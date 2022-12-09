The Challenge Workout
Chest and Back with Rachel and Corey
Season 1 E 4 • 09/12/2022
Spies, Lies & Allies contestant Corey Lay joins Rachel for a dumbbell workout targeting the chest and upper back.
The Challenge WorkoutS1 • E1Full Body with Nelson Thomas
Host Rachel Robinson guides viewers through a 30-minute intense full-body routine with The Challenge veteran Nelson Thomas that requires only two dumbbells and a workout mat.
09/12/2022
The Challenge WorkoutS1 • E2Leg Day with Rachel & Tori
The Challenge three-time finalist Tori Deal joins Rachel for leg day, showing viewers the perfect high-intensity, lower-body workout with squats, deadlifts, lunges and more.
09/12/2022
The Challenge WorkoutS1 • E3Arms with Rachel & Mark
Mark Long, two-time winner of The Challenge, reunites with Rachel for a medium-weight workout designed to target biceps and triceps with a variety of curls, push-ups, planks and more.
09/12/2022
The Challenge WorkoutS1 • E4Chest and Back with Rachel and Corey
