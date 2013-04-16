Awkward.
And Then What Happened
Season 3 E 12 • 10/29/2013
Everyone has a different version of events in the aftermath of Jenna's disastrous surprise party, but there's only one big question: Are Jenna and Matty done for good?
More
Watching
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E2Responsibly Irresponsible
The students of Palos Hill process the loss of a classmate, for which Tamara fears she's secretly responsible, and Jenna resolves to come clean to Matty.
04/16/2013
Full Ep
20:48
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E3A Little Less Conversation
Jenna enlists Tamara's help as she desperately avoids a serious talk with Matty, Sadie faces scrutiny over Ricky's death, and Ming tries to outwit Becca's powerful clique.
04/23/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E4Let's Talk About Sex
Jenna's and Matty's parents react to learning about their teens' romance, Sadie is overruled by her squad, and Tamara prepares for a big step.
04/30/2013
Full Ep
20:47
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E5Indecent Exposure
Matty temporarily moves in with Jenna's family, Collin gets blunt feedback in class, and Tamara faces off with Sadie at a cheerleader sleepover.
05/07/2013
Full Ep
19:48
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E6That Girl Strikes Again
On Halloween, Jenna is haunted by the idea that she's not cool enough for Matty, but she finds a surprising way to fit in with Collin's hip friends, and Sadie embarks on a mission of revenge.
05/14/2013
Full Ep
20:31
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E7Guilt Trippin'
A guilt-ridden Jenna takes a stand against Homecoming to support her dateless classmates, Ming tries to out-scheme Becca, and Jake teaches Matty some sweet moves.
05/21/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E8Rubbed Raw and Reeling
Mr. Hart cajoles Jenna to prove her creative bravery in public, and as Matty and Jake enjoy an evening of brotherly rivalry, Jenna's attention lands elsewhere.
05/28/2013
Full Ep
20:47
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E9Reality Check
Tamara urges caution as Jenna exorcises her romantic fantasies about Collin through creative writing, and Ming's showdown with Becca has unexpected results.
06/04/2013
Full Ep
21:49
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E10Redefining Jenna
Tamara and a newly powerful Ming throw a Black Friday party to impress the Julies, and when old tensions with Matty resurface, Jenna gets closer to Collin.
06/11/2013
Full Ep
19:19
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E11Surprise!
As her 17th birthday arrives, Jenna is consumed with guilt over her dalliance with Collin, and Ming reunites with Fred Wu as Tamara is struggles to keep a lid on everyone's secrets.
10/22/2013
Full Ep
19:48
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E12And Then What Happened
Everyone has a different version of events in the aftermath of Jenna's disastrous surprise party, but there's only one big question: Are Jenna and Matty done for good?
10/29/2013
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E13Taking Sides
Jenna's friends and family seem less than supportive of her new relationship, and Sadie realizes she's intrigued by the eccentric Austin.
11/05/2013
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E14The Bad Seed
Jenna tries to enjoy the buzz of her new romance, but is distracted by feuds with her "Jenna-mies," and Sadie's mom breezes back into town with surprising news.
11/12/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E15A Very Special Episode of Awkward
Sadie and Val write and direct a tragic after-school special about troubled teen "Jenny," whose real-life inspiration begins to resent her friends' not-so-subtle meddling.
11/26/2013
Full Ep
20:35
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E16Less Than Hero
Lacey and Val decide to stage an intervention for an increasingly rebellious Jenna, and Jake is frustrated by campaign manager Tamara.
11/26/2013
Full Ep
20:47
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E17The Campaign Fail
Jenna faces some unpleasant realities about her recent behavior and attempts to make amends, political rivals Tamara and Jake go head-to-head, and Lacey gets a new job.
11/26/2013
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E18Old Jenna
Jenna takes a new student under her wing in an effort to redeem herself, but earning back her friends' trust proves complicated, especially when Matty's first flame returns.
12/03/2013
Full Ep
41:15
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E19Karmic Relief
Prom season arrives as a determined Jenna fights to have Val reinstated as guidance counselor, Ming faces an old foe and a tough choice, and Lacey searches for her true purpose.
12/10/2013
Full Ep
40:28
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E20Who I Want to Be
Jenna gains insight from unexpected sources, including the carefrontation letter, Sadie and Ming each grapple with big realizations, and Matty is impressed by Bailey's loyalty.
12/17/2013
Full Ep
41:19
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S4 • E1No Woman Is An Island
Jenna gets a fresh start with the beginning of senior year, Sadie campaigns to lead the cheer squad, and Tamara hits a rough spot in her relationship.
06/17/2014
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Rivalries Go Global on The Challenge: World Championship
International MVPs team with and compete against Challenge legends on The Challenge: World Championship, streaming now exclusively on Paramount+.
03/02/2023
Trailer
00:30
The Real Friends of WeHoS1 Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall Are The Real Friends of WeHo
Fasten your seatbelts for a fierce night with Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton and more members of their squad when The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Friday, January 20, at 9/8c.
01/06/2023
Trailer
00:15
RidiculousnessS29 New Time, New Season, Same Old Pranks on Ridiculousness
Clear your Monday nights for back-to-back episodes of Ridiculousness with Rob, Steelo and Chanel with an all-new season, Mondays at 8/7c.
01/03/2023
Trailer
01:15
Jersey Shore Family VacationIt's Time for the Biggest Family Vacation Ever
From Hollywood to New Orleans and beyond, the fam fist pumps their way across the U.S.A. on a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering Thursday, January 26, at 8/7c.
12/23/2022