Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
Pumping the Breaks
Season 1 E 13 • 11/29/2022
Cheyenne and Zach reflect on how far they've come a week before their wedding, Tyler breaks down during an intense therapy session, and Briana reaches a crossroads with Bobby.
More
Watching
Full Ep
41:07
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E3Give Yourself a Little Slack
Maci works through her PTSD, Amber prepares for custody battle, Briana faces her fractured family issues, Cheyenne blows off some steam, and Catelynn's surgery leads to health complications.
09/20/2022
Full Ep
41:12
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E4Your Body, Your Choice
Leah and Jaylan discuss marriage and having kids, Cheyenne and Zach consider moving to a safer area, Bar returns from rehab, and Tyler has cold feet about his scheduled vasectomy.
09/27/2022
Full Ep
41:11
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E5Make Good Choices
Maci and Taylor are hesitant to let Bentley join Instagram, Cheyenne and Zach support Cory after learning his daughter has a heart condition, and Briana is diagnosed with bipolar depression.
10/04/2022
Full Ep
41:36
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E6Teen Mom Sisters for Life
When the moms go glamping for Amber's birthday, Cheyenne's experience with racism leads to an important discussion, and Briana confronts Leah about her post-reunion social media comments.
10/11/2022
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E7I'm Tired, but I'm Fired Up
Maci and Taylor's birth control discussion takes on new meaning after the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Cheyenne prepares for surgery, and Briana reveals a secret relationship.
10/18/2022
Full Ep
40:50
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E8Welcome to Adulthood
Gary, Kristina and Leah rally around Amber after she loses custody of her son James, Briana begins her apartment search, Cheyenne undergoes surgery, and Sean proposes to Jade.
10/25/2022
Full Ep
41:25
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E9You Guys Mated
Catelynn and Tyler feel trapped by their past choices, a national tragedy spurs Maci to act, Leah reconsiders having more kids, and Ashley and Bar move to Las Vegas.
11/01/2022
Full Ep
41:44
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E10Coparenting Rocks
Briana moves into her new apartment, Jade and Sean drop off Kloie for her first day of school, Catelynn is diagnosed with Bell's palsy, and Cheyenne and Cory try to sync their schedules.
11/08/2022
Full Ep
41:28
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E11You're His Keeper
A mistake from the past could ruin Zach and Cheyenne's wedding, Bar steps up to support his little sister Yaz, and Maci and Leah address important social justice issues with their kids.
11/15/2022
Full Ep
41:36
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E12Beautiful Chaos
Catelynn and Tyler make plans for their 16th anniversary, Jade and Sean search for a wedding venue, and Cheyenne hopes that letting loose at the bridal shower will lighten her mood.
11/22/2022
Full Ep
41:23
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E13Pumping the Breaks
Cheyenne and Zach reflect on how far they've come a week before their wedding, Tyler breaks down during an intense therapy session, and Briana reaches a crossroads with Bobby.
11/29/2022
Full Ep
41:23
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E14Admit What You Have Done
Briana confronts Devoin's family about his gambling and failure to coparent, Leah and Jaylan enjoy a romantic getaway, and Jade clashes with her mom at Kloie's birthday dinner.
12/06/2022
Full Ep
41:31
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E15Patient Love
Cheyenne and Zach's big day arrives, but last-minute worries pile up when Hurricane Ian traps Briana in Florida, and a scary accident leads to complications for Ashley and Bar.
12/13/2022
Full Ep
41:44
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E16Reunion, Pt. 1
The reunion kicks off with Cheyenne and Zach reminiscing about their rocky year, Maci's son Bentley reflecting on being a Teen Mom kid, Jade celebrating Sean's year of sobriety and more.
12/20/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:15
Jersey Shore Family VacationIt's Time for the Biggest Family Vacation Ever
From Hollywood to New Orleans and beyond, the fam fist pumps their way across the U.S.A. on a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering Thursday, January 26, at 8/7c.
12/23/2022
Trailer
01:00
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 Full Throttle Fierceness on RuPaul's Drag Race
Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Ts Madison and more bring high-octane star power to the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race, premiering Friday, January 6 at 8/7c.
12/20/2022
Trailer
00:15
RidiculousnessS29 New Time, New Season, Same Old Pranks on Ridiculousness
Clear your Monday nights for back-to-back episodes of Ridiculousness with Rob, Steelo and Chanel when an all-new season premieres on January 2 at 8/7c.
12/20/2022
Trailer
01:20
Teen Mom Family ReunionS2 Teen Mom Family Reunion Is the Grandmother of All Reunions
The moms invite their mothers on vacation to relax and bond on Teen Mom Family Reunion, premiering January 3 at 8/7c.
12/15/2022