Friendzone
- 20:44
S1 • E1
Connor and GabbyConnor is in love with his best friend Brittanie and must try to convince her that he should be more than her “shopping partner.” Gabby reveals her feelings to her best friend Nick.02/17/2012
- 20:44Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Heather and KevinHeather must convince her best friend Gary that she’s more than “one of the guys”, while Kevin tries to prove to Janine that nice guys finish first.02/24/2012
- 20:43Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Peter and ChristiePeter’s best friend, Victoria is going off to college and he MUST confess his feelings before she leaves. Christie, a hockey playing with Olympic aspirations, must get out of the Friendzone with her best friend Dylan.03/02/2012
- 20:43Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Alex and DanAlex wants his best friend Anthony to be his first boyfriend. Dan puts years of friendship on the line to confess his feelings to Katie.03/09/2012
- 20:44Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Fitz and ShellyFitz hopes that confessing his love to his best friend Michelle will lead to love. Shelly thinks that her “clown” persona won’t turn off her best friend as she asks him to be her boyfriend.03/16/2012
- 20:43Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Jaime and JackieJaime has only known Steve for a year but the feelings she has for him make her want to be more than friends. Together Jackie and Frank have lost almost 200 pounds, newly fit Jackie now wants to make Frank her boyfriend.03/23/2012
- 20:43Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Jeremy and NateJeremy plans a picnic to confess his deep affection for his best friend Amanda. Self-proclaimed ladies’ man Nate thinks he’s finally found a girl to make him quit his partying ways.03/30/2012
- 20:42Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Angelica and ShivaniAngelica attemps to steal her best friend John away from his current girlfriend. Shivani reveals her true feelings to BFF Parth.04/06/2012
- 20:42Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Katy and JackieKaty wants to make her friend of 8 years, Brian, her boyfriend. Jackie reveals her heart to her best friend Ed right before his rock show.04/13/2012
- 20:43Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
Polly and StephanieAfter going to the last two proms with Taylor as friends, Polly is ready to upgrade her relationship. Stephanie wants to retire her party girl image and ask Josh to be her boyfriend.04/20/2012