RuPaul's Drag Race
Old Friends Gold
Season 15 E 6 • 02/03/2023
The queens get into girl groups and sport grandma glam to perform musical numbers about the joys of aging, and actress and comedian Megan Stalter guest judges.
More
Watching
Full Ep
1:02:49
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E12Moulin Ru: The Rusical
Leslie Jordan directs the queens in a "Moulin Rouge" parody musical; the category on the runway is Mirror, Mirror; and the judges welcome Andra Day to the panel.
03/25/2022
Full Ep
1:02:46
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E13The Ross Mathews Roast
Anastasia Beverly Hills President Norvina stops by as the queens paint the faces of RuPaul and Dolly Parton on a mural, Ross Mathews gets roasted, and Dulcé Sloan sits in with the judges.
04/01/2022
Full Ep
1:02:49
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E14Catwalk
For their final challenge, the Top Five queens design costumes, learn choreography and write song lyrics for their music video debuts in RuPaul's "Catwalk."
04/08/2022
Full Ep
1:02:35
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E15Reunited!
The queens dish on the competition, including Daya Betty's controversial comments, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté's shocking exit and some good old-fashioned reading.
04/15/2022
Full Ep
1:02:20
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E16Grand Finale!
It's showtime for the final five queens as they compete for the title of America's next drag superstar in original musical performances and a series of lip sync battles.
04/22/2022
Full Ep
1:00:12
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E1One Night Only, Pt. 1
All-new queens make their debut in the werk room, kicking off Season 15 with a photo shoot and a musical number to introduce a talent show, and Ariana Grande returns to guest judge.
01/06/2023
Full Ep
1:01:42
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E2One Night Only, Pt. 2
For the Season 15 premiere talent show, the queens flaunt their unique skills and then walk the runway in looks that show their personal styles, and pop superstar Ariana Grande guest judges.
01/06/2023
Full Ep
41:53
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E3All Queens Go to Heaven
The queens get spiritual when they split into teams to craft comedic infomercials marketing their visions of Heaven, and Maren Morris and Ts Madison guest judge.
01/13/2023
Full Ep
42:32
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E4Supersized Snatch Game
The queens showcase their celeb impersonations and improv skills in a double-wide Snatch Game over two rounds of play, and Amandla Stenberg guest judges.
01/20/2023
Full Ep
41:53
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E5House of Fashion
The queens don their glasses for the reading challenge and then transform home décor into haute couture for the runway, and singer-actor Janelle Monáe guest judges.
01/27/2023
Full Ep
41:53
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 • E6Old Friends Gold
The queens get into girl groups and sport grandma glam to perform musical numbers about the joys of aging, and actress and comedian Megan Stalter guest judges.
02/03/2023
Exclusive
30:31
RuPaul's Drag RaceS15 E6The Pit Stop - Old Friends Gold
Season 5 All Star and mug master Mariah Balenciaga joins Bianca Del Rio to break down a golden oldie girl group challenge with a genre twist and colorful tie-dye runway looks.
02/07/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:10
Ex on the BeachS6 Love Is on the Line on Ex On The Beach: Couples
Committed couples face the gauntlet of the ghosts of relationships past on Ex On The Beach: Couples, premiering Thursday at 8/7c.
01/20/2023
Trailer
00:15
Ex on the BeachEx On The Beach: Couples Makes Partners Face the Past
Ex On The Beach: Couples presents a twist on the series by forcing established relationships to handle the surprises of old flames, premiering Thursday, February 9, at 9/8c.
01/13/2023
Trailer
00:30
The Real Friends of WeHoS1 Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall Are The Real Friends of WeHo
Fasten your seatbelts for a fierce night with Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton and more members of their squad when The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Friday, January 20, at 9/8c.
01/06/2023
Trailer
00:15
RidiculousnessS29 New Time, New Season, Same Old Pranks on Ridiculousness
Clear your Monday nights for back-to-back episodes of Ridiculousness with Rob, Steelo and Chanel with an all-new season, Mondays at 8/7c.
01/03/2023