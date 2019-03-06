RuPaul's Drag Race

Silky Nutmeg Ganache Contestant

The life of the party, you always know when exuberant "Big Silk" is in the building, but scratch the surface of this gregarious queen and you'll find a softer side to Silk, one who was raised in the church, has a master's degree in organizational leadership and is even on her way to a doctorate in philosophy. Let's hope her accolades translate into success in the competition.