Awkward.
- 04:02InterviewS3The Fashion of Awkward.Jillian Rose Reed, Beau Mirchoff, Nolan Gerard Funk, Desi Lydic and others discuss how the outfits on Awkward. reflect the characters.04/08/2013
- 02:25InterviewS3Nolan Gerard Funk on Joining the CastNolan Gerard Funk talks about being a fan of Awkward. before he was cast to play Collin, recalls filming his first scene and explains what keeps the show grounded.04/16/2013
- 04:59InterviewS3Number One MomentsThe cast of Awkward. reveal their favorite moments from the show, including the winter formal, the reveal of who wrote the letter, and Jake and Tamara's first time.04/17/2013
- 04:46InterviewS3The Awkward. Cast Reveal Their FavoritesThe actors get put on the spot when they're asked to identify preferred words, kinds of weather, holidays, accents, songs and other personal favorites.04/18/2013
- 06:14InterviewS3How We Got Here…Ashley Rickards, Desi Lydic, Beau Mirchoff and the rest of the cast of Awkward. try to summarize the first three seasons.04/19/2013
- 05:36InterviewS3Cast SuperlativesThe actors of Awkward. award superlatives to their fellow castmates, including best looking, best dressed, hardest worker and most likely to become president.04/20/2013