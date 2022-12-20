RuPaul's Drag Race

Cast
Amethyst
A mix of pop princess and meme queen, Amethyst is here to make it crystal clear she’s pretty and witty -- and she came to slay. Her kooky comedy has scored her millions of views on TikTok, and she wants to show the world why she’s the jewel in the crown of the Connecticut drag scene!
Anetra
Straight outta Sin City, Anetra is a self-described stunt queen who can deliver splits, dips and all the tricks to slay the stage. She may seem low-key at times, but still waters run deep. Plus, with serious tae kwon do skills, she’s ready to take all the other queens out one by one. Chop ’til ya drop!
Aura Mayari
It’s time to get caught up in the electrifying aura of Aura Mayari! This high-kicking, high-energy Filipina goddess is known for slaying the stages in Nashville. And you better watch out because she brings a little sexy swagger to her drag.
Irene Dubois
Attention, Earthlings: The Alien Queen has landed! Outspoken and out of this world, Irene Dubois combines Texan glam with Seattle wit and grit. Plus, she’s Bosco’s drag sister, so expect eclectic, extravagant drag with a touch of high drama!
Jax
Get ready for flips and twirls galore because Jax is here to get things jumping! The self-described Simone Biles of drag grew up doing gymnastics and competitive cheer, and she's more than ready to go for the gold in the Olympics of drag. Originally from Connecticut, her style is a mix of banjee meets haute hip-hop honey.
Loosey LaDuca
Construction worker by day and singing-and-dancing drag diva by night, Loosey LaDuca is ready to use all her tools to make it to the top! A perfectionist as well as a powerhouse performer with killer curves and 12 years in the Connecticut drag scene, Loosey has the ultimate mix of showgirl sass and campy charisma. She’s a queen who has it all but needs a crown to cement her status.
Luxx Noir London
Who ordered the diva-licious dazzler? Luxx Noir London is an effervescent ingenue whose stunning style is matched only by her no-holds-barred attitude. She's always ready to tell it like it "t-i-s!" Luxx may be Season 15's youngest queen, but she’s got the confidence to take her all the way. Just ask her!
Malaysia Babydoll Foxx
Believe it or not, the sensational and motivational Malaysia Babydoll Foxx is the first-ever Miami queen to grace the Drag Race mainstage! A professional makeup artist and hairstylist to the stars, this opinionated foxy mama is bringing veteran skills and thrills to the competition and is not afraid to show these younger queens what real drag looks like.
Marcia Marcia Marcia
OMG, she's the most popular girl in school and mom’s favorite! It’s Marcia Marcia Marcia! This NYC ingenue sings, dances and brings Broadway chops to the mainstage. Plus, she's got much more than a hunch that she's ready to go all the way.
Mistress Isabelle Brooks
Houston, we do not have a problem! Hailing from the great state of Texas, Mistress Isabelle Brooks is the epitome of classic Southern drag. She calls herself "Houston’s Heavyweight Champ," and trust, she came to pack a punch. Gutsy, glamorous and full of attitude, Miss Brooks was raised in the spangled world of Texas drag and is ready to rule the school.
Princess Poppy
Straight out of a fairy tale by way of San Francisco, Princess Poppy brings both beauty and an eccentric edge to the competition. She sings, raps, acts and dances, and she serves it all up with a twisted sense of humor. She's already a TikTok sensation, but this powerful young princess wants a new crown.
Robin Fierce
Make way for Connecticut’s grand diva, Robin Fierce! A mix of Beyoncé sass and Diahann Carroll class, this proudly bougie beauty is ready to shine her light for the world. She may sometimes have a chill vibe, but when she hits the stage, expect kicks and cartwheels for days!
Salina EsTitties
Salina EsTitties is a brassy, sassy Latinx diva repping L.A., baby! A fiery self-described combo of chola street style and campy comedy, Salina is a take-no-prisoners performer. From the bar scene to television, film and commercial work, this saucy sister stays booked and busy! She’s got a mouth, big drag and big plans to win.
Sasha Colby
The iconic queen of the House of Colby has arrived! Known worldwide for her memorable reign as Miss Continental and as Kerri Colby’s drag mother, Sasha is a queen to be reckoned with. This Hawaiian-born goddess has been slaying drag stages for 20 years, so she’s got to live up to her legendary reputation. Serving body, beauty and bodacious all-around talent, Sasha is (officially) fierce.
Spice
Making herstory as one-half of Drag Race’s first-ever identical twin contestants, Spice has arrived with her TikTok superstar sister, Sugar! These living dolls may be new to performing, but they’re ready to double the fun and the drama this season. Take note: Spice is the edgier diva of the duo, and she’s ready to prove that she’s got plenty of flavor to stand on her own!
Sugar
Hope you’ve got a sweet tooth because social media superstar Sugar has arrived! She and her TikTok twin sister Spice may come as a package deal, but when it comes to snatching the Drag Race crown, Sugar’s ready to taste victory all on her own. But how can you tell these twins apart? "It’s easy," says Sugar. "I’m the prettier one."
About RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15
In this Emmy award-winning cultural sensation, drag queens compete to become America's Next Drag Superstar in the world's premier pageant, where host RuPaul and an all-star panel judge challenges in acting, fashion and beyond.
