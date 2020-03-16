Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Cast
Mimi Faust
Cast Member
Mimi Faust's tangled romantic history has always been an important part of her story. From her on-again, off-again relationship with Stevie J. to her infamous sex tape with Nikko London, Mimi has never been shy about exploring her romantic inclinations on the show. After a brush with death during an armed robbery, Mimi is starting to rethink her life's purpose. As she explores her pansexuality and considers her future with Ty Young, Mimi may have to confront the fact that her past with Stevie J. still haunts her. But as Faith and Stevie's own dirty laundry gets plastered on the blogs, and Stevie attempts to rally the women in his life into repose, Mimi may have to reenter Stevie's orbit.
Stevie J.
Cast Member
Stevie J. is a Grammy-winning super-producer and father of six who is having the comeback he deserves alongside his R&B superstar wife, Faith Evans. After time in rehab and going through a tumultuous relationship with Joseline Hernandez, Stevie is determined to get back on top in Atlanta. While music has become a top priority for him, he's also concerned with putting the pieces of the fractured Jordan gang back together. He hopes to make things right by healing old wounds with Mimi and making peace with Bonnie Bella's mother, Joseline.
Tokyo Vanity
Cast Member
After breaking up with her boyfriend Tabius Tate, seeing him move on with Spice and dealing with her own mental health challenges, Tokyo Vanity is back to her bubbly self. With lucrative endorsement deals for her cosmetics line and music collaborations with LightSkinKeisha, Tokyo is ready to write the next chapter of her life. However, her new love BC Jay is facing some legal issues that may hamper her happily-ever-after.
Karen "KK" King
Cast Member
A natural hustler and entrepreneur, Karen "KK" King is proud to see her son Scrapp walk in her footsteps and become a productive member of society after his release from prison. However, as KK steers Scrapp in a positive direction, she can't help but meddle in his personal life, taking issue with his desire for polygamy. After the successful launch of her 2019 tell-all, "Do You Know Me," KK is determined to write more, spill more tea and continue to be the boss that she is.
Scrapp DeLeon
After being released from prison, Scrapp Deleon has completely changed his life to become a major advocate for criminal justice reform. The new restaurant mogul of Seafood N Thingz is looking to use his platform for good by helping former felons get back to work. Besides being a positive influence on the community and a present father for his two sons, Scrapp’s bad-boy side is still lurking underneath. He is exploring his Muslim faith and is still as promiscuous as ever, searching for a soulmate who will entertain his interest in polygamy.
Bambi
Cast Member
Bambi has made a name for herself over the past decade as a mogul housewife to husband, Scrappy, and super mom. As the protective mother of Breland, Xylo and Calli, Bambi has shed the baggage of being a pregnant mom for three years and is ready to stunt with her svelte body. Not to mention, she wants to get back into her "shimmering" rap dreams of her own with the hip-hop song "Kali Wave," featuring rap artist Kali Cass. Bambi has also opened up her storefront, House of Shimmer, to the public as an all in-house salon. Since welcoming daughter Cali in 2021, Bambi wants to focus more on her professional life and avoid people such as meddling Momma Dee in her personal life, to no avail.
Erica Dixon
Cast Member
After taking a break from the show, Erica is completely over her drama with Scrappy, which dominated her early years on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Having recently graduated college, Erica is a committed mother to her teenage daughter, Emani, and newborn twins, Embrii and Eryss. While Erica has formed a strong bond with her former nemesis Momma Dee, she has yet to mend fences with her older daughter's father, Scrappy, who's iced her out in recent years. If Erica can convince Scrappy that she's no longer holding a grudge over their ill-fated relationship, will he be willing to put their history aside for the sake of the future?
Karlie Redd
Cast Member
Karlie Redd is a multi-hyphenate entertainer and business mogul. As a seasoned actress and model, Karlie has had a successful three-decade career, with roles on Chris Rock's "Top Five" and the hit TV series "Saints & Sinners," to name a few. The former Cash Money Records singer also has two Merci Boutique storefronts and two Johnny's Chicken & Waffles restaurants co-owned with R&B singer Ne-Yo, with two others on the way. However, the "Louis, Prada, Gucci" singer now has a multimillion-dollar record deal with Legacy Records and is determined to get a song collaboration out with Spice, the Queen of Dancehall herself. Besides her professional pursuits, she will also push her daughter Jasmine into her empire.
Kirk Frost
Cast Member
Kirk Frost has been in the music business for over three decades as the label owner of D-Lo Records and helped put Atlanta's hip-hop scene on the map. With the COVID-19 Omicron variant (a.k.a. "Omarion") finally dancing its way out of Atlanta, Kirk's business empire is back to booming in a bittersweet way since most of his kids (minus Ky) no longer work at Frost Bistro or in the Frost Empire. Hoping to remind his kids -- Ky, Kelsie, Kirk Jr. and Karter, etc. -- that his only dream is to create generational wealth, he's hoping that buying acres of land can help rebuild the foundation of their fractured family. However, Kirk's family blueprint will be ripped up when Rasheeda's bossy and controlling father, Harold Buckner, comes back into the picture, reminding Kirk that he doesn't belong as the man of the house in his estranged daughter's life.
Momma Dee
Cast Member
Reality TV icon and Queen of the South Deborah "Momma Dee" Bryant is refusing to put down her red cup of Merlot wine and is going full "left him for dead" when it comes to her son Scrappy's professional and love life. The few-hit wonder is a Twitter trending icon with songs such as "In That Order" and "I Deserve." Long live the Queen of the South, as she rules over ATL and meddles into the affairs of the Prince of the South, Scrappy, and his wife/arch nemesis, "the Bambi."
Rasheeda Frost
Cast Member
Rasheeda Frost is an influencer, TikTok trendsetter, businesswoman, fashion designer, rapper and TV personality with an almost three-decade-long career. Rasheeda has opened three successful clothing stores -- Pressed ATL, Pressed ATL 2 and Pressed Houston -- and Frost Bistro with her "husban-ager" Kirk Frost, and the couple is buying land and other businesses to create generational wealth for their family. The Boss Chick is determined to reunite her family post-Pressed 2's grand opening, including ending a three-decade-long feud with her "Momma Dee-style" estranged father, Harold Buckner. If people thought Rasheeda's mother Shirleen was buck wild, they haven't seen anything yet when it comes to Mr. Buckner.
Scrappy
Cast Member
The "Money in the Bank" rapper is one of the most recognizable hip-hop artists from the South, who helped put ATL "crunk" rap on the map in the 2000s as the "Prince of the South." Putting respect on his name, Scrappy is back on top after the release of his big hit, "GA/FL" and two major tours. As the proud father of Emani, Breland, Xylo and Calli, Scrappy is determined to juggle his family (with wife Bambi) and his hip-hop career at the same time. He's also still hoping to heal the divide between his wife and mother, Momma Dee, who's ready to declare civil war with mysterious marriage-related receipts.
Sierra Gates
Cast Member
In 2021, Sierra was a bona fide "Money Monster" featured in Forbes, making millions of dollars on her Money Monster University to help women boss up in the cosmetic industry and living in a honeymoon period with her car dealership mogul, Eric Whitehead. Well, Sierra is on the path to her second engagement ring and a possible wedding on the horizon if the couple can stop breaking up and making up every minute of every hour. She recently launched Boss Up Cosmetics, with its own Bo$$ Up Babe pallet, and is trying to take her Money Monster empire to the next level. The ATL girl next door wants to unite with her three sisters and mother, and put in the work to be the best sister, daughter and mother of two she can be. And if Eric gets his way, he's hoping she can become the best future wife she can be and drop the spoiled antics.
Spice
Cast Member
Hot Gyal Spice has gone from the worldwide queen of dancehall to achieving her American dream with a 2022 Grammy nomination for best reggae album. In 2021, she landed the No. 1 U.S. reggae album "10" and the No. 1 hit single "Go Down Deh" (featuring superstars Sean Paul and Shaggy). Watch Spice ascend to the top of mainstream success, culminating with a cast trip to Las Vegas in honor of the "Love & Hip Hop" franchise's highest-achieving music artist. Spice has a lot on her plate, from reuniting with her TV producer boyfriend JBudd and raising her two children (Nicholas Jr. and Nicholatoy) in the U.S to working on her unisex clothing line for Graci Noir and taking in her pregnant sister, Fenise.
Yung Joc
Cast Member
Jasiel "Yung Joc" Robinson is a multi-hyphenate hip-hop artist, radio DJ and entrepreneur. After years of focusing on success, securing multiplatinum status and postponing his second wedding to his longtime fiancée, Kendra, Joc is finally going to marry the love of his life. However, as the couple heads into newlywed life, their happily ever after might hit some bumps in the road with shocking reveals that test the couple's vows. The "voice of Streetz 94.5 morning radio show" is trying to be the best father and new husband he can be and avoid any scenarios these days where "It's Goin' Down," like his platinum hit single.