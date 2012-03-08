Friendzone
S2 • E1
Yohamna and JoeYohamna is in love with her best friend James. Joe can’t wait to let his best friend Lacey know he has feelings for her.08/03/2012
S2 • E2
Cassie and NykCassie is set on telling her best friend Sean she has a crush on him. Nyk is ready to reveal to her best friend Katie how much she likes her.08/10/2012
S2 • E3
Antonio and StormyAntonio will tell his long time friend, Megan, that he loves her. Stormy has to let her gay best friend know that she thinks they have something special.08/17/2012
S2 • E4
Jojo and KristenJojo reveals that he loves his best friend, Sydney. Kristen wants to let her best friend Jeremiah know that she has a crush on him.08/24/2012
S2 • E5
Nicole and AgapeNicole is nervous to tell her best friend Tom that she likes him. Agape is finally ready to confess her true feelings to her friend Jen.08/31/2012
S2 • E6
Spenser and NazzyTiming is right for Spenser to reveal his feelings to his best friend Blanca. Nazzy is scared to reveal her crush on her best friend Joel.09/07/2012
S2 • E7
Amy and ToneeAmy tells her study partner and best friend that she’s in love. Tonee wants to come clean with his feelings for his best friend Ryan.09/14/2012
S2 • E8
Caiti and KevinCaiti needs to tell her best friend Kevin that she likes him. Jarvis wants to date his best friend Naz.09/21/2012
S2 • E9
Ryan and AshleyRyan’s is crushing on his best friend Taylor and must let her know. Ashley wonders if she should tell her friend, Colin, that she has feelings for him.09/28/2012
S2 • E10
Danny and TravisDJ Danny tells his best friend Sabra about his true feelings. Travis reveals his secret crush to his best friend Kelly.10/05/2012