Gone, Baby, Gone
Season 2 E 10 • 09/30/2010
Mike connects with a Canadian, Snooki looks for her ideal guido, and Angelina's former fling shows up and causes a stir.
36:26
Jersey Shore
S1 • E10
The Reunion
Julissa Bermudez sits down with the cast to look back at highlights from their summer at the shore, reveal never-before-seen footage and get updates about what the roomies are up to now.
01/21/2010
40:07
Jersey Shore
S2 • E1
Goin' South
The crew heads off to Miami, Angelina's return brings plenty of drama, and Sammi deals with a newly single Ronnie.
07/29/2010
40:58
Jersey Shore
S2 • E2
The Hangover
Sammi and Ronnie make peace, things get intense between JWoww and Angelina, and a night out at the club creates some serious drama with Pauly.
08/05/2010
41:07
Jersey Shore
S2 • E3
Jersey Shore: Creepin'
Angelina makes up with the ladies, the guys get some action, and Ronnie storms the clubs while coming home to Sammi every night.
08/12/2010
41:06
Jersey Shore
S2 • E4
Breaking Up
Snooki and JWoww get creative when Ronnie's two-timing ways become too much of a secret for the house to handle.
08/19/2010
40:54
Jersey Shore
S2 • E5
The Letter
Sammi finds an anonymous note about Ron's behavior, and Snooki and JWoww struggle with their secret.
08/26/2010
39:40
Jersey Shore
S2 • E6
Not So Shore
The backlash from Snooki and JWoww's note continues, and Mike's sister drops by just in time to create some action.
09/02/2010
41:00
Jersey Shore
S2 • E7
Sleeping with the Enemy
JWoww and Sammi butt heads, Angelina starts seeing a new guy, and Snooki disinfects the Smush Room in preparation for a hookup.
09/09/2010
40:59
Jersey Shore
S2 • E8
All in the Family
Vinny's family comes to visit the house, tensions flare between Snooki and Angelina, and the guys get their wine and dine on.
09/12/2010
40:54
Jersey Shore
S2 • E9
Dirty Pad
Angelina celebrates Jose's birthday with a night out, Mike tries to get with the woman of his dreams, and a certain item found in the bathroom leads to revenge.
09/23/2010
40:59
40:50
Jersey Shore
S2 • E11
Girls Like That
The ladies make up after the note drama, and Snooki and Mike get into it at the club.
10/07/2010
41:02
Jersey Shore
S2 • E12
Deja Vu All Over Again
Mike gets the guys bounced from a club, jeopardizes their ride and stands between Pauly and a hookup.
10/14/2010
41:14
Jersey Shore
S2 • E13
Back into the Fold
During their last night in Miami, Sammi and Ronnie clash, Pauly and Vinny say goodbye to their dates, and a fight breaks out at dinner.
10/21/2010
40:29
Jersey Shore
S2 • E14
Reunion
Julissa Bermudez hosts as the roommates reunite to talk hookups, brawls and bromances that went down during their time in Miami.
10/28/2010
39:54
Jersey Shore
S3 • E1
Back to the Shore
With Angelina gone, Snooki brings her friend Deena to the Shore for the summer. The tension between the girls from Miami finally explodes as fists and extenstions go flying on their first night in the house.
01/06/2011
41:00
Jersey Shore
S3 • E2
It's Gonna Be An Interesting Summer
The fight between Sammi and Jwoww causes tension in the house. Ronnie and Sammi continue to isolate themselves missing the first family dinner. And when Ronnie decides to hang out and have fun with the rest of the house, Sammi feels all alone.
01/13/2011
40:31
Jersey Shore
S3 • E3
Where’s the Beach
Sammi decides to make peace with Snooki and Deena. Jwoww runs into her old flame Roger and sparks fly. And Snooki gets arrested for public intoxication.
01/17/2011
41:05
Jersey Shore
S3 • E4
Free Snooki
After Snooki is arrested, she becomes depressed until she meets a new guy. Deena meets Ronnie’s stunt double. Meanwhile, Jwoww’s relationship with Tom comes to an end.
01/20/2011
40:47
Jersey Shore
S3 • E5
Drunk Punch Love
Ronnie and Jwoww make up leading to Sammi punching Ronnie in the face. Vinny picks up a girl with an overbearing family. And Mike learns Deena's dirty little secret.
01/27/2011
41:02
Jersey Shore
S3 • E6
Should We Just Break Up?
Ronnie’s over-drinking causes some painful side effects. Snooki meets a guy who may or may not be engaged. And Pauly makes peace with an old nemesis
02/03/2011
