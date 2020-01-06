SEASON PREMIERE FRIDAY 8/7C
RuPaul's Drag Race

Hosted by RuPaul, drag queens from across the country face off in feats of fashion, acting, comedy and more in hopes of winning the title of America's Next Drag Superstar.
Cast

Aiden Zhane

Contestant

Hailing from rural Georgia, it's apparent Aiden Zhane is attracted to the darker side of life. Horror films, Marilyn Manson and weirdness all inform her outlandish -- and original -- spooky persona.

Brita

Contestant

Everyone who knows drag in New York City knows Brita. That's because this hard-working Polynesian queen captivates audiences with her famous lip-syncs no less than seven nights a week.

Crystal Methyd

Contestant

The only thing Crystal Methyd is addicted to is attention. And with her quirky fashions, incomparable makeup skills and screwball sense of humor, she'll certainly be catching the judges' eyes.

Dahlia Sin

Contestant

Originally from Brooklyn, Dahlia Sin emerged from the Haus of Aja (of Season 9 and All Stars fame). Now this look queen lives in L.A., where she wows the West Coast with her urban brand of sexiness.

Gigi Goode

Contestant

This leggy fashion queen is only 21, but enters the competition with a sizeable Instagram following. Gorgeous fashion illustrations come to life and make her fans stan.

Heidi N Closet

Contestant

Heidi comes from Ramseur, a small country town in North Carolina. She playfully says there's little to do there except count chickens and cows, but her infectious persona is sure to make her a global name very soon.

Jackie Cox

Contestant

The Persian princess of drag has arrived. Born in Canada and with Iranian heritage, Jackie Cox now considers the New York City cabaret stage her home. She loves to write her own shows and bring them to life.

Jaida Essence Hall

Contestant

Jaida Essence Hall always strives to be the essence of glamour. She originally wanted to be a fashion designer, and now gets to both live that fantasy and model her own gorgeous creations.

Jan

Contestant

Jan is a musical theater queen and skilled vocalist who can belt out notes to rival any chart-topping pop songstress. Ambitious and driven, she's looking to slay the Drag Race performance challenges.

Nicky Doll

Contestant

The first French contestant to compete in RuPaul's Drag Race, Nicky Doll relocated from Paris to New York City, where she enchants audiences with her European catwalk, high fashions and seductive charm.

Rock M. Sakura

Contestant

Rock M. Sakura's aesthetic is an amalgamation of anime, manga and anything pink. With her high-energy, death-dropping performance style and dirty sense of humor, this is a queen who defies categorization.

Widow Von'Du

Contestant

The Widow is up in the building. A Missouri girl who lives life out loud, this queen can perform the house down -- and dance circles around her competition.

