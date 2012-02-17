Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Tiffany and Brennan
Season 5 E 16 • 11/24/2014
Tiffany thinks Lorenzo is really cute, but she's worried about losing the friendship. Brennan has a crush on BFF Latisha.
Watching
Full Ep
20:44
Friendzone
S1 • E1
Connor and Gabby
Connor is in love with his best friend Brittanie and must try to convince her that he should be more than her “shopping partner.” Gabby reveals her feelings to her best friend Nick.
02/17/2012
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E2
Heather and Kevin
Heather must convince her best friend Gary that she’s more than “one of the guys”, while Kevin tries to prove to Janine that nice guys finish first.
02/24/2012
Full Ep
20:43
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E3
Peter and Christie
Peter’s best friend, Victoria is going off to college and he MUST confess his feelings before she leaves. Christie, a hockey playing with Olympic aspirations, must get out of the Friendzone with her best friend Dylan.
03/02/2012
Full Ep
20:43
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E4
Alex and Dan
Alex wants his best friend Anthony to be his first boyfriend. Dan puts years of friendship on the line to confess his feelings to Katie.
03/09/2012
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E5
Fitz and Shelly
Fitz hopes that confessing his love to his best friend Michelle will lead to love. Shelly thinks that her “clown” persona won’t turn off her best friend as she asks him to be her boyfriend.
03/16/2012
Full Ep
20:43
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E6
Jaime and Jackie
Jaime has only known Steve for a year but the feelings she has for him make her want to be more than friends. Together Jackie and Frank have lost almost 200 pounds, newly fit Jackie now wants to make Frank her boyfriend.
03/23/2012
Full Ep
20:43
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E7
Jeremy and Nate
Jeremy plans a picnic to confess his deep affection for his best friend Amanda. Self-proclaimed ladies’ man Nate thinks he’s finally found a girl to make him quit his partying ways.
03/30/2012
Full Ep
20:42
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E8
Angelica and Shivani
Angelica attemps to steal her best friend John away from his current girlfriend. Shivani reveals her true feelings to BFF Parth.
04/06/2012
Full Ep
20:42
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E9
Katy and Jackie
Katy wants to make her friend of 8 years, Brian, her boyfriend. Jackie reveals her heart to her best friend Ed right before his rock show.
04/13/2012
Full Ep
20:43
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E10
Polly and Stephanie
After going to the last two proms with Taylor as friends, Polly is ready to upgrade her relationship. Stephanie wants to retire her party girl image and ask Josh to be her boyfriend.
04/20/2012
Full Ep
20:43
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E11
Stephanie and Sean
Stephanie is tired of only fantasizing about Mike’s “sexy face” and she’s ready to make him her boyfriend. Sean and Kate were friends at first sight, now Sean wants to up the stakes.
04/27/2012
Full Ep
20:42
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E12
David and Bhawk
David tells his best friend Maia that he’s been in love with her for 9 years. Bhawk tries to prove to his friend Toni that there’s more to him than meets the eye.
05/04/2012
Full Ep
20:43
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E13
Kris and Rachel
Kris tries to woo his best friend Lauren with a special love song. Rachel musters the courage to tell Billy how she really feels.
05/11/2012
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E14
Bryan and Kenise
Bryan and Megan have been best friends for 10 years and he’s no longer to keep his feeling contained. Kenise thinks that she and James can be more than workout buddies.
05/18/2012
Full Ep
20:43
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E15
Krystal and Mike
Arty Krystal confesses her love to unsuspecting friend Nishell. Mike tells gal pal Rachel that he’s in love with her.
05/25/2012
Full Ep
20:42
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E16
Alex and Asha
Alex tells his best friend’s sister that he has strong feelings for her. Asha tells her friend Christ that she wants more than friendship.
06/01/2012
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E17
Aja and Paulie
Aja confesses her feelings to best friend Charles. Paulie tries to convince his friend Bethany that there is more between them that just friendship!
06/08/2012
Full Ep
20:43
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E18
Danielle and Jenni
Danielle loves to laugh and joke with Chris, but now she wants to get serious with him. Jenni met Christie about a year ago now she’s ready to bare her heart.
06/15/2012
Full Ep
20:43
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E19
Nicole and Andrew
Nicole wants to make her best friend of a year and a half her boyfriend. Andrew and Sarah have been friends for 5 years now he’s ready to reveal his true feelings.
06/22/2012
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S1 • E20
Franklin and Wayne
Franklin needs to let Erica, his friend of 5 years, know how he really feels about her. Wayne, a rapper, reveals his true feelings to Megan.
06/29/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E1
Yohamna and Joe
Yohamna is in love with her best friend James. Joe can’t wait to let his best friend Lacey know he has feelings for her.
08/03/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E2
Cassie and Nyk
Cassie is set on telling her best friend Sean she has a crush on him. Nyk is ready to reveal to her best friend Katie how much she likes her.
08/10/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E3
Antonio and Stormy
Antonio will tell his long time friend, Megan, that he loves her. Stormy has to let her gay best friend know that she thinks they have something special.
08/17/2012
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E4
Jojo and Kristen
Jojo reveals that he loves his best friend, Sydney. Kristen wants to let her best friend Jeremiah know that she has a crush on him.
08/24/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E5
Nicole and Agape
Nicole is nervous to tell her best friend Tom that she likes him. Agape is finally ready to confess her true feelings to her friend Jen.
08/31/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E6
Spenser and Nazzy
Timing is right for Spenser to reveal his feelings to his best friend Blanca. Nazzy is scared to reveal her crush on her best friend Joel.
09/07/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E7
Amy and Tonee
Amy tells her study partner and best friend that she’s in love. Tonee wants to come clean with his feelings for his best friend Ryan.
09/14/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E8
Caiti and Kevin
Caiti needs to tell her best friend Kevin that she likes him. Jarvis wants to date his best friend Naz.
09/21/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E9
Ryan and Ashley
Ryan’s is crushing on his best friend Taylor and must let her know. Ashley wonders if she should tell her friend, Colin, that she has feelings for him.
09/28/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E10
Danny and Travis
DJ Danny tells his best friend Sabra about his true feelings. Travis reveals his secret crush to his best friend Kelly.
10/05/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E11
Luna and Carleen
Hairdresser Luna must hell his best friend Lola how much he likes her. Carleen is ready to let Jessica know her true feelings.
10/12/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E12
Biana and Tanner
Biana needs to tell her best friend of 10 years that she's in love with him. Tanner will come clean with his true feelings for his best friend.
10/19/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E13
Lauren and Chris
Lauren has a major crush on best friend Travis, but worries it will wreck the friendship. Chris has to let co-worker Terra know he has feelings for her before it's too late.
10/26/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E14
Megan and Joey
Megan tells her best friend and roommate how much she likes him. Joey is ready for more than just friendship with Bebo.
11/02/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E15
Mariah and Dane
Mariah is sick of not telling her best friend, Jorge, that she has feelings for him. Dane must let Jennifer know he has feelings for her before it's too late.
11/09/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E16
Justice and Andrew
Justice has a second chance to ask out his friend Kayla. Andrew will finally confess his feelings to his best friend, Liz.
11/16/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E17
Memo and Percy
Memo has had a crush on his best friend Steph for 4 years. Percy has liked his best friend and dance partner for over 3 years and she has no clue.
11/23/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E18
Andrew and Myke
Andrew shows his true feelings when he tells his best friend that he likes her. Myke worries his feelings for Seanna could ruin their friendship.
11/30/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E19
Alex and James
Alex has been in love with her best friend, Ahijah, for 3 years. James can’t just be best friends with Lauren anymore, he wants more.
12/07/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E20
Mary Kate and Stephanie
Mary Kate reveals that she’s in love with her best friend. Stephanie will finally confess her true feelings for her best friend, Shorty140.
12/14/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E21
Lauren and Juan
Lauren is ready to let Daren, her best friend that she likes him. Juan will take the leap and confess to his best friend that he wants to date her.
12/21/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S2 • E22
Robin and Tyler
Robin is ready to tell his best friend Chelsey, that he likes her. Tyler’s been crushing on his best friend Lauren and is finally ready to let her know.
12/28/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E1
Chris and Crystal
It’s time for Chris to confess his love to his best friend. Crystal is ready to be more than a best friend with Kenny.
07/19/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E2
Michelle and Tanesha
Michelle is tired of her best friend sending her out on random dates because she wants HIM. Tanesha reveals it all to her best friend Fred.
07/20/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E3
Annie and Josh
Annie believes her best friend would be her perfect match. Josh thinks its time Kelly knows his true feelings.
07/26/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E4
Matt and Maria
Matt is tired of wondering what could be and is ready to make a move on his best friend. Maria wants to take her 14year friendship to the next level.
07/26/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E5
Adauto and Josie
Adauto is ready to tell his long time friend his true feelings. Josie feels the time spent with Dalton should mean so much more.
08/02/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E6
Shawn and Sandra
Shawn has a huge crush on her best friend, Alex, and needs to tell him now. Sandra needs to let Jellie know her true feelings before she moves away.
08/02/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E7
Paige and Kim
Paige has been crushing on her best friend and feels now is the right time to tell him. Kim has a thing for her best friend, Dan, and wants to know how he feels.
08/09/2013
Full Ep
22:32
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E8
Alex and Dan
Alex is sick of being in the friendzone and wants to make his move on his bff. Dan is ready to come clean with his best friend.
08/10/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E9
Manny and James
Manny is tired of waiting for Mack to make the first move, so it’s she makes her own. James wants to try to create a relationship with his friend, Sam.
08/16/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E10
John and Clarissa
John is scared to tell his best friend Leah his true feeings. Clarissa is looking to create a relationship with her best friend and bandmate Joe.
08/20/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E11
Day and Derian
Day feels its time to tell her BF Curtis she likes him. Derian feels that co-worker Kelsey has the potential to be more than friends.
08/23/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E12
Tebyus and Alec
Tebyus must tell his best friend Jasmine his true feelings. Alec tells his best friend Felicia that he has a crush on her.
08/23/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E13
Kat and Maya
Kat reveals her secret feelings to best friend Alla. Maya feels now is the right time to tell friend Mike she has a crush on him.
08/30/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E14
Nick and Ben
Nick will tell his friend and roommate that he likes her. Ben feels now is the time to tell Chris his true feelings.
08/30/2013
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E15
Will and Trey
Will drops the bomb on his friend Keke that he’s liked her since they met. The time is right for Trey to finally reveal his feelings to his best friend.
09/06/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E16
Sierra and Alantae
Sierra has more than just friend feelings for Richard. Alantae feels its time to tell his friend how he really feels.
09/10/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E17
Connor and Grace
Connor wants to tell his best friend Allie that he likes her. Grace can’t contain her feelings for her best friend Mike any longer.
09/13/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E18
Rob and Gabriella
Rob is ready to take his friendship with Sara to a relationship. Gabriella drops a bomb on her best friend Darryl.
09/14/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E19
Cameron and Martell
Cameron is ready to reveal his true feelings to best friend Briana. Martell tells his best friend Martrell that he’s been crushing on her for so long.
09/20/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E20
Amanda and Nichole
Amanda has a secret crush on her long time friend Adam. Nichole has more than friend feelings for Derek and she is ready to let them out.
09/21/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E21
Ty and Tiara
Ty loves that Missy is like "one of the guys," and Tiara is ready to make a move on her friend Matt.
09/27/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S3 • E22
Kim and Mike
After six year friendships, both Kim and Mike are ready to get out of friend zone.
09/27/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E1
Sara and Ricardo
Sara reveals all to her best friend Ricky. Marco is in for a surprise when his BFF Ricardo tells him he’s been crushing for months.
06/08/2014
Full Ep
20:48
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E2
Sophia and Vanessa
Sophia risks her friendship with Pascal by confessing her feelings. Vanessa needs to let best friend Sam know she wants a relationship that’s more than friendship.
06/08/2014
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E3
Gaylen and Simon
Gaylen is determined to finally tell Melissa her true feelings. Simon is ready to tell his best friend Crystal that he wants to date her.
06/15/2014
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E4
Mikey and Garrett
Frankie is the love of Mikey’s life and he’s going to tell her so. Garrett reveals his true feelings to Lauren even though she has a boyfriend.
06/21/2014
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E5
Mackenzie and George
Mackenzie will confess her feelings to her friend Riley in front of her sorority sisters. George will tell his tatted friend Sandra that he loves her.
06/22/2014
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E6
Monica and Tiger
Theatre fanatic Monica must tell BFF Gabe that she is in love with him. Tiger reveals her true feelings to best bud Marcus.
06/23/2014
Full Ep
20:46
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E7
Jon and Bo
Jon is a country-loving hippie who also loves his BFF Georgia. Bo must tell recently separated Brooke that he wants to be more than friends.
06/29/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E8
Marie and Jazzmin
Marie needs to tell her best friend, Barrington, that she actually has deep feelings for him. Jazzmin reveals all to bisexual BFF Korey.
07/02/2014
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E9
Colton and Rome
Two guys named Colton. One is crushing and one has no idea. But all will be revealed. Rome finally reveals his true feelings to best friend Stephanie.
07/06/2014
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E10
Armani and Mackenzie
Armani reveals his true feelings to childhood BFF Ameerah. Mackenzie tries to gain the courage to tell her best friend, Jeremy, that she’s been in love with him.
07/06/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E11
Jimmy and Kitty
Fraternity guy, Jimmy, will confess his feelings to “Big Sis” Megan. Kitty has a unique relationship with her best friend Sam and is willing to risk it all by letting her know she loves her.
07/13/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E12
Kyle and Tatum
Kyle is willing to risk breaking up his circle of friends by telling his best friend Christine he likes her. Music loving Tatum is hoping her friend Andy digs her song when she tells him her feelings.
07/14/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E13
Cassidy and Celeste
Cassidy tells her BFF, Ben, that she’s been crushing on him. Celeste must her true feelings to her best friend Lilah.
07/20/2014
Full Ep
20:52
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E14
Pedro and Rosa
Pedro and his gf are on the rocks, so AJ must tell her best friend she loves him while she has a chance. Rosa confesses her “adult” feelings to BFF Aaron.
07/20/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E15
Liliana and Kris
Liliana has feelings for best friend, Shaq, and tells him so. Kris is going into the military and wants to tell BFF, Demi, how he really feels before he leaves.
07/27/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E16
Diego and Parker
Diego wants to tell his best friend, Jackie, that he loves her. Parker shocks BFF, Hunter, by revealing his true feelings.
07/27/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E17
Jessica and Zac
Jessica has been crushing on her best friend Adam for years and now it’s time to tell him show she feels. Zac wants his BFF, Ashley to be his girlfriend.
08/03/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E18
Amara and Kitty
Amara wants more with her friend David. Kitty has to tell BFF, Anthony, that she wants to be with him
08/04/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E19
Taylor and Chris
Taylor has known Connor for 12 years and now she wants to be more than friends. Chris is moving to LA and wants to tell BFF, Kate, how he really feels.
08/10/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E20
Javier and Taylor
Javier wants to let his friend, Ashley, know that he has more than friend feelings. Taylor tells Mecos she wants to be more than friends.
08/10/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E21
Brie and Evan
Brie friendzoned her BFF, Rob, in the past and now wants to take it the next level. Evan is a nerd that loves his best friend Maria.
08/17/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S4 • E22
Anthony and Jordan
Anthony wants to tell his best friend, Alex, that he wants more. Jordan reveals his true feelings to best friend and roommate, Samantha.
08/18/2014
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E1
Grace and Lindsay
Grace and Lindsay are best friends who are stuck in the Friendzone with the same guy. When they ask Dylan who he will choose, what will he do?
11/04/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E2
Michelle and Jamal
Michelle tells her best friend Kevin she has a crush on him. Birthday boy Jamal is ready to reveal his feelings to best friend Mia.
11/04/2014
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E3
Inge and Brian
Inge will tell her long time friend, Gube, that she loves him. Brian has to confess to his best friend, Brenna, that she’s his soulmate.
11/04/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E4
Tracy and Brianna
Tracy reveals that he loves his best friend, Jake. Brianna wants to take a walk in Christ with best friend Gray.
11/04/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E5
Vish and Phil
Vish is nervous to tell his best friend Jennifer that he likes her. Phil is finally ready to confess his true feelings to BFF Gabi.
11/14/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E6
Hena and Kat
Timing is right for Hena to reveal her feelings to best friend Evette. Kat is scared to reveal her crush to her best friend Paul.
11/14/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E7
Daniella and Rahmier
Daniella tells her music producer BFF that she’s in love. Rahmier wants to come clean with his feelings for his best friend Jhordon.
11/14/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E8
Dave and Alvin
Dave needs to tell best friend and boss, Anais, that he likes her. Alvin wants to date his best friend Saniia.
11/14/2014
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E9
Bria and Trey
Bria asks Caleb to help her set up for a date and finds out that he's the person she's actually interested in. Trey has been crushing on Courtney for about a year, and he's ready to take it to the next level.
11/19/2014
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E10
J.D. and James
J.D. wants to settle down with BFF Lauren but isn't sure what she thinks. James is ready to tell Ashley about his feelings for her.
11/19/2014
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E11
Mehemet and Victoria
Mehemet dreams about Whitney, but does she feel the same way? Victoria wants to pursue a deeper relationship with Taylor than just friendship.
11/19/2014
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E12
Becca and Cole
Becca and Cole are two best friends who have been crushing on Andrew and Eddie for a while, and they're ready to confess their feelings.
11/19/2014
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E13
Mark and Fanta
Mark and Savannah have been friends for seven years, but Mark wants to take it to the next step. Fanta thinks she and Isaac are compatible as a couple, but does he agree?
11/24/2014
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E14
Tyler and Brooke
Tyler thinks Rachel is a keeper but isn't sure how she feels. Brooke has been crushing on Dylan for about a year and is ready to tell him.
11/24/2014
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E15
Vernon and Selena
Vernon means a lot to Jesse, but are the feelings mutual? Selena wants Shane to be the one, and is going to tell her.
11/24/2014
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E16
Tiffany and Brennan
Tiffany thinks Lorenzo is really cute, but she's worried about losing the friendship. Brennan has a crush on BFF Latisha.
11/24/2014
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E17
Jasmine and Tony
Jasmine likes Michael more than just a friend. Tony is addicted to Tiana's personality and is ready to tell her how he feels.
12/02/2014
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E18
Brandon and Denisha
Brandon thinks he and Taron would be perfect together, and is ready to tell her. Denisha has to tell Marisha how she really feels.
12/02/2014
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Friendzone
S5 • E19
Ben and Lacey
Ben and Luis have been close for a while, but Ben is looking for romance. Lacey wants to share more than just a friendship with Vernon.
12/02/2014
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019