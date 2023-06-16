The Challenge Workout
Challenge champ Rachel Robinson leads viewers through a series of 30-minute workouts including full-body, boxing, Pilates and more.
- Latest Episode34:20
S2 • E8
Heavy Full BodyRachel kicks up the intensity with The Challenge: Cutthroat champion Brad Fiorenza and M.J. Garrett, two-time winner of The Challenge, as they complete an advanced, full-body workout.06/16/2023
- 35:00
S2 • E7
Lower Body"The Challenge: All Stars" finalist Nia Moore and "The Challenge: USA" contestant Cashay Proudfoot follow Rachel's intense lower-body workout, which utilizes medium or heavy weights.06/16/2023
- 34:32
S2 • E6
Upper Body"The Challenge: USA" star Justine Ndiba and RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 runner-up Kameron Michaels break a sweat as they take on Rachel's biceps, triceps and shoulders workout.06/16/2023
- 34:03
S2 • E5
Compound Moves"The Challenge: USA" star Kyland Young and "Big Brother" alum Joseph Abdin help Rachel demonstrate a full-body dumbbell workout that targets multiple muscle groups.06/16/2023
- 35:09
S2 • E4
Core & CardioTwo-time Challenge finalist Ruthie Alcaide and RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall strengthen their cores in a beginner cardio workout with Rachel Robinson.06/16/2023
- 34:35
S2 • E3
Push & PullThree-time Challenge champ Derrick Kosinski and All Star Shore alum Blake Horstmann get their sweat on in a full-body push-pull workout.06/16/2023
- 33:37
S2 • E2
Ass DayRachel Robinson guides Wild 'N Out's Justina Valentine and All Star Shore star Giannina Gibelli through a dumbbell workout targeting the glutes.06/16/2023
- 34:35
S2 • E1
BodyweightThe Challenge veteran Rachel Robinson leads a beginner 30-minute bodyweight workout with Challenger Tyler Duckworth and "Love Is Blind" star Raven Ross.06/16/2023