The Challenge Workout

Ass and Abs with Rachel and Devyn

Season 1 E 5 • 09/12/2022

Feel the burn with Battle of the Seasons and Aftermath finalist Devyn Simone as she joins Rachel for a core and glutes workout that includes resistance bands, dumbbells, and cardio.

The Challenge Workout
S1 • E1
Full Body with Nelson Thomas

Host Rachel Robinson guides viewers through a 30-minute intense full-body routine with The Challenge veteran Nelson Thomas that requires only two dumbbells and a workout mat.
09/12/2022
The Challenge Workout
S1 • E2
Leg Day with Rachel & Tori

The Challenge three-time finalist Tori Deal joins Rachel for leg day, showing viewers the perfect high-intensity, lower-body workout with squats, deadlifts, lunges and more.
09/12/2022
The Challenge Workout
S1 • E3
Arms with Rachel & Mark

Mark Long, two-time winner of The Challenge, reunites with Rachel for a medium-weight workout designed to target biceps and triceps with a variety of curls, push-ups, planks and more.
09/12/2022
The Challenge Workout
S1 • E4
Chest and Back with Rachel and Corey

Spies, Lies & Allies contestant Corey Lay joins Rachel for a dumbbell workout targeting the chest and upper back.
09/12/2022
The Challenge Workout
S1 • E5
