RuPaul's Drag Race
Teacher Makeovers
Season 15 E 13 • 03/24/2023
The queens are challenged with giving glammed-up makeovers to dedicated teachers, and pop star Hayley Kiyoko guest judges.
More
Watching
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceE17Holi-slay Spectacular
For the first time in RuPaul's Drag Race herstory, eight queens return to compete for the title of RuPaul's Drag Race Christmas Queen. With special choreographed musical performances, holiday cheer, and gag worthy extravaganza.
12/07/2018
Full Ep
1:02:23
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E14Blame It on the Edit
The remaining queens have their eyes on the crown as they pen verses for RuPaul's song "Blame It on the Edit" and star in a spaced-out music video to earn their spot in the finale.
03/31/2023
Full Ep
1:02:22
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E13Teacher Makeovers
The queens are challenged with giving glammed-up makeovers to dedicated teachers, and pop star Hayley Kiyoko guest judges.
03/24/2023
Full Ep
1:02:23
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E12Wigloose: The Rusical!
The queens tell the story of rebellion as they put on a showstopping musical about a small town where bigots have outlawed the art of drag, and musician Orville Peck guest judges.
03/17/2023
Full Ep
1:02:23
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E11Two Queens, One Joke
The queens split off into pairs to perform gut-busting stand-up comedy as duos in front of a live audience, and Ali Wong and Ts Madison serve as guest judges.
03/10/2023
Full Ep
41:53
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E1050/50's Most Gagworthy Stars
The queens chat with Love Connie, Charo and Frankie Grande in celeb news interviews and have a runway renaissance for Night of a Thousand Beyoncés, then face guest judge Ts Madison.
03/03/2023
Full Ep
41:58
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E9The Crystal Ball: Episode 200
In honor of Drag Race's 15th anniversary, the queens recreate memorable moments from the show and then walk the runway in three distinct looks for a ball, and Julia Garner guest judges.
02/24/2023
Full Ep
43:52
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E8Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown
The queens put their charisma and choreography to the test in a Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown, where they compete in a series of eight lip sync battles that will culminate in one elimination.
02/17/2023
Full Ep
41:52
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E7The Daytona Wind 2
Revisiting a TV classic from Season 14, the queens test out their acting chops in a sitcom sequel to the blustery daytime soap "The Daytona Wind," and actor Harvey Guillén guest judges.
02/10/2023
Full Ep
41:53
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E6Old Friends Gold
The queens get into girl groups and sport grandma glam to perform musical numbers about the joys of aging, and actress and comedian Megan Stalter guest judges.
02/03/2023
Full Ep
41:53
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E5House of Fashion
The queens don their glasses for the reading challenge and then transform home décor into haute couture for the runway, and singer-actor Janelle Monáe guest judges.
01/27/2023
Full Ep
42:32
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E4Supersized Snatch Game
The queens showcase their celeb impersonations and improv skills in a double-wide Snatch Game over two rounds of play, and Amandla Stenberg guest judges.
01/20/2023
Full Ep
41:53
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E3All Queens Go to Heaven
The queens get spiritual when they split into teams to craft comedic infomercials marketing their visions of Heaven, and Maren Morris and Ts Madison guest judge.
01/13/2023
Exclusive
30:59
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 E3The Pit Stop - All Queens Go to Heaven
Bianca Del Rio welcomes Season 11 competitor Scarlet Envy for her Pit Stop debut, and the two queens discuss an acting challenge inspired by the afterlife and a metallic runway theme.
01/18/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsDrew Barrymore Is Hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023
Drew Barrymore gets a breaking news update from a fan-favorite horror movie villain about the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, airing Sunday, May 7, on MTV.
03/22/2023
Trailer
00:30
Rivalries Go Global on The Challenge: World Championship
International MVPs team with and compete against Challenge legends on The Challenge: World Championship, streaming now exclusively on Paramount+.
03/02/2023
Trailer
00:30
The Real Friends of WeHoS1 Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall Are The Real Friends of WeHo
Fasten your seatbelts for a fierce night with Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton and more members of their squad when The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Friday, January 20, at 9/8c.
01/06/2023
Trailer
00:15
RidiculousnessS29 New Time, New Season, Same Old Pranks on Ridiculousness
Clear your Monday nights for back-to-back episodes of Ridiculousness with Rob, Steelo and Chanel with an all-new season, Mondays at 8/7c.
01/03/2023