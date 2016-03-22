Awkward.
Happy Campers, Happier Trails
Season 5 E 24 • 05/24/2016
A near-death experience reveals a new side of Sadie, Tamara and Lissa face big financial decisions, and Jenna and Matty come to an emotional understanding about their future.
More
Watching
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S5 • E14WTF Happened Last Year?
Jenna reveals what caused her rift with Matty, what sparked Sadie and Tamara's friendship, and the reasoning behind Jake and Lissa's rekindled romance.
03/22/2016
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S5 • E15The Friend Connection
Jenna avoids a new relationship in order to connect with her coworkers, and Tamara throws a chic birthday party for Sadie that leaves more than one partier feeling less than celebratory.
03/29/2016
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S5 • E16Best Friends for Never
In an effort to make Idea Bin a friendlier place for herself, Jenna hooks Tamara up with an internship, but quickly discovers that working with friends can be a recipe for disaster.
04/05/2016
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S5 • E17Fireworks
Jake secures shifts for Jenna and Tamara at the country club for the Fourth of July, but Sully's plans for an after-hours party on the golf course lead to some dramatic fireworks.
04/12/2016
Full Ep
20:52
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S5 • E18Digging Deep
Jenna and Matty continue to rekindle their friendship by throwing a party for Jake, and Jenna’s latest Idea Bin post threatens to unravel it all.
04/19/2016
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S5 • E19Girls Gone Viral
Jenna tries to decide between success at Idea Bin and her tenuous friendship with Matty, Jake has an unexpected hookup, and Sadie and Sergio find themselves baring more than ever before.
04/26/2016
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S5 • E20Misadventures in Babysitting
Jenna volunteers to babysit and receives some help from Matty, Lissa learns the secret to being a Palos Hills mom, and Tamara and Sadie are in over their heads at a rich-kid clambake.
05/03/2016
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S5 • E21Living in Sin
Ophelia introduces Lissa to feminism, Sadie is unsympathetic when Tamara lands in serious financial trouble, and Jenna's deepening relationship with Luke lands them in hot water at work.
05/10/2016
Full Ep
20:52
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S5 • E22Home Again, Home Again
Tamara gains insight from a chance encounter with an old flame, Jenna has a heart-to-heart with Matty after an argument with Luke, and Sadie finally faces the consequences of her rudeness.
05/17/2016
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S5 • E23Second Chances
Jenna lands an important meeting at SCU with help from Luke, Tamara comes clean to Patrick about her money woes, and Matty enlists Sadie's help to get him out of the doghouse with Lacey.
05/24/2016
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsDrew Barrymore Is Hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023
Drew Barrymore gets a breaking news update from a fan-favorite horror movie villain about the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, airing Sunday, May 7, on MTV.
03/22/2023
Trailer
00:30
Rivalries Go Global on The Challenge: World Championship
International MVPs team with and compete against Challenge legends on The Challenge: World Championship, streaming now exclusively on Paramount+.
03/02/2023
Trailer
00:30
The Real Friends of WeHoS1 Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall Are The Real Friends of WeHo
Fasten your seatbelts for a fierce night with Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton and more members of their squad when The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Friday, January 20, at 9/8c.
01/06/2023
Trailer
00:15
RidiculousnessS29 New Time, New Season, Same Old Pranks on Ridiculousness
Clear your Monday nights for back-to-back episodes of Ridiculousness with Rob, Steelo and Chanel with an all-new season, Mondays at 8/7c.
01/03/2023