Rachel kicks up the intensity with The Challenge: Cutthroat champion Brad Fiorenza and M.J. Garrett, two-time winner of The Challenge, as they complete an advanced, full-body workout.
06/16/2023
