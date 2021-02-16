SEASON PREMIERE FRIDAY 8/7C
RuPaul's Drag Race

Hosted by RuPaul, drag queens from across the country face off in feats of fashion, acting, comedy and more in hopes of winning the title of America's Next Drag Superstar.
Denali

Contestant

All hail Chicago's ice queen. With a career as a professional figure skater, Denali incorporates ice-skating and acrobatic elements into much of her unique drag. Denali is used to competing, but now at the Olympics of Drag, she is ready to break the ice.

Elliott with 2 Ts

Contestant

Known for her kicks and splits, this Las Vegas show girl is here to stand out from the crowd. With her 80s aesthetic and background as a professional dancer, Elliott is hoping to dance circles around her competition.

Gottmik

Contestant

Hiiiiee, gorg! This celebrity makeup artist is ready to win the competition one face at a time. As a trans man who is changing the shape of drag, Gottmik is ready to show an edgy persona d'art.

Joey Jay

Contestant

Don't underestimate this dancing powerhouse. A celebrated Jewish princess with unmatched rhinestoning skills, Joey Jay is ready to cluck and buck all the way to the top.

Kahmora Hall

Contestant

Chicago's premier Mackie Barbie doll is here to define what it means to be dripping in luxury. As the essence of glitz and glamour, Kahmora knows how to turn looks on the runway and serve in style.

Kandy Muse

Contestant

This bad and bougie Dominican doll from New York City is ready to take her competition by storm. After going viral on social media and winning Brooklyn Drag Queen of the Year, Kandy is a pro at being in the limelight and brings the whole package to the table.

Lala Ri

Contestant

LaLa Ri is here to slay. This Atlanta-born powerhouse entertainer is ready to bring her mixture of sexy, classy and sassy to the competition, along with her charming and fun personality.

Olivia Lux

Contestant

Lux be a lady tonight. As the diva with a heart of gold, Olivia can melt a room with her dazzling smile. With her Old Hollywood style and her background in musical theater, this piano player is here to shine all the way to the top.

Rosé

Contestant

At the intersection of Wit Avenue and Fashion Boulevard, you'll find New York royalty Rose. As a member of the girl group Stephanie's Child (alongside Season 12's Jan), Rose is ready to sing and dance her way to the finish line.

Symone

Contestant

The ebony enchantress has arrived! As the first queen hailing from Arkansas, this confident small-town country girl comes to RuPaul's Drag Race ready to give fashion, face, personality and heart.

Tamisha Iman

Contestant

Tamisha Iman is one of the most experienced in the art form of drag. As a mother figure who formed her own dynasty, Tamisha comes to the competition with impressive sewing skills, making all of her one-of-a-kind garments from scratch.

Tina Burner

Contestant

From performing as part of a boy band to performing on the RuPaul's Drag Race stage, Tina Burner is always ready to put on a show. This costume queen and reigning National Miss Comedy Queen 2019 is a New York legend who is here to burn the house down.

Utica Queen

Contestant

Utica Queen is ready to wiggle her way straight to the crown. Identifying as the wacky, wavy inflatable-arm-tube queen, Utica is hoping to take the world by storm with her own form of goofy pop-art drag.

