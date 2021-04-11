Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Cast
Mimi Faust
Cast Member
Mimi Faust's tangled romantic history has always been an important part of her story. From her on-again, off-again relationship with Stevie J. to her infamous sex tape with Nikko London, Mimi has never been shy about exploring her romantic inclinations on the show. After a brush with death during an armed robbery, Mimi is starting to rethink her life's purpose. As she explores her pansexuality and considers her future with Ty Young, Mimi may have to confront the fact that her past with Stevie J. still haunts her. But as Faith and Stevie's own dirty laundry gets plastered on the blogs, and Stevie attempts to rally the women in his life into repose, Mimi may have to reenter Stevie's orbit.
Stevie J.
Cast Member
Stevie J. is a Grammy-winning super-producer and father of six who is having the comeback he deserves alongside his R&B superstar wife, Faith Evans. After time in rehab and going through a tumultuous relationship with Joseline Hernandez, Stevie is determined to get back on top in Atlanta. While music has become a top priority for him, he's also concerned with putting the pieces of the fractured Jordan gang back together. He hopes to make things right by healing old wounds with Mimi and making peace with Bonnie Bella's mother, Joseline.
Tommie Lee
Cast Member
Tommie Lee instantly rose to stardom with her television debut in Season 5 because of her fiery personality and penchant for causing strife. The New Jersey native came out guns blazing and has shown no signs of slowing down. Scrapp Deleon's arrest forced her to find new ways to support herself, and with several business deals in the making, Tommie plans to build an empire around her burgeoning brand. Complications surrounding substance abuse and physical altercations have caused problems for her reputation, but Tommie is determined to put those incidents behind her.
Jessica Dime
Cast Member
Fans fell in love with Jessica Dime when her ball-playing fiancé Shawne Williams popped the big question to her in Jamaica and she responded with ecstatic positivity. With a wedding to plan, an unexpected pregnancy following her vacation with Shawne and a music career to pursue, the Memphis rapper has plenty to keep her busy. As an unsigned artist, Jessica is looking for a label home for her down-south flare and bossed-up style. How will she balance the new demands of her family life with the hustle required to make it in the music industry?
Tammy Rivera
Cast Member
Tammy Rivera found success as a songstress when her single "All These Kisses" made an impression on the charts. She continues to raise her daughter, Charlie, while pursuing music and is attempting to patch things up with her husband, Waka Flocka Flame. While she wants to get their family back together, Tammy isn't sure she can trust that Waka Flocka is ready to recommit, given his record of infidelity. While she works on launching her swimwear line, T-Rivera, will she be able to figure out if Waka Flocka is a changed man?
Joseline Hernandez
Cast Member
Joseline Hernandez has courted controversy while becoming a beloved part of the Love & Hip Hop series. Breaking up Stevie J.'s relationship with Mimi was just the beginning of a seasons-long feud that culminated in Joseline's announcement that she was pregnant with Stevie's child. This came after Stevie's admission that their relationship was purely for the cameras. As Joseline prepares for motherhood, will she be able to co-parent with Stevie, or will they go back to their old ways and let arguments and distrust define their partnership?
Ariane Davis
Cast Member
Ariane Davis's charisma, personality and stunning looks have captivated audiences for years. She's a sought-after model and has a wide variety of professional interests. Through her close relationships with Mimi Faust and K. Michelle, Ariane does her best to settle disputes within the group and keep everyone happy. Using her music connections in Atlanta, Ariane is working on breaking into the scene with the release of her first EP. Between kicking off her music career and pursuing LGBTQ+ activism, Ariane is dedicated to following her passions.
Nikko London
Cast Member
Brooklynite Nikko London has established himself as one of America’s most notorious reality TV villains. Accused of both manipulating and tarnishing the image of Mimi Faust, their sex tape release took the world by storm. A music industry vet, Nikko has managed to stay on the scene from NYC to L.A. to Atlanta in his quest for fame, but a visit from his estranged wife, Margeaux Simms, could shake up everything he's built in his new city.
Margeaux Simms
Cast Member
After finishing up her third EP, Margeaux relocated to Atlanta from Brooklyn hoping to restore her relationship with her husband, Nikko London, who was identified in a sex tape with Mimi Faust. Despite their estrangement, Margeaux and Nikko are partners in both fashion and music enterprises, and Margeaux is determined to pick up where she left off with her soulmate.
D. Smith
Cast Member
The Miami-born, Brooklyn-bred D. Smith is a singer, songwriter and producer who has worked with some of the biggest names in the business. Smith's defining moment came after being tapped by Lil Wayne to be part of his now-iconic album "The Carter III" in 2008. D. Smith is also proud to be the first trans woman to be included on the Love & Hip Hop franchise. Not shy about her values, D. Smith made a splash by standing up for the LGBTQ+ community after hearing transphobic comments from Waka Flocka Flame. Was this an isolated incident, or will she be a part of future clashes with the cast?
Betty Idol
Cast Member
Houston native Betty Idol joins her best friend and collaborator D. Smith in Atlanta with plans to set the music industry and ATL streets ablaze as a dynamic songwriting and producing duo. Betty's romantic interest in Scrappy caused an immediate stir among the Love & Hip Hop regulars, especially Bambi and Tammy. Will Betty's flirtations put a target on her back?
Khadiyah
Cast Member
After infamously being Yung Joc's mistress while he was dating Karlie Redd, Khadiyah now proudly claims herself as Joc's main squeeze -- or so she thinks. Khadiyah feels she's different than all of Joc's former ladies because she is self-sufficient. Between her gigs as a driver, stylist, realtor and more, Khadiyah has so many jobs she had to become an accountant just to keep track of all her W-2s. Khadiyah will stop at nothing to get Joc to put a ring on it because she won't settle for being just another fling.
Sina
Cast Member
Sina is the mother of two of Yung Joc's children, and she was crushed when Joc moved on to new relationships with Karlie Redd and Khadiyah. Sina is passionate about reconnecting with Joc to unite their family, and she'll go to extreme lengths to make her vision come true, although Joc isn't exactly looking to get back together.
Erica Dixon
Cast Member
After taking a break from the show, Erica is completely over her drama with Scrappy, which dominated her early years on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Having recently graduated college, Erica is a committed mother to her teenage daughter, Emani, and newborn twins, Embrii and Eryss. While Erica has formed a strong bond with her former nemesis Momma Dee, she has yet to mend fences with her older daughter's father, Scrappy, who's iced her out in recent years. If Erica can convince Scrappy that she's no longer holding a grudge over their ill-fated relationship, will he be willing to put their history aside for the sake of the future?
Karlie Redd
Cast Member
Karlie Redd is a multi-hyphenate entertainer and business mogul. As a seasoned actress and model, Karlie has had a successful three-decade career, with roles on Chris Rock's "Top Five" and the hit TV series "Saints & Sinners," to name a few. The former Cash Money Records singer also has two Merci Boutique storefronts and two Johnny's Chicken & Waffles restaurants co-owned with R&B singer Ne-Yo, with two others on the way. However, the "Louis, Prada, Gucci" singer now has a multimillion-dollar record deal with Legacy Records and is determined to get a song collaboration out with Spice, the Queen of Dancehall herself. Besides her professional pursuits, she will also push her daughter Jasmine into her empire.
Kirk Frost
Cast Member
Kirk Frost has been in the music business for over three decades as the label owner of D-Lo Records and helped put Atlanta's hip-hop scene on the map. With the COVID-19 Omicron variant (a.k.a. "Omarion") finally dancing its way out of Atlanta, Kirk's business empire is back to booming in a bittersweet way since most of his kids (minus Ky) no longer work at Frost Bistro or in the Frost Empire. Hoping to remind his kids -- Ky, Kelsie, Kirk Jr. and Karter, etc. -- that his only dream is to create generational wealth, he's hoping that buying acres of land can help rebuild the foundation of their fractured family. However, Kirk's family blueprint will be ripped up when Rasheeda's bossy and controlling father, Harold Buckner, comes back into the picture, reminding Kirk that he doesn't belong as the man of the house in his estranged daughter's life.
Rasheeda Frost
Cast Member
Rasheeda Frost is an influencer, TikTok trendsetter, businesswoman, fashion designer, rapper and TV personality with an almost three-decade-long career. Rasheeda has opened three successful clothing stores -- Pressed ATL, Pressed ATL 2 and Pressed Houston -- and Frost Bistro with her "husban-ager" Kirk Frost, and the couple is buying land and other businesses to create generational wealth for their family. The Boss Chick is determined to reunite her family post-Pressed 2's grand opening, including ending a three-decade-long feud with her "Momma Dee-style" estranged father, Harold Buckner. If people thought Rasheeda's mother Shirleen was buck wild, they haven't seen anything yet when it comes to Mr. Buckner.
Scrappy
Cast Member
The "Money in the Bank" rapper is one of the most recognizable hip-hop artists from the South, who helped put ATL "crunk" rap on the map in the 2000s as the "Prince of the South." Putting respect on his name, Scrappy is back on top after the release of his big hit, "GA/FL" and two major tours. As the proud father of Emani, Breland, Xylo and Calli, Scrappy is determined to juggle his family (with wife Bambi) and his hip-hop career at the same time. He's also still hoping to heal the divide between his wife and mother, Momma Dee, who's ready to declare civil war with mysterious marriage-related receipts.
Yung Joc
Cast Member
Jasiel "Yung Joc" Robinson is a multi-hyphenate hip-hop artist, radio DJ and entrepreneur. After years of focusing on success, securing multiplatinum status and postponing his second wedding to his longtime fiancée, Kendra, Joc is finally going to marry the love of his life. However, as the couple heads into newlywed life, their happily ever after might hit some bumps in the road with shocking reveals that test the couple's vows. The "voice of Streetz 94.5 morning radio show" is trying to be the best father and new husband he can be and avoid any scenarios these days where "It's Goin' Down," like his platinum hit single.