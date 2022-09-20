Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Pumping the Breaks

Season 1 E 13 • 11/29/2022

Cheyenne and Zach reflect on how far they've come a week before their wedding, Tyler breaks down during an intense therapy session, and Briana reaches a crossroads with Bobby.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
S1 • E3
Give Yourself a Little Slack

Maci works through her PTSD, Amber prepares for custody battle, Briana faces her fractured family issues, Cheyenne blows off some steam, and Catelynn's surgery leads to health complications.
09/20/2022
Full Ep
41:12
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
S1 • E4
Your Body, Your Choice

Leah and Jaylan discuss marriage and having kids, Cheyenne and Zach consider moving to a safer area, Bar returns from rehab, and Tyler has cold feet about his scheduled vasectomy.
09/27/2022
Full Ep
41:11
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
S1 • E5
Make Good Choices

Maci and Taylor are hesitant to let Bentley join Instagram, Cheyenne and Zach support Cory after learning his daughter has a heart condition, and Briana is diagnosed with bipolar depression.
10/04/2022
Full Ep
41:36
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
S1 • E6
Teen Mom Sisters for Life

When the moms go glamping for Amber's birthday, Cheyenne's experience with racism leads to an important discussion, and Briana confronts Leah about her post-reunion social media comments.
10/11/2022
Full Ep
41:29
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
S1 • E7
I'm Tired, but I'm Fired Up

Maci and Taylor's birth control discussion takes on new meaning after the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Cheyenne prepares for surgery, and Briana reveals a secret relationship.
10/18/2022
Full Ep
40:50
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
S1 • E8
Welcome to Adulthood

Gary, Kristina and Leah rally around Amber after she loses custody of her son James, Briana begins her apartment search, Cheyenne undergoes surgery, and Sean proposes to Jade.
10/25/2022
Full Ep
41:25
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
S1 • E9
You Guys Mated

Catelynn and Tyler feel trapped by their past choices, a national tragedy spurs Maci to act, Leah reconsiders having more kids, and Ashley and Bar move to Las Vegas.
11/01/2022
Full Ep
41:44
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
S1 • E10
Coparenting Rocks

Briana moves into her new apartment, Jade and Sean drop off Kloie for her first day of school, Catelynn is diagnosed with Bell's palsy, and Cheyenne and Cory try to sync their schedules.
11/08/2022
Full Ep
41:28
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
S1 • E11
You're His Keeper

A mistake from the past could ruin Zach and Cheyenne's wedding, Bar steps up to support his little sister Yaz, and Maci and Leah address important social justice issues with their kids.
11/15/2022
Full Ep
41:36
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
S1 • E12
Beautiful Chaos

Catelynn and Tyler make plans for their 16th anniversary, Jade and Sean search for a wedding venue, and Cheyenne hopes that letting loose at the bridal shower will lighten her mood.
11/22/2022
Full Ep
41:23
Full Ep
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
S1 • E14
Admit What You Have Done

Briana confronts Devoin's family about his gambling and failure to coparent, Leah and Jaylan enjoy a romantic getaway, and Jade clashes with her mom at Kloie's birthday dinner.
12/06/2022
Full Ep
41:31
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
S1 • E15
Patient Love

Cheyenne and Zach's big day arrives, but last-minute worries pile up when Hurricane Ian traps Briana in Florida, and a scary accident leads to complications for Ashley and Bar.
12/13/2022
Full Ep
41:44
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
S1 • E16
Reunion, Pt. 1

The reunion kicks off with Cheyenne and Zach reminiscing about their rocky year, Maci's son Bentley reflecting on being a Teen Mom kid, Jade celebrating Sean's year of sobriety and more.
12/20/2022
Full Ep
41:30
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
S1 • E17
Reunion, Pt. 2

The reunion continues as Briana reflects on her many highs and lows, Catelynn talks about new struggles with her adoption, and Leah opens up about the heartbreak of ending her engagement.
12/27/2022
