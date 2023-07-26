Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

High Hopes, Low Expectations

Season 1 E 31 • 10/04/2023

Catelynn and Tyler prepare to see Carly more than a decade after her adoption process, Jade manages her parents ahead of the wedding, and Cheyenne notices worrying behavior in her kids.

More

Watching

description unavailable
Full Ep
41:36
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E21
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
Strength Is a Mentality

Catelynn and Tyler worry about Novalee's body image, Leah talks to her publisher about Aliannah's book idea, and Ashley does therapeutic wedding dress shopping in Dallas.
07/26/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
41:29
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E22
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
Playing with Fire

Maci worries Ryan's divorce from Mackenzie will get messy, Cheyenne gets backlash on social media for uninviting Ashley to her wedding, and Briana and Devoin get close playing party games.
08/02/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
41:40
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E23
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
No White Flags

Sean plans a surprise for Jade, Catelynn copes with her brother's betrayal, Bar meets with Zach to discuss Ashley and Cheyenne's feud, and Maci deals with the news of Ryan's arrest.
08/09/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
41:30
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E24
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
You Know the Stakes

Leah confides in her sister about their father's medication use, Cheyenne worries when Ryder goes days without a full night of sleep, and Jade breaks down as her parents leave for rehab.
08/16/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
41:48
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E25
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
Tired of Playing Mama

Amber joins the moms after taking time for herself, Briana and Devoin seek professional help for coparenting, Maci worries about Ryan's safety, and Jade starts attending Al-Anon meetings.
08/23/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
41:27
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E26
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
Six Is a Vibe

Cheyenne rallies the moms for a birthday blowout as Cory preps for a new chapter in his life, Briana senses a fracture with Devoin, and Jade faces a difficult choice.
08/30/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
41:43
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E27
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
Unbreakable

Catelynn supports Tyler as he works through ketamine therapy, Maci is torn when Ryan is hospitalized after rehab, and Leah talks to the twins about her father's homophobic remarks.
09/06/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
41:51
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E28
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
My Biggest Heartbreak

Briana asks Devoin and Luis to take their girls to a father-daughter dance, Leah finds a photo album of Jaylan's, and Catelynn and Tyler open up about Carly in a therapy session.
09/13/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
41:25
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E29
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
Hurt People, Hurt People

Jade worries about her mom's slow progress in rehab, Tyler takes on more emotional work in therapy, Maci and Ryan's parents try Al-Anon, and Cheyenne extends an olive branch to Ashley.
09/20/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
41:45
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E30
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
I Don't Want to Be a Victim

Catelynn and Tyler prepare for a reunion with Carly, Leah takes a pole dancing class to help her move on from Jaylan, and Cheyenne's anxiety becomes unbearable.
09/27/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
41:12
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E31
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
High Hopes, Low Expectations

Catelynn and Tyler prepare to see Carly more than a decade after her adoption process, Jade manages her parents ahead of the wedding, and Cheyenne notices worrying behavior in her kids.
10/04/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
41:36
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E32
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
Love Doesn't Go Away

Cheyenne circles the wagons in hopes of helping Ryder, Briana puzzles out solutions after a worrying text from Devoin, and Maci faces the challenges that come with Ryan leaving rehab.
10/04/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
42:51
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E33
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
Reunion, Pt. 1

Jade talks about navigating her parents' sobriety, Cheyenne and Cory discuss their coparenting journey, and Ashley opens up about her strained friendship with Cheyenne.
10/11/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
43:25
Sign In to Watch

S1 • E34
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
Reunion, Pt. 2

The reunion continues as Catelynn and Tyler discuss another visit with Carly, Ryan opens up his recovery, Briana talks about her coparenting struggles and more.
10/11/2023
You may also like5 Videos
description unavailable
Trailer
01:40

This Season of The Challenge Comes With a Big Catch
The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionS39

Premiering October 25, The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion gives 24 players who've never won a championship their shot at a title, but there's one major hurdle they need to clear.
09/29/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
00:30

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship! Is Back
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!S2

Travis and Rahne are back to investigate more suspicious partners and expose the truth when new episodes of Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship! return on Tuesday, October 24.
09/28/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
00:20

Get Ready for a New Era of The Challenge
The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionS39

Prepare to meet a new crop of competitors who are hungry to dethrone decorated game veterans on The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, premiering Wednesday, October 25, at 8/7c.
09/15/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
01:39

Lasting Love Is Put to the Test in The Eternal Memory

With 25 years together, Chilean journalist Augusto Góngora braves an ongoing battle with Alzheimer's alongside his wife Paulina Urrutia in the documentary film The Eternal Memory.
09/07/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
01:30

The Challenge: USA Is Back

The Challenge: USA returns to pit top Challengers against CBS reality stars, Thursdays on CBS.
08/21/2023