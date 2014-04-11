Friendzone
- 21:20Sign in to Watch
S5 • E1
Grace and LindsayGrace and Lindsay are best friends who are stuck in the Friendzone with the same guy. When they ask Dylan who he will choose, what will he do?11/04/2014
- 20:50Sign in to Watch
S5 • E2
Michelle and JamalMichelle tells her best friend Kevin she has a crush on him. Birthday boy Jamal is ready to reveal his feelings to best friend Mia.11/04/2014
- 21:20Sign in to Watch
S5 • E3
Inge and BrianInge will tell her long time friend, Gube, that she loves him. Brian has to confess to his best friend, Brenna, that she’s his soulmate.11/04/2014
- 20:50Sign in to Watch
S5 • E4
Tracy and BriannaTracy reveals that he loves his best friend, Jake. Brianna wants to take a walk in Christ with best friend Gray.11/04/2014
- 20:50Sign in to Watch
S5 • E5
Vish and PhilVish is nervous to tell his best friend Jennifer that he likes her. Phil is finally ready to confess his true feelings to BFF Gabi.11/14/2014
- 20:50Sign in to Watch
S5 • E6
Hena and KatTiming is right for Hena to reveal her feelings to best friend Evette. Kat is scared to reveal her crush to her best friend Paul.11/14/2014
- 20:50Sign in to Watch
S5 • E7
Daniella and RahmierDaniella tells her music producer BFF that she’s in love. Rahmier wants to come clean with his feelings for his best friend Jhordon.11/14/2014
- 20:50Sign in to Watch
S5 • E8
Dave and AlvinDave needs to tell best friend and boss, Anais, that he likes her. Alvin wants to date his best friend Saniia.11/14/2014
- 20:30Sign in to Watch
S5 • E9
Bria and TreyBria asks Caleb to help her set up for a date and finds out that he's the person she's actually interested in. Trey has been crushing on Courtney for about a year, and he's ready to take it to the next level.11/19/2014
- 20:30Sign in to Watch
S5 • E10
J.D. and JamesJ.D. wants to settle down with BFF Lauren but isn't sure what she thinks. James is ready to tell Ashley about his feelings for her.11/19/2014