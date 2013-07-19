Friendzone
S3 • E1
Chris and CrystalIt’s time for Chris to confess his love to his best friend. Crystal is ready to be more than a best friend with Kenny.07/19/2013
S3 • E2
Michelle and TaneshaMichelle is tired of her best friend sending her out on random dates because she wants HIM. Tanesha reveals it all to her best friend Fred.07/20/2013
S3 • E3
Annie and JoshAnnie believes her best friend would be her perfect match. Josh thinks its time Kelly knows his true feelings.07/26/2013
S3 • E4
Matt and MariaMatt is tired of wondering what could be and is ready to make a move on his best friend. Maria wants to take her 14year friendship to the next level.07/26/2013
S3 • E5
Adauto and JosieAdauto is ready to tell his long time friend his true feelings. Josie feels the time spent with Dalton should mean so much more.08/02/2013
S3 • E6
Shawn and SandraShawn has a huge crush on her best friend, Alex, and needs to tell him now. Sandra needs to let Jellie know her true feelings before she moves away.08/02/2013
S3 • E7
Paige and KimPaige has been crushing on her best friend and feels now is the right time to tell him. Kim has a thing for her best friend, Dan, and wants to know how he feels.08/09/2013
S3 • E8
Alex and DanAlex is sick of being in the friendzone and wants to make his move on his bff. Dan is ready to come clean with his best friend.08/10/2013
S3 • E9
Manny and JamesManny is tired of waiting for Mack to make the first move, so it’s she makes her own. James wants to try to create a relationship with his friend, Sam.08/16/2013
S3 • E10
John and ClarissaJohn is scared to tell his best friend Leah his true feeings. Clarissa is looking to create a relationship with her best friend and bandmate Joe.08/20/2013