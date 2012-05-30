Friendzone
Bianca and Tanner
Season 2 E 12 • 06/19/2012
Bianca's almost positive her romantic feelings for her longtime best friend, Taylor, are mutual, and Tanner needs to confess his love to Keleigh before she leaves town with the circus.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E2Cassie and Nyk
Cassie is eager to upgrade her relationship with Sean from workout buddies to something more, and Nyk can no longer hide her love for her kind and supportive best friend Katie.
05/30/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E3Antonio and Stormy
Antonio declares his love for his friend Megan at the hip nightclub where they first met, and Stormy's ready to risk it all and ask Grover -- who is gay -- to see her in a new light.
05/31/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E4Jojo and Kristen
Laid-back Jojo is desperate to prove to his witty and self-assured friend Sydney that he's boyfriend material, and Kristen arranges a bowling date for her crush-worthy coworker Jeremiah.
06/01/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E5Nicole and Agape
Nicole's done being jealous of the women in her friend Tom's life and wants to be his main squeeze, and Agape seeks to take her close friendship with Jen to the next level.
06/05/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E6Spenser and Nazzy
Spenser summons the courage to reveal his secret three-year crush on his friend Blanca, and Nazzy is praying that best friend and preacher's kid Joel returns her feelings of love.
06/06/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E7Amy and Tonee
Amy wants to tell her sparring partner and study buddy Tino that he's her favorite subject of all, and Tonee hopes that his fun-loving pal Ryan returns his more-than-friendly feelings.
06/11/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E8Caiti and Jarvis
Caiti wants to reveal her crush on her newly single friend Kevin before he leaves for the Navy, and Jarvis hopes to make it official with his old nemesis (and homecoming date) Naz.
06/13/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E9Ryan and Ashley
Ryan's ready to admit he's been crushing on Taylor since a night at the skating rink five years ago, and Ashley wonders if a date with fellow "Harry Potter" fan Colin will ruin their bond.
06/14/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E10Danny and Travis
Danny first met Sabra on the dance floor and wants her to know she's the only partner for him, and photographer Travis hopes his two-year friendship with Kelly can develop into a romance.
06/15/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E11Luna and Carleen
Luna needs to tell his confidant and fellow hairstylist Lola how he really feels before they become roomies, and Carleen bares her heart to her former classmate and best friend Jessica.
06/18/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E12Bianca and Tanner
Bianca's almost positive her romantic feelings for her longtime best friend, Taylor, are mutual, and Tanner needs to confess his love to Keleigh before she leaves town with the circus.
06/19/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E13Lauren and Chris
Lauren's finally ready to reveal her true feelings to Travis after five long years as best friends, and ladies' man Chris wants to show coworker Terra that he can be a serious boyfriend.
06/22/2012
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E14Megan and Joey
Megan wants to share way more than just friendship and a bathroom with her roommate and longtime pal Jake, and Joey's hoping to cook up some romance with his close friend Bebo.
06/25/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E15Mariah and Dane
Mariah needs to tell Jorge that her feelings go far beyond friendship, and Dane's hoping a date at the drive-in will lead to happily ever after with Jennifer.
06/26/2012
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS1 • E20Franklin and Wayne
Franklin hopes his confession of love will inspire his friend Erica to ditch her current boyfriend, and aspiring musician Wayne breaks his two-year silence to bare his heart to Megan.
06/29/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E16Justice and Andrew
Justice is desperate for another chance at love with Kayla after an ill-timed reunion with an ex, and Andrew's hoping to upgrade his relationship with high school friend Liz.
06/29/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E17Memo and Percy
Soccer fan Memo arranges an exciting date to tell his supportive friend Steph just how much she means to him, and Percy only has eyes for his talented dance crew captain and friend Jasmine.
07/02/2012
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E18Andrew and Myke
Andrew met blonde bombshell Brittany on spring break and wants to take a shot at a romantic relationship, and Myke needs to tell Seanna he has feelings for her before they move in together.
07/05/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E19Alex and James
Alex wants to give her heart to dorm neighbor and good friend Ahijah, and Southern gentleman James admits to Lauren that he wants to be more than friends.
07/06/2012
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS2 • E20Stephanie and Mary Kate
Stephanie's been friends with up-and-coming rapper Shorty for 10 years and is ready to go from fan to girlfriend, and Mary Kate reveals her crush on shy college buddy Austin.
07/10/2012
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016