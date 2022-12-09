The Challenge Workout

Two-time champ Rachel Robinson and other competitors from The Challenge lead a series of total-body conditioning workouts.
S1 • E5
Ass and Abs with Rachel and DevynFeel the burn with Battle of the Seasons and Aftermath finalist Devyn Simone as she joins Rachel for a core and glutes workout that includes resistance bands, dumbbells, and cardio.09/12/2022
S1 • E4
Chest and Back with Rachel and CoreySpies, Lies & Allies contestant Corey Lay joins Rachel for a dumbbell workout targeting the chest and upper back.09/12/2022
S1 • E3
Arms with Rachel & MarkMark Long, two-time winner of The Challenge, reunites with Rachel for a medium-weight workout designed to target biceps and triceps with a variety of curls, push-ups, planks and more.09/12/2022
S1 • E2
Leg Day with Rachel & ToriThe Challenge three-time finalist Tori Deal joins Rachel for leg day, showing viewers the perfect high-intensity, lower-body workout with squats, deadlifts, lunges and more.09/12/2022
S1 • E1
Full Body with Nelson ThomasHost Rachel Robinson guides viewers through a 30-minute intense full-body routine with The Challenge veteran Nelson Thomas that requires only two dumbbells and a workout mat.09/12/2022