Friendzone
Stephanie and Mary Kate
Season 2 E 20 • 07/10/2012
Stephanie's been friends with up-and-coming rapper Shorty for 10 years and is ready to go from fan to girlfriend, and Mary Kate reveals her crush on shy college buddy Austin.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E11Luna and Carleen
Luna needs to tell his confidant and fellow hairstylist Lola how he really feels before they become roomies, and Carleen bares her heart to her former classmate and best friend Jessica.
06/18/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E12Bianca and Tanner
Bianca's almost positive her romantic feelings for her longtime best friend, Taylor, are mutual, and Tanner needs to confess his love to Keleigh before she leaves town with the circus.
06/19/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E13Lauren and Chris
Lauren's finally ready to reveal her true feelings to Travis after five long years as best friends, and ladies' man Chris wants to show coworker Terra that he can be a serious boyfriend.
06/22/2012
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E14Megan and Joey
Megan wants to share way more than just friendship and a bathroom with her roommate and longtime pal Jake, and Joey's hoping to cook up some romance with his close friend Bebo.
06/25/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E15Mariah and Dane
Mariah needs to tell Jorge that her feelings go far beyond friendship, and Dane's hoping a date at the drive-in will lead to happily ever after with Jennifer.
06/26/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E16Justice and Andrew
Justice is desperate for another chance at love with Kayla after an ill-timed reunion with an ex, and Andrew's hoping to upgrade his relationship with high school friend Liz.
06/29/2012
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS1 • E20Franklin and Wayne
Franklin hopes his confession of love will inspire his friend Erica to ditch her current boyfriend, and aspiring musician Wayne breaks his two-year silence to bare his heart to Megan.
06/29/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E17Memo and Percy
Soccer fan Memo arranges an exciting date to tell his supportive friend Steph just how much she means to him, and Percy only has eyes for his talented dance crew captain and friend Jasmine.
07/02/2012
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E18Andrew and Myke
Andrew met blonde bombshell Brittany on spring break and wants to take a shot at a romantic relationship, and Myke needs to tell Seanna he has feelings for her before they move in together.
07/05/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E19Alex and James
Alex wants to give her heart to dorm neighbor and good friend Ahijah, and Southern gentleman James admits to Lauren that he wants to be more than friends.
07/06/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E20Stephanie and Mary Kate
Stephanie's been friends with up-and-coming rapper Shorty for 10 years and is ready to go from fan to girlfriend, and Mary Kate reveals her crush on shy college buddy Austin.
07/10/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E21Lauren and Juan
Lauren's eager to confess her feelings for her college pal Daren before he graduates, and Juan wants to show his free-spirited friend Hope how much he cares for her.
07/11/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E22Robin and Tyler
Robin hopes he's not breaking bro code by telling Chelsey, his buddy's former flame, how he truly feels, and Tyler arranges an elegant dinner to surprise his dream girl Lauren.
12/28/2012
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E1Chris and Crystal
Crystal's desperate to make a last-second confession of love to Kenny before he leaves for college, and Chris wants to make it official with best friend and condo co-owner Stephanie.
01/22/2013
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E2Michelle and Tanesha
Tanesha can't decide about a big job opportunity until she knows if Fred returns her feelings, and Michelle hopes her fellow bartender Andrew can transform from work husband to real boyfriend.
01/23/2013
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E3Annie and Josh
Annie arranges a picnic to reveal her crush on her longtime friend Wes, and Josh wants to take his relationship with fellow musical theater performer Kelly to the next level.
01/24/2013
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E4Matt and Maria
Matt fell hard for Jessie during their time as roomies and hopes to make things official, and Maria gets emotional as she reveals her crush on Jonathan, her friend of 14 years.
01/25/2013
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E5Adauto and Josie
Josie hopes her crush Dalton won't be deterred by her past with his best buddy, Griffin, and Adauto's ready to share how his affection for high school friend Diana has evolved into romance.
01/28/2013
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E6Shawn and Sandra
Shawn's spent 16 long years by Alex's side and is finally ready to confess her crush, and Sandra has to make her move on her vivacious friend Jellie before she leaves town.
01/29/2013
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E7Paige and Kim
Paige hopes her aspiring rapper friend Tahj can see her as more than just a supportive pal, and animal lover Kim surprises her friend Dan with a date at the zoo.
01/30/2013
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016