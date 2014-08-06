Friendzone
S4 • E1
Sara and RicardoSara reveals all to her best friend Ricky. Marco is in for a surprise when his BFF Ricardo tells him he’s been crushing for months.06/08/2014
S4 • E2
Sophia and VanessaSophia risks her friendship with Pascal by confessing her feelings. Vanessa needs to let best friend Sam know she wants a relationship that’s more than friendship.06/08/2014
S4 • E3
Gaylen and SimonGaylen is determined to finally tell Melissa her true feelings. Simon is ready to tell his best friend Crystal that he wants to date her.06/15/2014
S4 • E4
Mikey and GarrettFrankie is the love of Mikey’s life and he’s going to tell her so. Garrett reveals his true feelings to Lauren even though she has a boyfriend.06/21/2014
S4 • E5
Mackenzie and GeorgeMackenzie will confess her feelings to her friend Riley in front of her sorority sisters. George will tell his tatted friend Sandra that he loves her.06/22/2014
S4 • E6
Monica and TigerTheatre fanatic Monica must tell BFF Gabe that she is in love with him. Tiger reveals her true feelings to best bud Marcus.06/23/2014
S4 • E7
Jon and BoJon is a country-loving hippie who also loves his BFF Georgia. Bo must tell recently separated Brooke that he wants to be more than friends.06/29/2014
S4 • E8
Marie and JazzminMarie needs to tell her best friend, Barrington, that she actually has deep feelings for him. Jazzmin reveals all to bisexual BFF Korey.07/02/2014
S4 • E9
Colton and RomeTwo guys named Colton. One is crushing and one has no idea. But all will be revealed. Rome finally reveals his true feelings to best friend Stephanie.07/06/2014
S4 • E10
Armani and MackenzieArmani reveals his true feelings to childhood BFF Ameerah. Mackenzie tries to gain the courage to tell her best friend, Jeremy, that she’s been in love with him.07/06/2014