Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Shooting Your Shot

Season 1 E 19 • 07/19/2023

Devoin tries to rekindle his relationship with Briana, Cory's stress and anxiety spikes while preparing for Maya's surgery, and Ashley worries Bar won't complete his community service hours.

S1 • E9
You Guys Mated

Catelynn and Tyler feel trapped by their past choices, a national tragedy spurs Maci to act, Leah reconsiders having more kids, and Ashley and Bar move to Las Vegas.
11/01/2022
41:44
S1 • E10
Coparenting Rocks

Briana moves into her new apartment, Jade and Sean drop off Kloie for her first day of school, Catelynn is diagnosed with Bell's palsy, and Cheyenne and Cory try to sync their schedules.
11/08/2022
41:28
S1 • E11
You're His Keeper

A mistake from the past could ruin Zach and Cheyenne's wedding, Bar steps up to support his little sister Yaz, and Maci and Leah address important social justice issues with their kids.
11/15/2022
41:35
S1 • E12
Beautiful Chaos

Catelynn and Tyler make plans for their 16th anniversary, Jade and Sean search for a wedding venue, and Cheyenne hopes that letting loose at the bridal shower will lighten her mood.
11/22/2022
41:23
S1 • E13
Pumping the Breaks

Cheyenne and Zach reflect on how far they've come a week before their wedding, Tyler breaks down during an intense therapy session, and Briana reaches a crossroads with Bobby.
11/29/2022
41:23
S1 • E14
Admit What You Have Done

Briana confronts Devoin's family about his gambling and failure to coparent, Leah and Jaylan enjoy a romantic getaway, and Jade clashes with her mom at Kloie's birthday dinner.
12/06/2022
41:31
S1 • E15
Patient Love

Cheyenne and Zach's big day arrives, but last-minute worries pile up when Hurricane Ian traps Briana in Florida, and a scary accident leads to complications for Ashley and Bar.
12/13/2022
41:44
S1 • E16
Reunion, Pt. 1

The reunion kicks off with Cheyenne and Zach reminiscing about their rocky year, Maci's son Bentley reflecting on being a Teen Mom kid, Jade celebrating Sean's year of sobriety and more.
12/20/2022
41:30
S1 • E17
Reunion, Pt. 2

The reunion continues as Briana reflects on her many highs and lows, Catelynn talks about new struggles with her adoption, and Leah opens up about the heartbreak of ending her engagement.
12/27/2022
42:18
S1 • E18
Who Raised You

Taylor doubts Ryan's ability to coparent with Maci, Catelynn and Tyler go house hunting, Cheyenne worries about Cory's mental health, and Jade's wedding planning hits a sour note.
07/19/2023
41:29
S1 • E19
Shooting Your Shot

Devoin tries to rekindle his relationship with Briana, Cory's stress and anxiety spikes while preparing for Maya's surgery, and Ashley worries Bar won't complete his community service hours.
07/19/2023
41:51
S1 • E20
Blood Moon

Leah considers reconnecting with her dad, Catelynn and Tyler prepare to move into their new home, Maci seeks an explanation for her health issues, and Ashley copes with a family tragedy.
07/26/2023
41:36
S1 • E21
Strength Is a Mentality

Catelynn and Tyler worry about Novalee's body image, Leah talks to her publisher about Aliannah's book idea, and Ashley does therapeutic wedding dress shopping in Dallas.
07/26/2023
41:29
S1 • E22
Playing with Fire

Maci worries Ryan's divorce from Mackenzie will get messy, Cheyenne gets backlash on social media for uninviting Ashley to her wedding, and Briana and Devoin get close playing party games.
08/02/2023
41:40
S1 • E23
No White Flags

Sean plans a surprise for Jade, Catelynn copes with her brother's betrayal, Bar meets with Zach to discuss Ashley and Cheyenne's feud, and Maci deals with the news of Ryan's arrest.
08/09/2023
41:30
S1 • E24
You Know the Stakes

Leah confides in her sister about their father's medication use, Cheyenne worries when Ryder goes days without a full night of sleep, and Jade breaks down as her parents leave for rehab.
08/16/2023
41:48
S1 • E25
Tired of Playing Mama

Amber joins the moms after taking time for herself, Briana and Devoin seek professional help for coparenting, Maci worries about Ryan's safety, and Jade starts attending Al-Anon meetings.
08/23/2023
41:27
S1 • E26
Six Is a Vibe

Cheyenne rallies the moms for a birthday blowout as Cory preps for a new chapter in his life, Briana senses a fracture with Devoin, and Jade faces a difficult choice.
08/30/2023
41:43
S1 • E27
Unbreakable

Catelynn supports Tyler as he works through ketamine therapy, Maci is torn when Ryan is hospitalized after rehab, and Leah talks to the twins about her father's homophobic remarks.
09/06/2023
41:51
S1 • E28
My Biggest Heartbreak

Briana asks Devoin and Luis to take their girls to a father-daughter dance, Leah finds a photo album of Jaylan's, and Catelynn and Tyler open up about Carly in a therapy session.
09/13/2023
41:25
S1 • E29
Hurt People, Hurt People

Jade worries about her mom's slow progress in rehab, Tyler takes on more emotional work in therapy, Maci and Ryan's parents try Al-Anon, and Cheyenne extends an olive branch to Ashley.
09/20/2023
