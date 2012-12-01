Watching
Jersey Shore
S4 • E5
And the Wall Won
Mike's injuries send him to the hospital, Ron and Sam come to terms about the future of their relationship, and Pauly faces an unwelcoming local at the club.
08/28/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E6
Jersey Shore: Fist Pump, Pushups, Chapstick
Snooki finds it hard to be herself around Jionni, Pauly and Vinny take on new personas, and Vinny steps in as Ron and Sam continue to argue over their relationship.
09/08/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E7
Meatball Mashup
The roommates set off for a relaxing beach getaway, but Deena and Snooki's drunken antics become too much for everyone.
09/15/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E8
Where Is My Boyfriend?
Jionni's arrival in Florence has Mike ready to defend himself at all costs, and Snooki is left in shambles when Jionni reaches his limit with her wild behavior.
09/22/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E9
Three Men and a Snooki
Jionni's unwavering decision to go home crushes Snooki, JWoww steps in when Deena worries over a missed period, and Mike tries to move in on Snooki as her relationship hangs in the balance.
09/29/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E10
Damage Is Done
Vinny brings the guys to visit his family in Sicily, JWoww offers Snooki some tough love, and Snooki breaks the news to Jionni about her hookup with Vinny.
10/06/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E11
Situation Problems
Snooki tells Jionni the whole truth about her hookup with Vinny, Deena continues to chase Pauly, and the roommates distance themselves from Mike during their last Sunday dinner in Italy.
10/13/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E12
Ciao, Italia
After a talk with Ron about the chaos he's been causing in the house, Mike considers his future in Seaside, and the roommates take a tour of Italy before heading back to the U.S.
10/20/2011
Jersey Shore
S4 • E21
Reunion
Amy Paffrath hosts as the roommates reunite to break down all of the partying, drama and fights in Italy, including Snooki and Mike's hookup rumors and Deena's ultimate robbery.
10/20/2011
Jersey Shore
S5 • E1
Hurricane Situation
After the roommates return from Italy, Mike and his friend The Unit scheme to derail things for Snooki and Jionni.
01/05/2012
Jersey Shore
S5 • E2
One Man Down
Vinny's anxiety begins to take a toll, Snooki pushes Jionni to his limit at Karma, and Pauly is the victim of a robbery.
01/12/2012
Jersey Shore
S5 • E3
Dropping Like Flies
Pauly faces his birthday celebration without Vinny, and Mike slips into a funk after the ladies make a birthday cake for Pauly.
01/19/2012
Jersey Shore
S5 • E4
Free Vinny
The ladies plan an epic surprise party for unsuspecting birthday boys Pauly and Mike, and the crew decides to head to Staten Island and bring Vinny home.
01/26/2012
Jersey Shore
S5 • E5
Nothing But Nice
The gang goes out to celebrate after Vinny returns home, Mike feels left out by the guys, and Snooki gives Mike advice.
02/02/2012
Jersey Shore
S5 • E6
The Follow Game
Mike sniffs around for gossip about Deena's sister, and JWoww's insecurity threatens to upset her relationship with Roger.
02/09/2012
Jersey Shore
S5 • E7
Love at the Jersey Shore
Deena and Snooki seek forgiveness from their boss, Mike and Paula grow closer, and JWoww's outfit causes a commotion.
02/16/2012
Jersey Shore
S5 • E8
Sharp Objects
Deena and Snooki share a wild adventure when the roomies go fishing, Mike plays wingman for the guys, JWoww confronts Pauly's stalker, and Snooki and Vinny spend time together.
02/23/2012
Jersey Shore
S5 • E9
The Truth Will Set You Free
JWoww pulls out all the stops for her one-year anniversary with Roger, Mike plans payback, Pauly and Vinny redecorate the Smush Room, and the roomies warn Deena about Joey's intentions.
03/01/2012
Jersey Shore
S5 • E10
One Meatball Stands Alone
Mike tells Jionni he hooked up with Snooki, the roommates try to protect Deena, and Vinny and Pauly plan an epic prank.
03/08/2012
Jersey Shore
S5 • E11
We Are Family
One roommate isn't amused by Pauly and Vinny's prank, Mike spreads a rumor about Deena's sister, the girls start a water balloon fight, and everyone heads home after a wild summer.
03/15/2012
