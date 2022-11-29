Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
No White Flags
Season 1 E 23 • 08/09/2023
Sean plans a surprise for Jade, Catelynn copes with her brother's betrayal, Bar meets with Zach to discuss Ashley and Cheyenne's feud, and Maci deals with the news of Ryan's arrest.
S1 • E13Teen Mom: The Next ChapterPumping the Breaks
Cheyenne and Zach reflect on how far they've come a week before their wedding, Tyler breaks down during an intense therapy session, and Briana reaches a crossroads with Bobby.
11/29/2022
S1 • E14Teen Mom: The Next ChapterAdmit What You Have Done
Briana confronts Devoin's family about his gambling and failure to coparent, Leah and Jaylan enjoy a romantic getaway, and Jade clashes with her mom at Kloie's birthday dinner.
12/06/2022
S1 • E15Teen Mom: The Next ChapterPatient Love
Cheyenne and Zach's big day arrives, but last-minute worries pile up when Hurricane Ian traps Briana in Florida, and a scary accident leads to complications for Ashley and Bar.
12/13/2022
S1 • E16Teen Mom: The Next ChapterReunion, Pt. 1
The reunion kicks off with Cheyenne and Zach reminiscing about their rocky year, Maci's son Bentley reflecting on being a Teen Mom kid, Jade celebrating Sean's year of sobriety and more.
12/20/2022
S1 • E17Teen Mom: The Next ChapterReunion, Pt. 2
The reunion continues as Briana reflects on her many highs and lows, Catelynn talks about new struggles with her adoption, and Leah opens up about the heartbreak of ending her engagement.
12/27/2022
S1 • E18Teen Mom: The Next ChapterWho Raised You
Taylor doubts Ryan's ability to coparent with Maci, Catelynn and Tyler go house hunting, Cheyenne worries about Cory's mental health, and Jade's wedding planning hits a sour note.
07/19/2023
S1 • E19Teen Mom: The Next ChapterShooting Your Shot
Devoin tries to rekindle his relationship with Briana, Cory's stress and anxiety spikes while preparing for Maya's surgery, and Ashley worries Bar won't complete his community service hours.
07/19/2023
S1 • E20Teen Mom: The Next ChapterBlood Moon
Leah considers reconnecting with her dad, Catelynn and Tyler prepare to move into their new home, Maci seeks an explanation for her health issues, and Ashley copes with a family tragedy.
07/26/2023
S1 • E21Teen Mom: The Next ChapterStrength Is a Mentality
Catelynn and Tyler worry about Novalee's body image, Leah talks to her publisher about Aliannah's book idea, and Ashley does therapeutic wedding dress shopping in Dallas.
07/26/2023
S1 • E22Teen Mom: The Next ChapterPlaying with Fire
Maci worries Ryan's divorce from Mackenzie will get messy, Cheyenne gets backlash on social media for uninviting Ashley to her wedding, and Briana and Devoin get close playing party games.
08/02/2023
S1 • E24Teen Mom: The Next ChapterYou Know the Stakes
Leah confides in her sister about their father's medication use, Cheyenne worries when Ryder goes days without a full night of sleep, and Jade breaks down as her parents leave for rehab.
08/16/2023
S1 • E25Teen Mom: The Next ChapterTired of Playing Mama
Amber joins the moms after taking time for herself, Briana and Devoin seek professional help for coparenting, Maci worries about Ryan's safety, and Jade starts attending Al-Anon meetings.
08/23/2023
S1 • E26Teen Mom: The Next ChapterSix Is a Vibe
Cheyenne rallies the moms for a birthday blowout as Cory preps for a new chapter in his life, Briana senses a fracture with Devoin, and Jade faces a difficult choice.
08/30/2023
S1 • E27Teen Mom: The Next ChapterUnbreakable
Catelynn supports Tyler as he works through ketamine therapy, Maci is torn when Ryan is hospitalized after rehab, and Leah talks to the twins about her father's homophobic remarks.
09/06/2023
S1 • E28Teen Mom: The Next ChapterMy Biggest Heartbreak
Briana asks Devoin and Luis to take their girls to a father-daughter dance, Leah finds a photo album of Jaylan's, and Catelynn and Tyler open up about Carly in a therapy session.
09/13/2023
S1 • E29Teen Mom: The Next ChapterHurt People, Hurt People
Jade worries about her mom's slow progress in rehab, Tyler takes on more emotional work in therapy, Maci and Ryan's parents try Al-Anon, and Cheyenne extends an olive branch to Ashley.
09/20/2023
S1 • E30Teen Mom: The Next ChapterI Don't Want to Be a Victim
Catelynn and Tyler prepare for a reunion with Carly, Leah takes a pole dancing class to help her move on from Jaylan, and Cheyenne's anxiety becomes unbearable.
09/27/2023
S1 • E31Teen Mom: The Next ChapterHigh Hopes, Low Expectations
Catelynn and Tyler prepare to see Carly more than a decade after her adoption process, Jade manages her parents ahead of the wedding, and Cheyenne notices worrying behavior in her kids.
10/04/2023
S1 • E32Teen Mom: The Next ChapterLove Doesn't Go Away
Cheyenne circles the wagons in hopes of helping Ryder, Briana puzzles out solutions after a worrying text from Devoin, and Maci faces the challenges that come with Ryan leaving rehab.
10/04/2023
