RuPaul's Drag Race
Grand Finale
Season 15 E 16 • 04/14/2023
In the Season 15 finale, the top four queens lip sync to original songs in a winner-take-all battle to see who will be America's next drag superstar, and Orville Peck and Leland perform.
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E6Old Friends Gold
The queens get into girl groups and sport grandma glam to perform musical numbers about the joys of aging, and actress and comedian Megan Stalter guest judges.
02/03/2023
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E7The Daytona Wind 2
Revisiting a TV classic from Season 14, the queens test out their acting chops in a sitcom sequel to the blustery daytime soap "The Daytona Wind," and actor Harvey Guillén guest judges.
02/10/2023
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E8Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown
The queens put their charisma and choreography to the test in a Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown, where they compete in a series of eight lip sync battles that will culminate in one elimination.
02/17/2023
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E9The Crystal Ball: Episode 200
In honor of Drag Race's 15th anniversary, the queens recreate memorable moments from the show and then walk the runway in three distinct looks for a ball, and Julia Garner guest judges.
02/24/2023
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E1050/50's Most Gagworthy Stars
The queens chat with Love Connie, Charo and Frankie Grande in celeb news interviews and have a runway renaissance for Night of a Thousand Beyoncés, then face guest judge Ts Madison.
03/03/2023
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E11Two Queens, One Joke
The queens split off into pairs to perform gut-busting stand-up comedy as duos in front of a live audience, and Ali Wong and Ts Madison serve as guest judges.
03/10/2023
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E12Wigloose: The Rusical!
The queens tell the story of rebellion as they put on a showstopping musical about a small town where bigots have outlawed the art of drag, and musician Orville Peck guest judges.
03/17/2023
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E13Teacher Makeovers
The queens are challenged with giving glammed-up makeovers to dedicated teachers, and pop star Hayley Kiyoko guest judges.
03/24/2023
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E14Blame It on the Edit
The remaining queens have their eyes on the crown as they pen verses for RuPaul's song "Blame It on the Edit" and star in a spaced-out music video to earn their spot in the finale.
03/31/2023
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E15Reunited
The queens of Season 15 reunite ahead of the finale to discuss the competition, react to controversial moments, watch unaired footage and weigh in on how drag is attacked in politics.
04/07/2023
RuPaul's Drag RaceE17Holi-slay Spectacular
For the first time in RuPaul's Drag Race herstory, eight queens return to compete for the title of RuPaul's Drag Race Christmas Queen. With special choreographed musical performances, holiday cheer, and gag worthy extravaganza.
12/07/2018
