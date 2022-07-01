RuPaul's Drag Race

Cast
Alyssa Hunter
Contestant
The huntress is on the prowl! As one of the most celebrated pageant queens from Puerto Rico, Alyssa knows her way around a runway and delivers stunning looks wherever she goes. She's here to prove that not only can she give a fierce lewk, but she has the performance chops to bring the crown back to her hometown.
Angeria Paris VanMicheals
Contestant
This southern belle from ATL will light up any room with her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. An old-school pageant queen, "Angie" is here to serve fierce fashion and face with a country charm you can't help but fall in love with.
Bosco
Contestant
Don't let her laid-back Seattle grunge vibe fool you -- this fiercely competitive queen is all about femme fatale glamour. With her razor-sharp wit and an impressive arsenal of drag talents, Bosco will stop at nothing to bring the crown home to Seattle.
Daya Betty
Contestant
You Betty be ready! Hailing from the House of Methyd, this edgy six-foot-four goddess is serving 80s-inspired rock star realness. Daya's known for crafting incredible looks out of any material she can get her hands on, and she'll do whatever it takes to claw her way to the top and claim that crown.
DeJa Skye
Contestant
This pastel princess prides herself on embracing all her curves and swerves. DeJa is known for her bold, colorful drag aesthetic and design skills. She's a sweetheart, but she has killer lip sync skills, so watch out for her!
Jasmine Kennedie
Contestant
The ditzy doll of New York City has arrived! Jasmine is known as a high-energy dancing queen who brings polished drag and the gift of gab. Her personality may be bubbly and fun, but she is drop-dead serious about slaying the competition.
Jorgeous
Contestant
Hello-tis, it's Jorgeous! This spicy Latina dancing diva started drag at the age of 16 and never looked back. A fierce performer who was born to do drag, Jorgeous is looking to dance the house down, all the way to the top.
June Jambalaya
Contestant
This jambalaya is heating up! Bringing Black Girl Magic to the stage, June is known for her fierce dance moves. She is ready to show off her kicks and splits and put a fork in the rest of the competition.
Kerri Colby
Contestant
This bodacious queen is all about beauty, hair and body-ody-ody. From the legendary House of Colby, Kerri is a bold diva who tells it like it is while always looking flawless. She came to slay the game in true Colby style!
Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté
Contestant
The bakery is open and Kornbread is being served! This L.A. queen is a performance powerhouse with a deliciously sassy personality. She will leave you gooped, gagged and gandered, and wanting a taste of what she's cooking!
Lady Camden
Contestant
Three cheers for America's little spice girl! Born in the U.K. but now living in Sacramento, this professional ballet-dancer-turned-drag-queen is ready to take the world by storm, serving class and sass and living the pop princess fantasy she's always dreamed of.
Maddy Morphosis
Contestant
This small-town camp and comedy queen is ready for her big-stage debut. As the first heterosexual, cisgender male contestant on Drag Race, Maddy's quirky performances set her apart from the pack, and she's here to prove she can perform with the best of them.
Orion Story
Contestant
Orion is a retro sex kitten with a campy edge. As the first queen to represent Michigan, this Midwestern beauty brings a smoldering Lana Del Rey energy to her drag and is eager to share her unique drag stylings with the world.
Willow Pill
Contestant
A quirky little pill, this queen digs deep to deliver a wicked sense of humor and a darkly eccentric drag style. She is Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly's drag sister, so expect the unexpected from Willow Pill.