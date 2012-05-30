Friendzone

Bianca and Tanner

Season 2 E 12 • 06/19/2012

Bianca's almost positive her romantic feelings for her longtime best friend, Taylor, are mutual, and Tanner needs to confess his love to Keleigh before she leaves town with the circus.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S2 • E2
Cassie and Nyk

Cassie is eager to upgrade her relationship with Sean from workout buddies to something more, and Nyk can no longer hide her love for her kind and supportive best friend Katie.
05/30/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S2 • E3
Antonio and Stormy

Antonio declares his love for his friend Megan at the hip nightclub where they first met, and Stormy's ready to risk it all and ask Grover -- who is gay -- to see her in a new light.
05/31/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S2 • E4
Jojo and Kristen

Laid-back Jojo is desperate to prove to his witty and self-assured friend Sydney that he's boyfriend material, and Kristen arranges a bowling date for her crush-worthy coworker Jeremiah.
06/01/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S2 • E5
Nicole and Agape

Nicole's done being jealous of the women in her friend Tom's life and wants to be his main squeeze, and Agape seeks to take her close friendship with Jen to the next level.
06/05/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S2 • E6
Spenser and Nazzy

Spenser summons the courage to reveal his secret three-year crush on his friend Blanca, and Nazzy is praying that best friend and preacher's kid Joel returns her feelings of love.
06/06/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S2 • E7
Amy and Tonee

Amy wants to tell her sparring partner and study buddy Tino that he's her favorite subject of all, and Tonee hopes that his fun-loving pal Ryan returns his more-than-friendly feelings.
06/11/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S2 • E8
Caiti and Jarvis

Caiti wants to reveal her crush on her newly single friend Kevin before he leaves for the Navy, and Jarvis hopes to make it official with his old nemesis (and homecoming date) Naz.
06/13/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S2 • E9
Ryan and Ashley

Ryan's ready to admit he's been crushing on Taylor since a night at the skating rink five years ago, and Ashley wonders if a date with fellow "Harry Potter" fan Colin will ruin their bond.
06/14/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S2 • E10
Danny and Travis

Danny first met Sabra on the dance floor and wants her to know she's the only partner for him, and photographer Travis hopes his two-year friendship with Kelly can develop into a romance.
06/15/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S2 • E11
Luna and Carleen

Luna needs to tell his confidant and fellow hairstylist Lola how he really feels before they become roomies, and Carleen bares her heart to her former classmate and best friend Jessica.
06/18/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Full Ep
Friendzone
S2 • E13
Lauren and Chris

Lauren's finally ready to reveal her true feelings to Travis after five long years as best friends, and ladies' man Chris wants to show coworker Terra that he can be a serious boyfriend.
06/22/2012
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S2 • E14
Megan and Joey

Megan wants to share way more than just friendship and a bathroom with her roommate and longtime pal Jake, and Joey's hoping to cook up some romance with his close friend Bebo.
06/25/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S2 • E15
Mariah and Dane

Mariah needs to tell Jorge that her feelings go far beyond friendship, and Dane's hoping a date at the drive-in will lead to happily ever after with Jennifer.
06/26/2012
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S1 • E20
Franklin and Wayne

Franklin hopes his confession of love will inspire his friend Erica to ditch her current boyfriend, and aspiring musician Wayne breaks his two-year silence to bare his heart to Megan.
06/29/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S2 • E16
Justice and Andrew

Justice is desperate for another chance at love with Kayla after an ill-timed reunion with an ex, and Andrew's hoping to upgrade his relationship with high school friend Liz.
06/29/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S2 • E17
Memo and Percy

Soccer fan Memo arranges an exciting date to tell his supportive friend Steph just how much she means to him, and Percy only has eyes for his talented dance crew captain and friend Jasmine.
07/02/2012
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S2 • E18
Andrew and Myke

Andrew met blonde bombshell Brittany on spring break and wants to take a shot at a romantic relationship, and Myke needs to tell Seanna he has feelings for her before they move in together.
07/05/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S2 • E19
Alex and James

Alex wants to give her heart to dorm neighbor and good friend Ahijah, and Southern gentleman James admits to Lauren that he wants to be more than friends.
07/06/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S2 • E20
Stephanie and Mary Kate

Stephanie's been friends with up-and-coming rapper Shorty for 10 years and is ready to go from fan to girlfriend, and Mary Kate reveals her crush on shy college buddy Austin.
07/10/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Friendzone
S2 • E21
Lauren and Juan

Lauren's eager to confess her feelings for her college pal Daren before he graduates, and Juan wants to show his free-spirited friend Hope how much he cares for her.
07/11/2012
