Awkward.
Who I Want to Be
Season 3 E 20 • 12/17/2013
Jenna gains insight from unexpected sources, including the carefrontation letter, Sadie and Ming each grapple with big realizations, and Matty is impressed by Bailey's loyalty.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:49
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E10Redefining Jenna
Tamara and a newly powerful Ming throw a Black Friday party to impress the Julies, and when old tensions with Matty resurface, Jenna gets closer to Collin.
06/11/2013
Full Ep
19:19
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E11Surprise!
As her 17th birthday arrives, Jenna is consumed with guilt over her dalliance with Collin, and Ming reunites with Fred Wu as Tamara is struggles to keep a lid on everyone's secrets.
10/22/2013
Full Ep
19:48
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E12And Then What Happened
Everyone has a different version of events in the aftermath of Jenna's disastrous surprise party, but there's only one big question: Are Jenna and Matty done for good?
10/29/2013
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E13Taking Sides
Jenna's friends and family seem less than supportive of her new relationship, and Sadie realizes she's intrigued by the eccentric Austin.
11/05/2013
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E14The Bad Seed
Jenna tries to enjoy the buzz of her new romance, but is distracted by feuds with her "Jenna-mies," and Sadie's mom breezes back into town with surprising news.
11/12/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E15A Very Special Episode of Awkward
Sadie and Val write and direct a tragic after-school special about troubled teen "Jenny," whose real-life inspiration begins to resent her friends' not-so-subtle meddling.
11/26/2013
Full Ep
20:35
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E16Less Than Hero
Lacey and Val decide to stage an intervention for an increasingly rebellious Jenna, and Jake is frustrated by campaign manager Tamara.
11/26/2013
Full Ep
20:47
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E17The Campaign Fail
Jenna faces some unpleasant realities about her recent behavior and attempts to make amends, political rivals Tamara and Jake go head-to-head, and Lacey gets a new job.
11/26/2013
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E18Old Jenna
Jenna takes a new student under her wing in an effort to redeem herself, but earning back her friends' trust proves complicated, especially when Matty's first flame returns.
12/03/2013
Full Ep
41:15
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E19Karmic Relief
Prom season arrives as a determined Jenna fights to have Val reinstated as guidance counselor, Ming faces an old foe and a tough choice, and Lacey searches for her true purpose.
12/10/2013
Full Ep
40:28
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S3 • E20Who I Want to Be
Jenna gains insight from unexpected sources, including the carefrontation letter, Sadie and Ming each grapple with big realizations, and Matty is impressed by Bailey's loyalty.
12/17/2013
Full Ep
41:19
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S4 • E1No Woman Is An Island
Jenna gets a fresh start with the beginning of senior year, Sadie campaigns to lead the cheer squad, and Tamara hits a rough spot in her relationship.
06/17/2014
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S4 • E2Listen To This
It's rough stuff all around, as Jenna struggles to communicate with Matty and things get rocky between Tamara and Jake.
06/17/2014
Full Ep
20:42
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S4 • E3Touched by an Angel
Jenna juggles her new friends-with-benefits relationship with Matty and working on the school's new peer counseling group.
06/17/2014
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S4 • E4Sophomore Sluts
School Spirit Week gets mega intense as the seniors try to beat the sophomores, all while Jenna and Tamara figure things out in their love lives.
06/17/2014
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S4 • E5Overnight
Jenna and Tamara experience college life for the first time ahead of their admissions interviews, and Eva and Sadie compete for attention at a private party at Matty's.
06/17/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S4 • E6Crowning Moments
Tensions boil over for Matty, while the school preps for the annual male beauty pageant and Jenna gets caught up in the chaos.
06/17/2014
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S4 • E7After Hours
In a plot to finally move on from Matty, Jenna sets him up with Eva for a group night out, but quickly finds she might not be totally over him.
06/17/2014
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S4 • E8Prison Breaks
After things go bust the night of the concert, Jenna and Tamara look elsewhere for fun, while Matty and Jake get stuck in jail after a run-in with the cops.
06/17/2014
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch
Awkward.S4 • E9My Personal Statement
With the deadline for college applications right around the corner, Jenna keeps her eyes on the prize, but Eva schemes to throw everything out of whack.
06/17/2014
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Rivalries Go Global on The Challenge: World Championship
International MVPs team with and compete against Challenge legends on The Challenge: World Championship, streaming now exclusively on Paramount+.
03/02/2023
Trailer
00:30
The Real Friends of WeHoS1 Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall Are The Real Friends of WeHo
Fasten your seatbelts for a fierce night with Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton and more members of their squad when The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Friday, January 20, at 9/8c.
01/06/2023
Trailer
00:15
RidiculousnessS29 New Time, New Season, Same Old Pranks on Ridiculousness
Clear your Monday nights for back-to-back episodes of Ridiculousness with Rob, Steelo and Chanel with an all-new season, Mondays at 8/7c.
01/03/2023
Trailer
01:15
Jersey Shore Family VacationIt's Time for the Biggest Family Vacation Ever
From Hollywood to New Orleans and beyond, the fam fist pumps their way across the U.S.A. on a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering Thursday, January 26, at 8/7c.
12/23/2022