Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Kirk Frost Cast Member

Kirk Frost has been in the music business for over three decades as the label owner of D-Lo Records and helped put Atlanta's hip-hop scene on the map. With the COVID-19 Omicron variant (a.k.a. "Omarion") finally dancing its way out of Atlanta, Kirk's business empire is back to booming in a bittersweet way since most of his kids (minus Ky) no longer work at Frost Bistro or in the Frost Empire. Hoping to remind his kids -- Ky, Kelsie, Kirk Jr. and Karter, etc. -- that his only dream is to create generational wealth, he's hoping that buying acres of land can help rebuild the foundation of their fractured family. However, Kirk's family blueprint will be ripped up when Rasheeda's bossy and controlling father, Harold Buckner, comes back into the picture, reminding Kirk that he doesn't belong as the man of the house in his estranged daughter's life.