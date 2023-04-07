Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

- Full Episodes
Cast
Amy Luciani
Cast Member
Popular influencer, hair and cosmetic entrepreneur, and rising "Rich B***h Energy" rapper Amy is determined to put her self-made millions into her rising rap career and take the crown in the sea of female rap stars this year! With help from industry friend Khaotic, she's using her multiple streams of millions to flood the airwaves and fully fund her music! Always on her money moves, Amy is also the CEO of her female- and family-owned business Pritty Kitty with her three gorgeous sisters -- Raynel, Jan, and Angie -- and ageless mama Jahzara. Amy's family is giving hip hop Kardashian vibes, with Amy's sisters accusing momager Jahzara of favoritism towards cash cow Amy!
Bambi
Cast Member
Bambi has made a name for herself over the past decade as a mogul housewife to off-and-on husband, Scrappy, and super mom! As the protective mother of Breland, Xylo and Cali, Bambi is juggling these duties while going through a very painful divorce and external family drama. As she goes through heartbreak, Bambi continues to pursue her rap dream on the heels of her track "Kali Wave" and keeps her storefront House of Shimmer booked and busy with clients! For the first time in a decade, Bambi is putting herself first, and she's unwilling to deal with any disrespect, especially from Scrappy's meddling mother, Momma Dee.
Erica Banks
Cast Member
The viral "Buss It" rapper Erica Banks is on a campaign to reinvent herself. She is fed up with the Megan Thee Stallion comparisons and wants to show the world she deserves to be the next big thing, despite often getting in her own way. Her team at the 1501 label is working overtime while she does multiple press interviews, launches her single, "Aint Got Time," and graces massive stages such as SXSW in her home state of Texas. As she relaunches herself on multiple publicity tours, podcasts and interviews, she will confront issues with her blunt personality and direct demeanor. She'll also live it up in her single life, after her much-publicized breakup with a famous rapper.
Erica Mena
Cast Member
"Mena Mondays'' trends when the fiery model and entrepreneur ignites screens, and Erica has now expanded that "It" factor to the silver screen! Now divorced from her estranged ex-husband Safaree, Erica has had three No. 1 movies on Tubi this year (including "The Stepmother" and "The Stepmother 2"), and she's currently in production on "The Stepmother 3," with a secret high-profile movie on the way. As Erica Mena juggles her demanding movie star career while being a single mother to King, Safire and Legend, she's proving that success is the best revenge.
Jessica White
Cast Member
Actress, CoverGirl spokeswoman, former Victoria's Secret runway model and Sports Illustrated model, and clothing entrepreneur Jessica White is coming to the series on the heels of a high-profile breakup. As Jessica works to launch her long-held dream of a music career -- backed by legendary super-producer Bangladesh -- her aspirations may be derailed by a medical health scare. Jessica's journey to self-love, mental health and healing will not only help propel her music career but reconnect her with her family, after years of living out of runway suitcases around the world.
Karlie Redd
Cast Member
Karlie Redd is a multihyphenate entertainer and business mogul. As a seasoned actress and model, Karlie Redd has had a successful three-decade career, with roles in Chris Rock's "Top Five" and the TV hit series "Saints & Sinners," to name a few. The former Cash Money Records singer also has two Merci Boutique storefronts and two restaurants co-owned with R&B singer Ne-Yo called Johnny's Chicken and Waffles, with two others on the way. Adding to the list, the former "Louie, Prada, Gucci" singer was able to have the last laugh after her collab with estranged friend Spice called "Werk" went No. 1 on the U.S. reggae charts! Despite having issues with her Legacy Records deal, Karlie continues to pump out music, including a single with Destra, the queen of soca! As Karlie prepares to become a grandma, she'll also have to deal with her very public fallout with former BFF Spice.
Kendra Robinson
Cast Member
A successful immigration, criminal defense and real estate attorney with a type A personality, Kendra Robinson has always lived by deadlines and getting what she wants. After going through hell with Joc in her first year of marriage, the two are back to building up their brands and businesses as a united couple -- even buying a palatial home, with an over-the-top housewarming on the way. "Mrs. Robinson Robinson" had the last laugh in her social circle, as all of the people who wanted to talk about her marital problems are going through their own divorce debacles this year!
Khaotic
Cast Member
Khaotic is bringing his fun vibes from the islands of "VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition" to ATL after bringing the great vibes in Jamaica for Spice, Karlie, Shekinah and Safaree. The former "Love & Hip Hop Miami" star has been a successful rapper, songwriter and music manager for years. He is in the ATL to launch a full-length album, with his hit Sukihana collab "Princess Treatment" as the lead single. He wants to help Erica Banks get on top of the music game, and he wants his friend with (sometimes) benefits Amy Luciani to go to the top of the music charts as well. However, as Khaotic tries to be Scrappy's wingman during his divorce, and the friendly court jester to everyone, he may start to ruffle some feathers, as he hugs the fence too hard with everyone. He also might get in the crosshairs with Amy Luciani and Erica Banks, as the two start to see that Khaotic treats both of them to the princess treatment he raps about!
Kirk Frost
Cast Member
Kirk Frost has been in the music business for over three decades as the label owner of D-Lo Entertainment and helped put Atlanta's hip-hop scene on the map. Kirk has lost his optimism lately as an entrepreneur after closing down Pressed Houston and Pressed ATL in the mall and having to revamp Frost Bistro into a brunch spot. As money continues to hemorrhage out of the business accounts during the Frost Bistro revamp, Kirk has had enough and is starting to blame Rasheeda for not being a supportive wife. As the patriarch to a family of seven kids, including his brilliant 9-year-old prodigy child Karter, Kirk is tired of the world never forgiving him for his past cabin and extramarital affair debacles.
Mendeecees
Cast Member
Mendeecees has re-established himself post-prison as a boss entrepreneur in ATL with his wife, Yandy. Besides running the family businesses, such as Yelle and Dancin' Crepe restaurant, Mendeecees is running his lucrative construction and house flipping business. However, as Mendeecees tries to put the focus back on his life and endeavors, he feels Yandy wants him to be the househusband instead of the breadwinner! As he speaks up for himself against Yandy, Mendeecees is also opening up more on viral podcast interviews about his childhood trauma and street life past. Mendeecees wants to not only make amends with his mother Judy, but also get his son Aasim to move down to ATL to live with him and the rest of his kids.
Momma Dee
Cast Member
Reality TV icon and Queen of the South, Deborah "Momma Dee" Bryant has finally put down her red cup of Merlot and gathered the troops for civil war against her son Scrappy's estranged wife Bambi in their divorce proceedings. The few-hit wonder is a Twitter trending icon, with music hits such as "In That Order" and "I Deserve" and a country music song on the way! Long live the Queen of the South, as she rules over ATL and meddles in the affairs of the "Prince of the South" Scrappy, and battles with his soon-to-be ex-wife, "the Bambi."
Rasheeda Frost
Cast Member
Rasheeda Frost is an influencer, TikTok trendsetter, businesswoman, fashion designer, rapper and TV personality with an almost three-decade-long career. Rasheeda has closed down Pressed Houston and the OG Pressed ATL in an Atlanta mall and put her focus on Pressed ATL 2 in West Midtown. Rasheeda and her "husban-ager" Kirk Frost are relaunching Frost Bistro as a brunch spot this year. As the couple continue to buy land, flip houses and create multiple streams of generational wealth for their family, "The Boss Chick" is focused on healing her marital issues caused by the Frost Bistro revamp. The Frosts are done with their hustle culture mentality and marital image, and they are going to set strict boundaries for their family and each other!
Renni Rucci
Cast Member
Renni Rucci has been the talk of the internet for a while now. The rap sensation found success with her singles "Talk" and "Can't Be," which trended on social media and streaming. Signed to Lil Baby's label, Wolfpack, the South Carolina native juggles motherhood with her music career. With a grind like no other and a legacy riding on her shoulders, Renni is determined to claim her spot at the top of the charts. As Renni gets on her comeback trail following her mother Jacqueline's shocking passing last year, she's released singles "Bend It Over" and a feature on Ruby Rae's "Feet Up" remix.
Safaree Samuels
Cast Member
Safaree Samuels is a rapper, producer, songwriter and "Love & Hip Hop" mainstay, who has emerged as a fan favorite thanks to his hilarious persona, Caribbean flair and a few leaked photos (and leaked sex tape). After years of being the franchise's comedic relief, he became the villain after putting his estranged ex-wife Erica Mena through emotional turmoil. Now living between Miami and ATL, Safaree is back to his free spirit persona, and living his best life… even exploring a possible romance with a longtime "friend" in Miami. Safaree is excited to get back to writing and performing music, amid other entrepreneurial pursuits.
Scrappy
Cast Member
The "Money in the Bank" rapper is one of the most recognizable hip-hop artists from the South, who helped put ATL crunk rap on the map in the mid-2000s as the "Prince of the South." Scrappy is feeling himself lately, after getting super fit in the gym and going on the lucrative "Millennium Tour" with his ex and former collaborator, Crime Mob rapper Diamond. As the proud father of Emani, Breland, Xylo and Cali, Scrappy is trying to manage the best of times and worst of times in his family. As he works through his public divorce drama with estranged wife Bambi, he's repairing his coparenting relationship with ex-fiancée Erica Dixon. The former couple is enjoying their daughter Emani's final year of high school, which has brought the former "palace" together! Scrappy is trying to make the divorce as peaceful as possible, but with vocal family members such as Momma Dee, Bambi, Erica Dixon and his daughter Emani, Scrappy won't be able to contain the family business!
Shekinah Jo
Cast Member
After causing tsunamis of drama and mayhem at "VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition" in Jamaica last year, Shekinah is back in the A reclaiming her former title as a loyal friend, instead of a messy one. After Karlie Redd and Meda allegedly blocked Shekinah from being there for Spice during her health crisis, Shekinah is determined to support her friend as she recovers from her near-death injuries. Despite Shekinah having many lucrative businesses, such as being a celebrity hair stylist and host of the successful "Shekinah Jo Crying Tour," Shekinah is putting her ego and obligations to the side to be a supportive friend to Spice, as she reclaims her queen of dancehall crown post-health crisis.
Sierra Gates
Cast Member
Sierra is a longtime self-made entrepreneur and Money Monster University millionaire. Born in ATL, the entrepreneur is constantly featured in publications such as Forbes, promoting her Bo$$ Up Babe cosmetics line, and she gives back with her Money Monsters Academy to help women boss up in the cosmetic industry. She reopened her flagship The Glam Shop in the Castleberry Hill district of ATL, and she just launched another lucrative business called Ghetto Girlz Eat, a food and cookbook business based on her ATL family's signature recipes. Although Sierra boasted about a "wedding of the decade" to her car dealership owner "fiancé," Eric Whitehead, the couple have many secrets about to be unveiled that may halt Sierra from getting to the altar! The ATL girl-next-door will make family a major focus this year, as her grandma (who taught her how to cook) is battling health issues, and her daughter Paris is graduating high school.
Spice
Cast Member
Grammy-nominated Spice is a global phenomenon and is the undisputed queen of dancehall! After releasing her No. 1 U.S. reggae album "10" and No. 1 hit single "Go Down Deh" (with superstars Sean Paul and Shaggy), Spice came out with her sophomore hit album in 2022 called "Emancipated." Before she was able to promote it, a medical crisis curtailed all promotion! After literally dying and coming back to life, Spice released multiple hit songs and music videos in 2023, including "God a Bless Me" and "Spice Marley." Despite her ongoing medical crisis, Spice is on a multicity world tour, still promoting her Graci Noir clothing line, and determined to move her two children Nicolas Jr. and Nicholatoy back to the U.S.A. full time in her palatial home.
Yandy Smith-Harris
Cast Member
For many years now, Yandy and her husband Mendeecees have established a firm foundation in Atlanta with their family and have reached mogul status with their multiple businesses. The Harris' expanded their Yelle brand to major department stores, while also launching their restaurant, Dancin' Crepe. As Yandy and Mendeecees travel the world with executive producer credits in countries such as Africa and lavish trips in Asia, the Harris' real marital life isn't as perfect as their social media pictures. Mendeecees is fed up with Yandy putting her businesses first before his lucrative house flipping and construction business, deeming that she's made him the househusband!
Yung Joc
Cast Member
The multihyphenate hip-hop artist, radio DJ and entrepreneur Jasiel "Yung Joc" Robinson is finally in a great place with his wife Kendra Robinson, despite the two going through infidelity and secret baby drama. After getting his marriage back on track on Season 3 of "MTV Couples Retreat" in Las Vegas, Joc is on a mission to help other artists and fix their problems. As the voice of 94.5's The Streetz Morning Takeover radio show and a multiplatinum rapper in his own right, Joc has decided to mentor rising rap star Erica Banks as she uses his "It's Goin Down" song without his permission and goes through many public social media blunders. After going through hell in his marriage last year, he will try to help Scrappy through his divorce drama with Bambi.