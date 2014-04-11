Friendzone
Mehmet and Victoria
Season 5 E 11 • 11/19/2014
Victoria wants to turn her friendship with rock-climbing pal Talor into romance, and Mehmet's feelings for Whitney lead to the biggest Friendzone surprise yet.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E1Grace and Lindsay
Two best friends and roomies, Grace and Lindsay, both reveal their crushes on Dylan in the hopes that he'll choose one of them to date.
11/04/2014
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E2Michelle and Jamal
Michelle wants to ask her fishing buddy Kevin to be her guy, and Jamal hopes his birthday party will mark his first official date with newly single college friend Mia.
11/04/2014
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E3Inge and Brian
Having dated only guys before, Brian surprises Brenna -- and himself -- by revealing his crush on her, and Inge wants to make things official with her puppet-loving prom date Gube.
11/04/2014
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E4Tracy and Brianna
Tracy throws a backyard barbecue to reveal his seven-year crush on his best friend Jake, and devout Brianna offers Gray her heart and a matching purity ring on their concert date.
11/04/2014
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E5Vish and Phil
Yoga enthusiast Vish hopes Jennifer will ditch her current boyfriend when he reveals his crush, and Phil wants Gabi to see him as more than her little brother's best buddy.
11/14/2014
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E6Hena and Kat
Kat invites fellow antiques fan Paul to a history museum to ask if romance might be in their future, and Hena needs to tell Evette how she feels before someone else captures her heart.
11/14/2014
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E7Daniella and Rahmier
Singer Daniella just has to tell music producer Kevin how she feels about him, and Rahmier wants to add a romantic twist to his culinary adventures with best friend Jhordan.
11/14/2014
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E8Dave and Alvin
Alvin surprises Saniia with a trip to a tea room to reveal his two-year crush on her, and Dave risks his job to tell his boss Anais how much he likes her.
11/14/2014
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E9Bria and Trey
Bria loved her one-time date with Caleb years ago and hopes to rekindle the romance, and Trey invites Courtney to a fancy Southern country club to reveal his deep feelings for her.
11/19/2014
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E10J.D. and James
J.D. is hoping his casual lunches with Lauren can evolve into real dates, and aspiring songwriter James wants to tell Ashley she's his No. 1 girl.
11/19/2014
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E11Mehmet and Victoria
Victoria wants to turn her friendship with rock-climbing pal Talor into romance, and Mehmet's feelings for Whitney lead to the biggest Friendzone surprise yet.
11/19/2014
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E12Becca and Cole
It's a BFF double date as college roomies Becca and Cole surprise their crushes, best buds Andrew and Eddie, with dual confessions and a round of mini golf.
11/19/2014
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E13Mark and Fanta
Isaac supported Fanta through a deeply personal loss and now she wants to take their relationship to the next level, and Mark invites Savannah to a theme park to reveal his feelings for her.
11/24/2014
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E14Tyler and Brooke
Tyler's crushing on his co-worker Rachel and hopes a date at a fancy restaurant will seal the deal, and Jersey girl Brooke has serious feelings for her flirty Southern pal Dylan.
11/24/2014
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E15Selena and Jaleesa
Jaleesa's ready to give up her player ways to be with her dream girl Brenna, and Selena's hoping for happily ever after with Shane after their meet-cute on a movie set.
11/24/2014
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E16Tiffany and Brennan
Tiffany's finally ready to reveal that she's been pining for Lorenzo since her 16th birthday, and Brennan hopes he's not too late to steal free-spirited Altusha's heart.
11/24/2014
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E17Jasmine and Tony
Tony decides to face two fears at once and confess his feelings to Gianna on a Ferris wheel date, and Jasmine invites Michael to an aviation museum to reveal her three-year crush.
12/02/2014
Full Ep
21:09
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E18Brandon and Denisha
Denisha's ready to build a future with her best friend Marisha if the feelings are mutual, and Brandon writes a heartfelt song for Taryn to tell her how he feels.
12/02/2014
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS5 • E19Ben and Lacey
Ben fell for Luis the moment they met and is ready to confess his deep feelings, and Lacey and Vernon both get emotional when she reveals she's liked him since their college days.
12/02/2014
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016