The Challenge Workout
Upper Body
Season 2 E 6 • 06/16/2023
"The Challenge: USA" star Justine Ndiba and RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 runner-up Kameron Michaels break a sweat as they take on Rachel's biceps, triceps and shoulders workout.
More
Watching
Full Ep
33:53
S1 • E2The Challenge WorkoutLeg Day with Rachel & Tori
The Challenge three-time finalist Tori Deal joins Rachel for leg day, showing viewers the perfect high-intensity, lower-body workout with squats, deadlifts, lunges and more.
09/12/2022
Full Ep
35:16
S1 • E3The Challenge WorkoutArms with Rachel & Mark
Mark Long, two-time winner of The Challenge, reunites with Rachel for a medium-weight workout designed to target biceps and triceps with a variety of curls, push-ups, planks and more.
09/12/2022
Full Ep
34:53
S1 • E4The Challenge WorkoutChest and Back with Rachel and Corey
Spies, Lies & Allies contestant Corey Lay joins Rachel for a dumbbell workout targeting the chest and upper back.
09/12/2022
Full Ep
35:13
S1 • E5The Challenge WorkoutAss and Abs with Rachel and Devyn
Feel the burn with Battle of the Seasons and Aftermath finalist Devyn Simone as she joins Rachel for a core and glutes workout that includes resistance bands, dumbbells, and cardio.
09/12/2022
Full Ep
33:58
S1 • E6The Challenge WorkoutFull Body Body-Weight with Rachel and Nicole
Two-time finalist Nicole Zanatta joins Rachel for a Challenge-inspired full body workout that combines cardio and mindful movement to increase endurance and perfect form.
09/12/2022
Full Ep
34:35
S2 • E1The Challenge WorkoutBodyweight
The Challenge veteran Rachel Robinson leads a beginner 30-minute bodyweight workout with Challenger Tyler Duckworth and "Love Is Blind" star Raven Ross.
06/16/2023
Full Ep
33:37
S2 • E2The Challenge WorkoutAss Day
Rachel Robinson guides Wild 'N Out's Justina Valentine and All Star Shore star Giannina Gibelli through a dumbbell workout targeting the glutes.
06/16/2023
Full Ep
34:35
S2 • E3The Challenge WorkoutPush & Pull
Three-time Challenge champ Derrick Kosinski and All Star Shore alum Blake Horstmann get their sweat on in a full-body push-pull workout.
06/16/2023
Full Ep
35:09
S2 • E4The Challenge WorkoutCore & Cardio
Two-time Challenge finalist Ruthie Alcaide and RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall strengthen their cores in a beginner cardio workout with Rachel Robinson.
06/16/2023
Full Ep
34:03
S2 • E5The Challenge WorkoutCompound Moves
"The Challenge: USA" star Kyland Young and "Big Brother" alum Joseph Abdin help Rachel demonstrate a full-body dumbbell workout that targets multiple muscle groups.
06/16/2023
Full Ep
34:32
S2 • E6The Challenge WorkoutUpper Body
"The Challenge: USA" star Justine Ndiba and RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 runner-up Kameron Michaels break a sweat as they take on Rachel's biceps, triceps and shoulders workout.
06/16/2023
Full Ep
35:00
S2 • E7The Challenge WorkoutLower Body
"The Challenge: All Stars" finalist Nia Moore and "The Challenge: USA" contestant Cashay Proudfoot follow Rachel's intense lower-body workout, which utilizes medium or heavy weights.
06/16/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful Returns with Deeper DilemmasCaught in the Act: Unfaithful
Tami and her team are back with more relationship issues to solve and lies to uncover on Season 2 of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, premiering Tuesday, July 11.
06/15/2023
Trailer
00:20
Sammi Sweetheart Is Coming to Jersey Shore Family VacationJersey Shore Family VacationS6
Sammi Sweetheart -- the sweetest girl you'll ever meet -- returns to the shore on all-new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, coming this summer.
06/02/2023
Trailer
00:15
Are You Ready for an All-New Tuesday Night Takeover?
Tuesday nights are about to get much more exciting with Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, MTV Couples Retreat, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back, now on MTV.
04/12/2023
Trailer
01:55
The Stakes Are High in Pretty Stoned
Celebrate 4/20 early, and join Stella and Darcy on an adventure to solve their weed woes in the MTV original movie Pretty Stoned, premiering April 19 at 8/7c.
04/07/2023