Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Sierra Gates Cast Member

In 2021, Sierra was a bona fide "Money Monster" featured in Forbes, making millions of dollars on her Money Monster University to help women boss up in the cosmetic industry and living in a honeymoon period with her car dealership mogul, Eric Whitehead. Well, Sierra is on the path to her second engagement ring and a possible wedding on the horizon if the couple can stop breaking up and making up every minute of every hour. She recently launched Boss Up Cosmetics, with its own Bo$$ Up Babe pallet, and is trying to take her Money Monster empire to the next level. The ATL girl next door wants to unite with her three sisters and mother, and put in the work to be the best sister, daughter and mother of two she can be. And if Eric gets his way, he's hoping she can become the best future wife she can be and drop the spoiled antics.