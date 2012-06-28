YOU WANT YOUR MTV, AND PARAMOUNT+ HAS IT
Jenna Hamilton struggles through high school as an ugly duckling, navigating the social hierarchy and trying to come out on top.
About
Season 2
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
22:46
S2 • E1
Resolutions
Jake asks Jenna to be "internet official," Matty refuses to move on, and Jenna avoids confronting Lacey about the carefrontation letter.
06/28/2012
21:22
S2 • E2
Sex, Lies and the Sanctuary
Jenna worries that leaked security footage will reveal her history with Matty, Jake grapples with Jenna's romantic past, and Lacey reluctantly comes clean about the carefrontation letter.
07/05/2012
21:22
S2 • E3
Three's a Crowd
Matty gets in the way of Jake and Jenna's relationship, Tamara's outburst lands her in hot water, and Kevin needs space after learning that Lacey wrote the carefrontation letter.
07/12/2012
21:23
S2 • E4
Are You There God? It's Me, Jenna.
Jenna goes on a church retreat to clear her conscience, Lacey faces her fear of being alone, and Tamara worries about a potential stalker.
07/19/2012
20:39
S2 • E5
My Love Is a Black Heart
Jake nervously plans the perfect Valentine's Day date, Jenna envies Matty's new relationship, and Tamara and Ming head to a singles party.
07/26/2012
21:22
S2 • E6
What Comes First: Sex or Love?
Jenna makes an embarrassing announcement at school, Jake prepares for his and Jenna's first time, and Ricky and Sadie's relationship escalates.
08/02/2012
21:20
S2 • E7
Another One Bites the Dust
Jenna resists the stress of Ally's wedding, Lacey revisits a past relationship, and Sadie breaks big news to Jake.
08/09/2012
21:20
S2 • E8
Time After Time
Jake makes a decision about his relationship, Jenna turns to Matty for solace, and Lacey gets closer to an ex.
08/16/2012
21:01
S2 • E9
Homewrecker Hamilton
Jenna and Matty seek Jake's forgiveness, Jenna's romantic past goes public, and Ming becomes the object of Becca's wrath.
08/23/2012
21:21
S2 • E10
Pick Me, Choose Me, Love Me
Jenna navigates her newfound popularity, Jake and Matty agree on an ultimatum, and Lacey reveals why she wrote the carefrontation letter.
08/30/2012
About Awkward. Season 2
