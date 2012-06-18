Friendzone

Stephanie and Mary Kate

Season 2 E 20 • 07/10/2012

Stephanie's been friends with up-and-coming rapper Shorty for 10 years and is ready to go from fan to girlfriend, and Mary Kate reveals her crush on shy college buddy Austin.

Friendzone
S2 • E11
Luna and Carleen

Luna needs to tell his confidant and fellow hairstylist Lola how he really feels before they become roomies, and Carleen bares her heart to her former classmate and best friend Jessica.
06/18/2012
Friendzone
S2 • E12
Bianca and Tanner

Bianca's almost positive her romantic feelings for her longtime best friend, Taylor, are mutual, and Tanner needs to confess his love to Keleigh before she leaves town with the circus.
06/19/2012
Friendzone
S2 • E13
Lauren and Chris

Lauren's finally ready to reveal her true feelings to Travis after five long years as best friends, and ladies' man Chris wants to show coworker Terra that he can be a serious boyfriend.
06/22/2012
Friendzone
S2 • E14
Megan and Joey

Megan wants to share way more than just friendship and a bathroom with her roommate and longtime pal Jake, and Joey's hoping to cook up some romance with his close friend Bebo.
06/25/2012
Friendzone
S2 • E15
Mariah and Dane

Mariah needs to tell Jorge that her feelings go far beyond friendship, and Dane's hoping a date at the drive-in will lead to happily ever after with Jennifer.
06/26/2012
Friendzone
S2 • E16
Justice and Andrew

Justice is desperate for another chance at love with Kayla after an ill-timed reunion with an ex, and Andrew's hoping to upgrade his relationship with high school friend Liz.
06/29/2012
Friendzone
S1 • E20
Franklin and Wayne

Franklin hopes his confession of love will inspire his friend Erica to ditch her current boyfriend, and aspiring musician Wayne breaks his two-year silence to bare his heart to Megan.
06/29/2012
Friendzone
S2 • E17
Memo and Percy

Soccer fan Memo arranges an exciting date to tell his supportive friend Steph just how much she means to him, and Percy only has eyes for his talented dance crew captain and friend Jasmine.
07/02/2012
Friendzone
S2 • E18
Andrew and Myke

Andrew met blonde bombshell Brittany on spring break and wants to take a shot at a romantic relationship, and Myke needs to tell Seanna he has feelings for her before they move in together.
07/05/2012
Friendzone
S2 • E19
Alex and James

Alex wants to give her heart to dorm neighbor and good friend Ahijah, and Southern gentleman James admits to Lauren that he wants to be more than friends.
07/06/2012
Friendzone
S2 • E21
Lauren and Juan

Lauren's eager to confess her feelings for her college pal Daren before he graduates, and Juan wants to show his free-spirited friend Hope how much he cares for her.
07/11/2012
Friendzone
S2 • E22
Robin and Tyler

Robin hopes he's not breaking bro code by telling Chelsey, his buddy's former flame, how he truly feels, and Tyler arranges an elegant dinner to surprise his dream girl Lauren.
12/28/2012
Friendzone
S3 • E1
Chris and Crystal

Crystal's desperate to make a last-second confession of love to Kenny before he leaves for college, and Chris wants to make it official with best friend and condo co-owner Stephanie.
01/22/2013
Friendzone
S3 • E2
Michelle and Tanesha

Tanesha can't decide about a big job opportunity until she knows if Fred returns her feelings, and Michelle hopes her fellow bartender Andrew can transform from work husband to real boyfriend.
01/23/2013
Friendzone
S3 • E3
Annie and Josh

Annie arranges a picnic to reveal her crush on her longtime friend Wes, and Josh wants to take his relationship with fellow musical theater performer Kelly to the next level. 
01/24/2013
Friendzone
S3 • E4
Matt and Maria

Matt fell hard for Jessie during their time as roomies and hopes to make things official, and Maria gets emotional as she reveals her crush on Jonathan, her friend of 14 years. 
01/25/2013
Friendzone
S3 • E5
Adauto and Josie

Josie hopes her crush Dalton won't be deterred by her past with his best buddy, Griffin, and Adauto's ready to share how his affection for high school friend Diana has evolved into romance.
01/28/2013
Friendzone
S3 • E6
Shawn and Sandra

Shawn's spent 16 long years by Alex's side and is finally ready to confess her crush, and Sandra has to make her move on her vivacious friend Jellie before she leaves town. 
01/29/2013
Friendzone
S3 • E7
Paige and Kim

Paige hopes her aspiring rapper friend Tahj can see her as more than just a supportive pal, and animal lover Kim surprises her friend Dan with a date at the zoo.
01/30/2013
Friendzone
S3 • E8
Alex and Dan

Alex loves his friend Raine's uniqueness and hopes they'll make the perfect quirky pair, and Dan wants Candace to see that he's matured from college party dude to real boyfriend material. 
01/31/2013
