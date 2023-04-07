Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Khaotic Cast Member

Khaotic is bringing his fun vibes from the islands of "VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition" to ATL after bringing the great vibes in Jamaica for Spice, Karlie, Shekinah and Safaree. The former "Love & Hip Hop Miami" star has been a successful rapper, songwriter and music manager for years. He is in the ATL to launch a full-length album, with his hit Sukihana collab "Princess Treatment" as the lead single. He wants to help Erica Banks get on top of the music game, and he wants his friend with (sometimes) benefits Amy Luciani to go to the top of the music charts as well. However, as Khaotic tries to be Scrappy's wingman during his divorce, and the friendly court jester to everyone, he may start to ruffle some feathers, as he hugs the fence too hard with everyone. He also might get in the crosshairs with Amy Luciani and Erica Banks, as the two start to see that Khaotic treats both of them to the princess treatment he raps about!