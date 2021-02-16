RuPaul's Drag Race

Cast
Denali
Contestant
All hail Chicago's ice queen. With a career as a professional figure skater, Denali incorporates ice-skating and acrobatic elements into much of her unique drag. Denali is used to competing, but now at the Olympics of Drag, she is ready to break the ice.
Elliott with 2 Ts
Contestant
Known for her kicks and splits, this Las Vegas show girl is here to stand out from the crowd. With her 80s aesthetic and background as a professional dancer, Elliott is hoping to dance circles around her competition.
Gottmik
Contestant
Hiiiiee, gorg! This celebrity makeup artist is ready to win the competition one face at a time. As a trans man who is changing the shape of drag, Gottmik is ready to show an edgy persona d'art.
Joey Jay
Contestant
Don't underestimate this dancing powerhouse. A celebrated Jewish princess with unmatched rhinestoning skills, Joey Jay is ready to cluck and buck all the way to the top.
Kahmora Hall
Contestant
Chicago's premier Mackie Barbie doll is here to define what it means to be dripping in luxury. As the essence of glitz and glamour, Kahmora knows how to turn looks on the runway and serve in style.
Kandy Muse
Contestant
This bad and bougie Dominican doll from New York City is ready to take her competition by storm. After going viral on social media and winning Brooklyn Drag Queen of the Year, Kandy is a pro at being in the limelight and brings the whole package to the table.
Lala Ri
Contestant
LaLa Ri is here to slay. This Atlanta-born powerhouse entertainer is ready to bring her mixture of sexy, classy and sassy to the competition, along with her charming and fun personality.
Olivia Lux
Contestant
Lux be a lady tonight. As the diva with a heart of gold, Olivia can melt a room with her dazzling smile. With her Old Hollywood style and her background in musical theater, this piano player is here to shine all the way to the top.
Rosé
Contestant
At the intersection of Wit Avenue and Fashion Boulevard, you'll find New York royalty Rose. As a member of the girl group Stephanie's Child (alongside Season 12's Jan), Rose is ready to sing and dance her way to the finish line.
Symone
Contestant
The ebony enchantress has arrived! As the first queen hailing from Arkansas, this confident small-town country girl comes to RuPaul's Drag Race ready to give fashion, face, personality and heart.
Tamisha Iman
Contestant
Tamisha Iman is one of the most experienced in the art form of drag. As a mother figure who formed her own dynasty, Tamisha comes to the competition with impressive sewing skills, making all of her one-of-a-kind garments from scratch.
Tina Burner
Contestant
From performing as part of a boy band to performing on the RuPaul's Drag Race stage, Tina Burner is always ready to put on a show. This costume queen and reigning National Miss Comedy Queen 2019 is a New York legend who is here to burn the house down.
Utica Queen
Contestant
Utica Queen is ready to wiggle her way straight to the crown. Identifying as the wacky, wavy inflatable-arm-tube queen, Utica is hoping to take the world by storm with her own form of goofy pop-art drag.