- 01:35InterviewS5Cast Auditions and Behind the Scenes MomentsAshley Rickards, Beau Mirchoff, Jillian Rose Reed and Molly Tarlov relive their stressful auditions and share a few other awkward moments from filming.08/31/2015
- 03:58InterviewS5Senior Year HacksBeau Mirchoff, Greer Grammer, Brett Davern and Molly Tarlov advise high school seniors on everything from passing finals to making the most out of the summer after graduation.09/01/2015
- 01:06PerformanceS5Senior Year SongAs the characters head into their senior year, cast members Beau Mirchoff and Brett Davern musically reflect on what it took to get there.09/02/2015
- 06:03InterviewS5College AdviceAshley Rickards, Beau Mirchoff, Molly Tarlov and the rest of the cast offer guidance to their characters as they begin their post-high school lives.09/03/2015
- 00:55Sneak PeekS5 E9Sneak Peek: Ivana Hair CutJenna and Tamara bump into Matty and Jake after an unfortunate trip to the hair salon.10/19/2015
- 00:53ExclusiveS5Bromance TipsBrett gives some excellent tips on keeping the bromance strong.10/29/2015
- 00:50Sneak PeekS5 E12sneak peek: we need to talkMatty and Jenna need to talk about their relationship and the future.11/02/2015
- 02:17Sneak PeekS5 E11sneak peek: senior breakfastit’s time for the senior breakfast, but sadie is in for an unpleasant surprise11/09/2015
- 00:31BonusS5Jatty Dating ProfilesBeau Mirchoff and Ashley Rickards reveal what their “Awkward” alter egos would include in their dating profiles.03/07/2016
- 00:54BonusS5And the Best Aunt Ally Party Is…Barret Swatek picks her number 1 choice for the top “Awkward” Aunt Ally bash.03/07/2016
- 00:40BonusS5What’s With The Aunt Ally Butt Grab?Barret Swatek opens up about that handsy moment from the “Awkward” trailer.03/07/2016