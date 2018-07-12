RuPaul's Drag Race

Blame It on the Edit

Season 15 E 14 • 03/31/2023

The remaining queens have their eyes on the crown as they pen verses for RuPaul's song "Blame It on the Edit" and star in a spaced-out music video to earn their spot in the finale.

RuPaul's Drag Race
Holi-slay Spectacular

For the first time in RuPaul's Drag Race herstory, eight queens return to compete for the title of RuPaul's Drag Race Christmas Queen. With special choreographed musical performances, holiday cheer, and gag worthy extravaganza.
12/07/2018
S15 • E13
Teacher Makeovers

The queens are challenged with giving glammed-up makeovers to dedicated teachers, and pop star Hayley Kiyoko guest judges.
03/24/2023
S15 • E12
Wigloose: The Rusical!

The queens tell the story of rebellion as they put on a showstopping musical about a small town where bigots have outlawed the art of drag, and musician Orville Peck guest judges.
03/17/2023
S15 • E11
Two Queens, One Joke

The queens split off into pairs to perform gut-busting stand-up comedy as duos in front of a live audience, and Ali Wong and Ts Madison serve as guest judges.
03/10/2023
S15 • E10
50/50's Most Gagworthy Stars

The queens chat with Love Connie, Charo and Frankie Grande in celeb news interviews and have a runway renaissance for Night of a Thousand Beyoncés, then face guest judge Ts Madison.
03/03/2023
S15 • E9
The Crystal Ball: Episode 200

In honor of Drag Race's 15th anniversary, the queens recreate memorable moments from the show and then walk the runway in three distinct looks for a ball, and Julia Garner guest judges.
02/24/2023
S15 • E8
Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown

The queens put their charisma and choreography to the test in a Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown, where they compete in a series of eight lip sync battles that will culminate in one elimination.
02/17/2023
S15 • E7
The Daytona Wind 2

Revisiting a TV classic from Season 14, the queens test out their acting chops in a sitcom sequel to the blustery daytime soap "The Daytona Wind," and actor Harvey Guillén guest judges.
02/10/2023
S15 • E6
Old Friends Gold

The queens get into girl groups and sport grandma glam to perform musical numbers about the joys of aging, and actress and comedian Megan Stalter guest judges.
02/03/2023
S15 • E5
House of Fashion

The queens don their glasses for the reading challenge and then transform home décor into haute couture for the runway, and singer-actor Janelle Monáe guest judges.
01/27/2023
S15 • E4
Supersized Snatch Game

The queens showcase their celeb impersonations and improv skills in a double-wide Snatch Game over two rounds of play, and Amandla Stenberg guest judges.
01/20/2023
RuPaul's Drag Race S15 E4
The Pit Stop - Supersized Snatch Game

Bianca Del Rio reunites with Season 6 sister Adore Delano to offer their expertise on a doubled-up Snatch Game and scary-but-stylish nightmare-influenced runways.
01/24/2023
RuPaul's Drag Race S15 E4
Whatcha Packin' - Sugar

Michelle Visage welcomes Sugar, who discusses lip syncing against her twin, her optimistic outlook on her drag career and the childhood-inspired looks she brought along for her runways.
01/24/2023
