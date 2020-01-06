RuPaul's Drag Race

Cast
Aiden Zhane
Contestant
Hailing from rural Georgia, it's apparent Aiden Zhane is attracted to the darker side of life. Horror films, Marilyn Manson and weirdness all inform her outlandish -- and original -- spooky persona.
Brita
Contestant
Everyone who knows drag in New York City knows Brita. That's because this hard-working Polynesian queen captivates audiences with her famous lip-syncs no less than seven nights a week.
Crystal Methyd
Contestant
The only thing Crystal Methyd is addicted to is attention. And with her quirky fashions, incomparable makeup skills and screwball sense of humor, she'll certainly be catching the judges' eyes.
Dahlia Sin
Contestant
Originally from Brooklyn, Dahlia Sin emerged from the Haus of Aja (of Season 9 and All Stars fame). Now this look queen lives in L.A., where she wows the West Coast with her urban brand of sexiness.
Gigi Goode
Contestant
This leggy fashion queen is only 21, but enters the competition with a sizeable Instagram following. Gorgeous fashion illustrations come to life and make her fans stan.
Heidi N Closet
Contestant
Heidi comes from Ramseur, a small country town in North Carolina. She playfully says there's little to do there except count chickens and cows, but her infectious persona is sure to make her a global name very soon.
Jackie Cox
Contestant
The Persian princess of drag has arrived. Born in Canada and with Iranian heritage, Jackie Cox now considers the New York City cabaret stage her home. She loves to write her own shows and bring them to life.
Jaida Essence Hall
Contestant
Jaida Essence Hall always strives to be the essence of glamour. She originally wanted to be a fashion designer, and now gets to both live that fantasy and model her own gorgeous creations.
Jan
Contestant
Jan is a musical theater queen and skilled vocalist who can belt out notes to rival any chart-topping pop songstress. Ambitious and driven, she's looking to slay the Drag Race performance challenges.
Nicky Doll
Contestant
The first French contestant to compete in RuPaul's Drag Race, Nicky Doll relocated from Paris to New York City, where she enchants audiences with her European catwalk, high fashions and seductive charm.
Rock M. Sakura
Contestant
Rock M. Sakura's aesthetic is an amalgamation of anime, manga and anything pink. With her high-energy, death-dropping performance style and dirty sense of humor, this is a queen who defies categorization.
Widow Von'Du
Contestant
The Widow is up in the building. A Missouri girl who lives life out loud, this queen can perform the house down -- and dance circles around her competition.